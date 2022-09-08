The Herald-News Football Capsules for Week 3

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Bolingbrook (1-1) at Lincoln-Way West (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln-Way West 17 (fall 2021)

About the Raiders: It probably won’t happen much this season, but Bolingbrook ran into an opponent that could match its athleticism in a 35-31 loss to Simeon in Week 2. The loss exposed a few things that the Raiders are going to need to clean up moving forward. For the second consecutive week, Bolingbrook struggled to get a consistent running game going, which led to either short drives and scores through the air or short drives that put the defense back on the field for extended stretches. There is plenty of talent, but the defense struggled to stop the run and pass as Simeon had about 500 yards of total offense. That said, Bolingbrook’s ability to score is always a problem for opponents, and stopping them enough to beat them will be a tall challenge for most of the teams left on the schedule.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West continues a serious grind, with its defense leading the way. Week 1′s win over Plainfield Central was sparked by a safety that got the Warriors within striking distance. The Warriors followed it up with a kick return for a score after the safety that held up for a one-point win. The Week 2 victory was helped by the defense’s ability to hold Oswego East to a pair of field goals in the first half and then a huge run from sophomore Austin Rowswell to seal the win with a fourth-quarter touchdown. The defense will have to be on the top of its game for a chance at 3-0.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

Homewood-Flossmoor (0-1) at Lincoln-Way Central (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln-Way Central 2 (2021 fall)

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor really got back on track by rolling over Cahokia in a nonconference game in Week 2, putting them a good place heading into the rigorous SouthWest Suburban schedule. It appears the Vikings may have found a potent tandem with QB Cameron Oglesby and WR John Gore, which should give the Knights something to think about. Defensively, H-F has a strong unit that is anchored by Miami (Ohio) signee LB Christian McKinney, and he’s far from the only player on that side of the football who can create some problems.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central snapped a six-game losing streak that stretched back to the middle of the 2021 win with a victory over Lake Park. It was a workmanlike effort from the Knights, which is a motif they hope to continue throughout the season. Defensively, Lincoln-Way Central will lean heavily on trying to keep the Vikings from posting too many points; DL Peyton Wilkerson will be looked to in leading the charge.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Homewood-Flossmoor

Football: Lockport vs Joliet West AUG 26 Lockport's offensive linemen coming to the line of scrimmage during the non-conference game between Lockport and Joliet West on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Lockport High School in Lockport. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media/Dean Reid/Shawmedia)

Lockport (2-0) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7 (fall 2021)

About the Porters: Lockport already is dealing with a number of injuries, particularly on offense. But so far, they’ve got some nice play from those filling in. QB Drew Gallagher had a nice showing, accounting for about 300 yards of total offense with a passing TD and two rushing scores. Lockport’s defense appears to be picking up right where last year’s unit left off. DB Jalen Falcon was opportunistic in the Week 2 win over Metea Valley with two interceptions.

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais split a pair of decisions against Chicago Public League opponents to start the season, rolling over CICS-Longwood in the opener before falling in Week 2 to a talented Kenwood team. The Boilermakers will need to push the envelope a bit offensively in order to find a way to crack through a tough Lockport defense, but they have some outside weapons in Caleb Barclay and Neal May that should help make that happen.

FND Pick: Lockport

Lincoln-Way East (2-0) at Stagg (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 42, Stagg 0 (fall 2021)

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East brought the hammer down in the first half of its nonconference victory over Batavia in Week 2. The show of force was strong enough to carry them to the win, but the lack of ability to sustain that effort over four quarters was a bit concerning to head coach Rob Zvonar. Defensively, LB Jake Scianna and DL Caden O’Rourke are leading a unit that can shut down an offense, while QB Braden Tischer has a spark that might allow him to post solid numbers with his arm and his legs.

About the Chargers: Stagg is off to a strong start this season, and regardless of the wins coming against teams that have struggled in recent years (Reavis and Oak Lawn), they are wins nonetheless. It’s the program’s first 2-0 start since 2016. Before the two wins, Stagg had dropped 23 consecutive games dating back to a win over Little Village to kickoff the 2019 season. Now the Chargers have to see if they can bridge the gap between themselves and the rest of the SouthWest Suburban Conference.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Southwest Prairie Conference

Oswego (0-2) at Joliet Central (0-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego 49, Joliet Central 0 (2018)

About the Panthers: Oswego finds itself in an unfamiliar position after two games, as it hasn’t yet hit the win column. This should provide an opportunity for the Panthers to right the ship. It’s an almost entirely new defense for Oswego, and it still hasn’t quite found its footing. There’s some experience at the skill positions, most notably tight end Deakon Tonielli, a Michigan commit. The Panthers need some positive momentum before division play, as it appears to be a difficult climb.

