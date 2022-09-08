Daily Chronicle Prep Football Capsules for Week 3

Nonconference

DeKalb (1-1) at Belleveille West (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Barbs were 45-6 winners last year in DeKalb.

About the Barbs: The Barbs got a well-rounded performance last week in a 48-14 win against Plainfield South. Ethan McCarter not only had a punt return for a touchdown, but he also had a 50-yard jet sweep for a score.

Jamari Brown and Talen Tate each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in the win and quarterback Adrien McVicar ran in a score as well.

About the Maroons: Riding an 11-game losing streak, including 21-12 to Danville to start the year and 45-0 to Fort Zumwalt West last week, the Maroons are looking to right the ship. Jahkori Adams is one of the lead backs for the Maroons, while quarterback Landon McDonald runs the offense.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Sycamore (2-0) at Woodstock (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Spartans rolled to a 50-0 win last year.

About the Spartans: The Spartans have cruised through their first two games, beating DeKalb, 35-7, to start the year and hitting the running clock at halftime in a 40-6 win over Oak Forest.

Coach Joe Ryan said the injury bug has bitten the team a little bit but the replacements are ready to go. Joey Ward will take over at right tackle. He played center all last year but shifted to the defensive line this year. Carter York will take over at cornerback.

“We’ve got to keep playing really good defense. Really all three aspects of the game are doing well except for our extra-point team,” Ryan said. “We just have to continue to improve because obviously, you don’t want to stay the same. Just cause you were good enough one game, if you don’t improve, you may not be good enough the next Friday. And they understand that.”

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock defeated Limestone, 31-13, last week. The Streaks leaned on their ground game in last week’s victory, running for 344 yards. RBs Adrian Perry (137) and Kaden Sandoval (125) led the way. Woodstock’s defense has been solid, allowing 27 points in two games. WR Caden Monti leads Woodstock with seven receptions.

FND pick: Sycamore

Kaneland (1-1) at Morris (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris beat Kaneland, 49-35, last year.

About the Knights: Kaneland walloped Andrew in Week 1 and appeared to be in a good place. But the Knights ran into a bit of a brick wall in Week 2, as Geneva tossed five touchdown passes against a beleaguered Kaneland defense. The Knights’ ability to bounce back here will start with a much better defensive effort coupled with getting talented QB Troyer Carlson and the offense a bit closer to the level of production that allowed them to post 50-plus points in their opener.

“We had a tough loss Friday, and I think our kids are responding well,” coach Pat Ryan said. “They know the areas we have to get better at. After practice [Tuesday] I walked away feeling like we were a better team than we were Friday night.”

Against Morris, Ryan said the Knights need to be able to run the ball more effectively than they did last week. And after giving up what Ryan said he thought was a school record 556-rushing yards to Morris last year, the run defense needs to improve as well.

About Morris: Morris is firing on all cylinders in the early going and even got some big plays from its special teams unit in order to separate itself from Antioch in Week 2. There’s a lot to like from what Morris has been able to do thus far, where new QB Carter Button seems to be settling nicely into the role, having played a part in multiple touchdowns this season while utilizing a number of different options to keep defenses guessing.

FND pick: Morris

Big Northern Conference

North Boone (0-2, 0-2) at Genoa-Kingston (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Genoa-Kingston was a 28-14 winner in Poplar Grove last year.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston, while 2-0 and averaging 38.5 points per game, has given up 40 total points. Last year, they didn’t allow 40 total points until the end of a Week 6 game at Winnebago.

But coach Cam Davekos said the team still is young on the defensive side and expects the players to keep improving. He also said there’s been a couple unlucky bounces for his team that have resulted in scores.

“We have a lot of great leaders on this team, don’t get me wrong, but there’s still some inexperience with some of our guys,” Davekos said. “Some of the points we’ve given up have been on fluke plays. There was a fumble tossed forward for a score against Winnebago. Rockford Lutheran had a long play on broken coverage for a score. These things don’t happen often, and we need to make sure we have a bend and don’t break attitude and keep everything in front of us.”

About the Vikings: Despite the winless record, the losses have each been by a single touchdown.

Chandler Alderman returns at quarterback for the air-minded Vikings, but Davekos said he’s just as dangerous as a defensive end.

“They always rise to the occasion when they play us,” Davekos said. “Defensively they make sure their linebackers are active blitzing the correct gaps and containing the outside with their defensive ends. Their stud QB also does a nice job playing defensive end, making sure everything is out in front of him and keeping it contained.”

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston