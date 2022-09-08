Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 3

Nonconference games

Oswego (0-2) at Joliet Central (0-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0, forfeit (2021)

About the Panthers: Oswego finds itself in an unenviable position after losing a 33-28 heartbreaker in the final minute at Andrew last Friday – but it’s not a completely unfamiliar situation. The Panthers also started last season 0-2 before rallying with six straight wins to make the program’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Still, Oswego needs to start stacking wins with difficult treading ahead once SPC West play starts in Week 5. Back-to-back games with winless Joliet Central and Romeoville seems like a good place to start and the short-term tonic for what ails the Panthers.

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central might not look like it is making progress with a pair of losses to start the season by significant margins, but there are positives to be seen. The Steelmen posted a pair of touchdowns in their Week 1 loss and followed it up with another score this week, avoiding the running clock in each of their first two contests. They may look like small steps, but those could build the foundation to larger ones.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Oswego East (1-1) at Plainfield East (1-1)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego East 35, Plainfield East 18 (2021)

About the Wolves: Oswego East had a bit of a surprising 14-6 Week 2 stumble to Lincoln-Way West, but the circumstances made it a little more understandable. The Wolves were without starting running back Oshobi Odior due to an undisclosed injury, and back up Tyler Bibbs also left the game with an injury. Oswego East hopes to have both back this week, although the extent of their availability is uncertain. With or without them, expect Navy recruit Tre Jones, who threw and ran for over 100 yards last week, to be involved. The Wolves’ defense, otherwise stout, was hurt by the big play twice against Lincoln-Way West – and will need to avoid breakdowns against a Plainfield East offense with high-end talent like sophomore receiver Quinn Morris.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East completed a major bounce back from Week 1 to Week 2, putting together both a solid offensive effort paced by QB Brandon Parades (who completed 17 passes for 316 yards in a win over Shepard). RB Armani McFeren also had a strong day running the ball as the Bengals piled up over 500 yards of offense. Perhaps more importantly, the Bengals got some huge defensive efforts from LB Denym Sykes and DB Mateo Gonzalez, as each recorded an interception and multiple tackles.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Yorkville (2-0) at Plainfield South (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12 (2021)

About the Foxes: Yorkville’s defense, led by an experienced, talented front seven with everybody back, was supposed to be a strength – and hasn’t disappointed. The Foxes have posted back-to-back shutouts to start the season, and allowed just 51 yards and five first downs last week in a 27-0 win over Plainfield Central. Senior Jake Davies, a ringleader of a fierce defensive line, had eight tackles. Yorkville rotated three quarterbacks, at times two in the same series, last week, but junior Michael Dopart distinguished himself with 112 yards passing and two TDs. Keep an eye on sophomore receiver Isaiah Brown, who appeared to be Dopart’s favorite target with five catches.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South obviously has a stalwart RB in Brian Stanton, but the Cougars clearly need to demonstrate they can move the football in other ways to keep opposing defenses from keying on him. Stanton started fairly strong in Plainfield South’s loss to DeKalb in Week 2, but only managed to rack up about 40 yards in the final three quarters of the contest. Ideally, Plainfield South would like to turn most of its games into a ground-control defensive struggle, but that might not be the best path either in this one.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Westmont (2-0) at Plano (1-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plano 34, Westmont 8 (2017)

About the Sentinels: The Sentinels are looking to go 3-0, but face a tough test on the road in Plano. “As stated every week, we are a very undersized squad with limited bodies,” Westmont coach Taj Jackson Sr. said. “All I ask of my guys is to compete, which is another core value. And of course, we want to burn the clock out.” In last week’s win Brock Conlon rushed for 36 yards, including a 30-yard scamper for his first-ever touchdown. Jackson Sr. also lauded the team’s freshmen players. “Kudos to all the freshmen,” he said. “They all were able to see some field time. Gaining experience will definitely help our future.”

About the Reapers: Plano righted the ship after a frustrating Week 1 loss to Ottawa, racking up 466 yards in a 45-22 win over Manteno. Waleed Johnson, who ran for 245 yards and two TDs, is an electric talent in the open field with the ball in his hands. Now the Reapers meet up with an old Interstate 8 Conference rival before resuming play in the new Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 with three consecutive home games. Samuel Sifuentes, slowed by a bruised foot last week, is hopeful to return although the extent is unclear. In his absence junior QB Armando Martinez was 5-for-7 passing for 124 yards and a TD against Manteno. Plano will almost certainly be without senior linebacker/running back Carnell Walls, who separated his shoulder last week.

FND Pick: Plano