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central might not look like it is making progress with a pair of losses to start the season, but there are positives to be seen. The Steelmen posted a pair of touchdowns in their Week 1 loss and followed it up with another score this past week, avoiding the running clock in each of their first two games. They may look like small steps, but those could build the foundation for larger ones.

FND Pick: Oswego

Joliet West at Minooka Joliet West's Parker Schwarting (10) runs after a short reception during varsity football game between Joliet West at Minooka. Sept 2, 2022 (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Plainfield North (2-0) at Joliet West (0-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 19, Joliet West 17 (2018)

About Plainfield North: Plainfield North had a pretty impressive nonconference victory with a Week 2 win over Naperville Central. It became a bit more impressive after the fact when it was revealed that a large portion of the roster was struggling with food poisoning before the game. Plainfield North also appears to have found a capable powerhouse running back in John St. Clair. That coupled with what looks like an extremely stingy defense is a formula that the Tigers really enjoy working with.

About Joliet West: Joliet West is showing a lot of pluck under new coach Dan Tito, but that pluck hasn’t translated to a victory as of yet. QB Carl Bew threw for more than 300 yards and seems to have developed a rapport with WR Parker Schwarting, and that’s something the Tigers can bank on moving forward. Joliet West’s major task will be trying to find some sort of crack in a Plainfield North defense that frankly hasn’t allowed a lot to opponents thus far.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

Oswego East (1-1) at Plainfield East (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego East 35, Plainfield East 18 (fall 2021)

About the Wolves: Oswego East hit a roadblock in Week 2 with a loss to Lincoln-Way West, only being able to net a pair of field goals. They still were very much in the game, however, thanks to a strong defensive effort, which allowed only 14 points, including a score in the final two minutes of the game. QB Tre Jones is more than capable of getting the Wolves back on track, and the Wolves might be able to do that this week against a Plainfield East defense that has yet to find a lockdown mode.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East had a major bounce back from Week 1 to Week 2, putting together a solid offensive effort paced by QB Brandon Parades who completed 17 passes for 316 yards in a win over Shepard. RB Armani McFeren also had a strong day as the Bengals piled up more than 500 yards of offense. Perhaps more importantly, the Bengals got a huge defensive effort from LB Denym Sykes and DB Mateo Gonzalez, as each had an interception and multiple tackles.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Minooka (1-1) at Romeoville (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Minooka 49, Romeoville 6 (fall 2021)

About the Indians: Minooka made some progress with its first win of the season over Joliet West in Week 2, but the Indians probably still aren’t comfortable with where the defense is right now after surrendering more than 300 yards passing for the second straight week. Despite that, they were able to stave off a late rally by the Tigers and made plays when they needed them. QB Gavin Dooley continues to put up solid numbers, but if the Indians hope to get where they want a consistent running game is needed.

About the Spartans: Romeoville really hasn’t found its footing on offense yet, as the Spartans have been held scoreless in losses to Yorkville and West Aurora. Although the offense has sputtered, Romeoville’s defense has proven to be up to the challenge at times, holding West Aurora scoreless into the second quarter of its Week 2 loss.

FND Pick: Minooka

Plainfield Central at Yorkville Football Plainfield Central wide receiver Coly Williams (3) takes a pitch to the outside against Yorkville defender Jake Davies during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

West Aurora (1-1) at Plainfield Central (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: West Aurora 28, Plainfield Central 21 (fall 2021)

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora straightened some things out in Week 2 with a 35-0 win over Romeoville, and those fixes are much needed as it pushes toward the more taxing portion of its schedule. The Blackhawks need to lean on QB Gino Martino and his arm. After tossing a shutout against Romeoville, an experienced defense hopes to maintain that momentum against a Plainfield Central offense that hasn’t exactly been robust.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central had a game to forget in Week 2, dropping a 27-0 decision to Yorkville where it netted just more than 50 yards of total offense. The offense still is trying to find its identity after leaning heavily on graduated RB Aaron Larkins last season. Defensively the Wildcats have surrendered 35 points in two games but have been more stout than that, as 16 of those points were not scored the defense. LB Phillip Carlton continues to be a stat stuffer for the Wildcats.

