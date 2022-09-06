Friday Night Drive’s Power Rankings: More heavy movement in Week 2

Even though the top four spots of the Friday Night Drive Top 25 remained constant there was still plenty of movement to recognize in this week’s installment of the poll.

Loyola, Mount Carmel, East St. Louis and Glenbard West held serve and remain entrenched in the top four.

But the movement began at No. 5 as Lincoln-Way East slides into the top five after its dominating first-half performance in a win over Batavia. Warren also moved up a few notches with its win over Maine South.

The biggest move, however, was made by Simeon.

Simeon always seems to find itself in the conversation of the Chicago Public League’s best teams. But this year’s version seems to not be content with just being the CPL’s best, flexing its muscles yet again with an exciting win over then No. 10-ranked Bolingbrook on Saturday.

Adding some more spice to Simeon’s early-season resume was the fact that the team the Wolverines defeated in Week 1, Wheaton Warrenville South, upended another highly ranked team, Neuqua Valley, in its Week 2 matchup.

Four new teams entered the Top 25. Prairie Ridge, not surprisingly, has been very steady to start the season and makes an appearance at No. 17. Plainfield North has been a solid program but lacked a signature nonconference win to bolster its status but got one in Week 2 by shutting down Naperville Central. The Tigers enters the Top 25 at No. 22.

Wheaton Warrenville South also enters at No. 25 after its win over Neuqua Valley.

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings following Week 2: