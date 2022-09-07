Steve Soucie’s Week 2 playoff projection: 34 new teams join projected postseason field

There is always a lot of turnover from Week 1 to Week 2 in the projection process as much-needed data begins to frame things a little bit better.

Turnover is a constant in the first few weeks, with 34 new teams earning spots in the projection this week.

The important thing to note about each of those 34 teams is where they fall on the enrollment board. In most situations, when teams break into the projection they are often replacing a school from their own conference. As results come in, teams’ rankings often rise and fall in their own conferences.

And unless there’s equal parity in those conferences – and by equal parity I mean that there’s multiple teams that have conference losses that might allow for one more team to take a bid away – the most important thing to look for when it is a straight swap is what the enrollment number is and where it fits in the general landscape.

Most conferences have teams that come from two or possibly three classifications. Most large-school conferences are comprised of schools from 7A and 8A with an occasional 6A school sprinkled in. Other conferences might be largely concentrated in 3A through 5A. It’s relatively rare to find a league that spans, for example, 1A through 4A schools or 2A through 5A schools.

There’s one exception to this theory. The Chicago Public League will often feature schools with a wide array of enrollments.

There were 25 CPL teams that qualified in the projection this week, which was up three from last week. That’s notable enough. But along with that came some swaps in who those teams were. In some cases, the enrollment differences between the teams being swapped in and swapped out led to some wild swings on the enrollment break lines.

We discussed last week the possibility of both Glenbard West and Maine South sliding into the Class 7A field, but they are now firmly in the 8A grouping. It is a game of ping pong we might be watching all season.

The biggest changes came in the Class 7A and Class 4A fields. Each have eight new teams included, either newly added or teams that had shifted up or down on the enrollment board.

The most stable fields were in Class 2A and Class 5A, where four teams were moved in for each of those classifications. Despite relatively small movement in field construction, the moves that were made in 5A were quite notable.

Simeon, which has made waves with two quality wins to start the season slipped down to be the largest enrollment school in the Class 5A field. Prairie Ridge, another Class 6A regular, has slipped down to the bubble spot between 5A and 6A and is now sitting in the position as the smallest enrollment school in 6A.

Rochester bounced off the Class 5A field and moved back into the Class 4A field, while defending Class 2A champion Wilmington continues to find itself right on the 2A-3A bubble.