FND Pick: Plainfield Central

Yorkville (2-0) at Plainfield South (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12 (fall 2021)

About the Foxes: Yorkville’s defense has been as good as advertised so far this season, as no one has cracked the scoreboard against the Foxes. The offense hasn’t been too shabby either. But even if the offense did scuffle a bit, the Foxes defense is so stifling that the bar for the offense doesn’t really have to be exceptionally high. Yorkville is yet to settle on a quarterback, using three different signal-callers in the Plainfield Central win last week.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South obviously has a stalwart RB in Brian Stanton, but the Cougars clearly need to demonstrate they can move the football in other ways to keep opposing defenses from keying on him. Stanton started fairly strong in Plainfield South’s loss to DeKalb in Week 2, but only managed about 40 yards in the final three quarters of the contest. Ideally, Plainfield South would like to turn most of its games into a ground-control defensive struggle, but that might not be the best path in this one.

FND Pick: Yorkville

CCL/ESCC Orange Conference

Joliet Catholics TJ Schlageter runs the ball during a game against Imacculate Conceptions Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Joliet (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Joliet Catholic (2-0) at De La Salle (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 48, De La Salle 14 (fall 2021)

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic survived a massive scare concerning its winning streak that reached 23 games with a one-point win over IC Catholic in Week 2. The win required a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to clinch, a situation that the Hilltoppers haven’t found themselves in for a long time. The Hilltoppers will continue to power their way to wins with their running game, which appears to be keyed by RB HJ Grigsby at this time.

About the Meteors: De La Salle has struggled to get a foothold in the CCL/ESCC since the league’s inception and hasn’t had a playoff qualifier since 2017. They are entering the most difficult part of their schedule and will need at least one unexpected win to have any chance of ending that string without a playoff appearance. De La Salle’s top player is two-way athlete WR/DB Amar Patalinghug.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

Providence (1-1) at Fenwick (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Providence 21, Fenwick 20 (fall 2021)

About the Celtics: The Providence season last year was highlighted by a one-point win over eventual Class 5A state champion Fenwick. They’d very much like to run that win streak to two against the Friars, but the biggest question right now for the Celtics is about establishing an offensive foothold. Providence was shut out by yet another defending state champion, Wheaton North (Class 7A), in Week 2, and despite winning over Lake Central (Ind.) in Week 1, the offense wasn’t exactly robust in that game either.

About the Friars: The core of the Fenwick state championship team has graduated, and the Friars still are trying to figure out what their identity is with this year’s squad. Fenwick bounced back nicely in an easy win over an outmanned Thornwood team in Week 2, but a lopsided loss to Oak Park-River Forest in Week 1 shows that this squad still has some patchwork to do. QB EJ Holst will try to move the Friars forward as quickly as possible.

FND Pick: Fenwick

South Suburban Blue Conference

Oak Forest (1-1) at Lemont (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 56, Oak Forest 21 (fall 2021)

About the Bengals: Oak Forest is hoping to get back to the level it has seen in the past, but that process won’t be easy. Sycamore ran through Oak Forest in Week 2, and the only positive for the Bengals so far is a win over a middling Chicago Public League team. Oak Forest will need a big effort from lead RB Joe Casteneda to keep this game competitive.

About Lemont: Lemont survived a difficult nonconference schedule and now enters play in the South Suburban Blue Conference, a league it has absolutely dominated. It looks poised to do it again. Already developing what appears to be a three-headed monster on offense, featuring RB Nathan Wrublik, QB Payton Salomon and WR Luke Wallace, and when coupled with a staunch defense, Lemont looks well positioned moving forward.

FND Pick: Lemont

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference

Kaneland (1-1) at Morris (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 49, Kaneland 35 (fall 2021)

About the Knights: Kaneland walloped Andrew in Week 1 and appeared to be in a good place. But the Knights ran into a bit of a brick wall in Week 2, as Geneva tossed five touchdowns against a beleaguered Kaneland defense. The Knights’ ability to bounce back will start with a better defensive effort coupled with getting talented QB Troyer Carlson and the offense a bit closer to the level of production that allowed them to post 50-plus points in their opener.

About Morris: Morris is firing on all cylinders early and even got some big plays from its special teams in order to separate itself from Antioch in Week 2. There’s a lot to like about what Morris has been able to do thus far. New QB Carter Button seems to be settling nicely into the role, having played a part in multiple touchdowns this season while utilizing a number of different options to keep defenses guessing.

FND Pick: Morris

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coal City (1-1) at Wilmington (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 10, Coal City 7 (fall 2021)

About the Coalers: Coal City got back on track with a comfortable win over Bishop McNamara in Week 2, possibly establishing a lead RB in the process as Landin Benson piled up 147 yards rushing on 20 carries to pace an offense that typically prefers to run the ball as much as possible. Possibly a more encouraging sign was the defense allowing only six points to Bishop McNamara a week removed from the offensive display put on by Morris in Week 1.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington showed off the mettle the program is known for in Week 2, tossing a shutout against a Lisle program that isn’t looking forward to the scheduling quirk that has them playing the Wildcats twice this season. Lisle was held to less than 100 yards and didn’t complete a pass against a Wilmington defense that once again looks to be the bedrock of a team that has its sights on defending its Class 2A state title of a year ago.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Peotone (2-0) at Manteno (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Peotone 35, Manteno 21 (fall 2021)

About the Blue Devils: Peotone had to rally late in the fourth quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns to secure a one-point win over Edgewood, Ind. The journey to Indiana was required to fill the schedule after Sandwich’s decision to not play varsity football this season. Peotone looks to continue grinding opponents into submission, as RB Dawson Raymond Piper rushed for 125 yards, and Dylan Sroka added three rushing scores.

About the Panthers: Manteno has had trouble getting going again this season, particularly on defense, having allowed 40 points or more in each of their two losses to start the season. But this is a game where you can often throw out the records in a rivalry between schools separated by only seven miles. The two programs were also once part of a cooperative football program until Manteno broke off to form its own program in 2001.

FND Pick: Peotone

Reed-Custer (2-0) at Lisle (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 14 (fall 2021)

About the Comets: Reed-Custer wrecked two nonconference opponents (Arcola and Elmwood Park), outscoring them 133-7. Right now opponents have to be thinking of ways to simply try to slow them down. QB Jake McPherson is a threat to either run the football or throw it. McPherson may have found yet another weapon as well, as Lucas Foote accounted for about 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

About the Lions: Lisle started the season with a shutout over Harvard, but had the tables turned on them in rather rude fashion in Week 2 as Wilmington held them to less than 100 yards of total offense in a shutout. Reed-Custer’s high-octane offense isn’t what anyone would want to follow up a date against what can be a pretty punishing Wilmington defensive unit.

FND Pick: Reed-Custer

Vermilion Valley Conference

Westville (1-1) at Dwight (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dwight 29, Westville 6 (2018)

About the Tigers: Westville has been up-and-down in the Vermilion Valley Conference the past few seasons, but it appears the Westville offense is ready to be at or near the top of the league. The Tigers hung 62 points on Watseka in a Week 2 victory and still managed 33 points in a loss to Seneca to start the season.

About the Trojans: Dwight has gotten no favors from the schedule maker, having faced two of the better teams (Bismarck-Henning and Salt Fork) in the opposite side of the Vermilion Valley Conference. Dwight has put up a few more points against those teams than usual, but still has to make a huge move forward in order to find the win column, especially during this stretch of its schedule.

FND Pick: Westville

Seneca (2-0) at Salt Fork (2-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28 (fall 2021)

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has been punishing the opposition with its ground game this season. Most recently, the Fighting Irish stacked up 477 rushing yards and had three 100-plus yard rushers in Braden Ellis (125 yards), Asher Hamby (118 yards) and Dominick Griffin (112 yards) in its Week 2 win over Hoopeston. It was the second straight week with three 100-yard rushers. If Seneca is to improve to 3-0, that ground game will have to be working once again at maximum capacity.

About the Storm: Salt Fork has put up 90 points in its first two games in back-to-back victories over Momence and Dwight. And it’s not just the explosive offense that makes Salt Fork so imposing, as the Storm have put the clamps on defensively, reining in a Momence team with some quality athletes to only a touchdown last week.

FND Pick: Salt Fork