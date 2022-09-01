The Herald-News Football Capsules for Week 2

Nonconference games

Batavia (1-0) at Lincoln-Way East (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Bulldogs: There are a lot of similarities between these teams, most notably of which is an excellent Batavia defense that squelched Phillips at every turn during its runaway win in Week 1. Batavia’s offense is also multi-faceted and capable of exacting problems against just about any defense and doesn’t specifically rely on one player to shoulder the load. The running attack was paced by RB Ryan Whitwell in the Philips win, but keying on him to slow Batavia’s attack would likely have limited success, as the Bulldogs could simply shift focus to another part of their attack.

About the Griffins: It took a little bit of time for Lincoln-Way East to get its bearings in its Week 1 win over Crete-Monee, but the Griffins have the luxury of easing into things because of their defense. The now experienced core stymied what likely will end up to be a pretty good Warriors offense, allowing the Griffins’ offense some additional time to catch its groove. James Kwiecinski paced a varied Lincoln-Way East rushing attack with 128 rushing yards, and RB Petey Olaleye will likely play a heavy role in a bruising offensive attack.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way Central (0-1) at Lake Park (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way Central 17, Lake Park 7 (2021 fall)

About the Knights: The Knights were victimized by several big plays in a Week 1 loss to St. Charles East, surrendering an 80-yard touchdown pass, a 100-yard kickoff return and a lengthy fumble return. Cleaning those issues up will go a long way toward finding a win. In order to do so, Lincoln-Way Central will need more strong play from junior QB Michael Kuehl, who threw for about 200 yards in the loss.

About the Lancers: Lake Park hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, and it didn’t get off to the best start in 2022 with an opening-week loss to Conant. But the Lancers have started to inch closer to the mean in the DuKane the past few seasons and are hoping they can start to turn close losses into some victories.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Bolingbrook (1-0) at Simeon (1-0)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 33, Simeon 0 (2021 fall)

About the Raiders: Week 1 was a downright stunning performance from Bolingbrook’s freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, as he eclipsed 400 yards passing with seven touchdowns in his high school debut. Williams quickly recognized if he’s able to utilize his full complement of offensive assets, his job gets much easier. Bolingbrook’s interior line play on both sides of the football is coming along quickly, and when coupled with all of the other strengths of this roster, the only true obstacle to clear is cleaning up the penalties that clouded an otherwise spectacular performance against Minooka.

About the Wolverines: One would be hard pressed to find a team that can match the athleticism of Bolingbrook, but they may have found that team in Simeon, led by Cincinnati WR recruit Malik Elzy. The Wolverines dug themselves an early hole in a Week 1 matchup with Wheaton Warrenville South only to regroup and score the final 34 points to claim victory. Another potential problem for Bolingbrook could come from RB Andre Crews, who had 275 yards rushing in last Saturday’s game.

FND Pick: Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook’s Joshua Robinson (0) high fives Kyan Berry-Johnson (2) as he scores on a breakaway run against Minooka. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Oswego East (1-0) at Lincoln-Way West (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego East 28, Lincoln-Way West 14 (2021 fall)

About the Wolves: Oswego East started fast and finished faster in its win over Waubonsie Valley in Week 1, scoring twice in the first quarter and three times in the fourth. QB Tre Jones, a Naval Academy recruit, is a dual threat, throwing and running for scores in the win. The Wolves also have a defense that appears to be difficult to move the ball against.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West made a late push to topple Plainfield Central in Week 1, using a fourth-quarter safety to catapult them to victory. After the safety, the Warriors ran back the ensuing kickoff to eke out a 15-14 win. The Warriors offense will have to find another gear in this one if they hope to get the win, as it took them some time to get going, and they likely won’t have the luxury of doing so again.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Metea Valley (0-1) at Lockport (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 48, Metea Valley 0 (2021 fall)

About the Mustangs: Metea Valley was overwhelmed in its opening-week loss to Geneva, but there were some positive signs it could take away. The Mustangs did pass the ball effectively in the loss and seem to be cultivating a playmaker in WR Robert Lynch, as he hauled in 11 balls, which included both of Metea Valley’s touchdowns.

About the Porters: The defending Class 8A state champs eased their way into their title defense in Week 1, gradually pulling away from Joliet West. That wasn’t all that surprising considering Lockport had an almost entirely new starting lineup. But there’s clearly a next wave of potential breakout performers, as both RB Giovanni Zaragoza and TE Hyatt Timosciek had big games and look like potential foundation pieces. The Porters may, however, have to deal with some early injuries, as starting QB Brady Pfeiffer left the win with a first-half injury.

FND Pick: Lockport

IC Catholic (1-0) at Joliet Catholic (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: IC Catholic 22, Joliet Catholic 12 (2019)

About the Knights: IC Catholic opened in strong fashion, utilizing the electric QB/WR tandem of Dennis Mandala/KJ Parker to separate itself from Montini. They likely will try to do the same in Week 2, as Parker is a playmaker the Knights must utilize to try to keep the Joliet Catholic defensive front on its toes. This has evolved into a good rivalry between two schools that struggle to find willing nonconference opponents. In fact, IC’s win in 2019 is the last regular-season loss Joliet Catholic has taken to a non-CCL/ESCC team.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic had a lot of personnel questions to answer in replacing key components to a team that rambled to the Class 4A state championship, and many were answered as they rolled to a win over Waterford. RBs HJ Grigsby and Aaron Harvey both eclipsed the 100-yard barrier, and the offense stacked up more than 500 yards. It seems unlikely things will be this smooth over a loaded scheduled, but there were multiple positive signs for JCA.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

Wheaton North (1-0) at Providence (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton North 30, Providence 7 (2021 fall)

About the Falcons: The defending Class 7A state champions had a lot to replace, but the transition seems to be going pretty smooth thus far. Wheaton North breezed to a win over Downers Grove South in Week 1, using a strong effort from junior RB Walker Owens, who needed only seven carries to crack the century mark. Wheaton North also threw the ball effectively with Max Howser, who has the challenging task of filling the shoes of graduated all-state QB Mark Forcucci.

About the Celtics: It was a particularly gritty effort for Providence in its season-opening win. The Celtics blocked two punts in the win, including a fourth-quarter swat that led to a safety that ultimately accounted for the difference. It’s the kind of thing that can give Providence some momentum as it tries to scratch and claw its way back into the upper rungs of the CCL/ESCC mix.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

Joliet West (0-1) at Minooka (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Minooka 20, Joliet West 15 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Joliet West had a tough assignment in Week 1, eventually falling to the defending Class 8A state champions. But the Tigers hung around for much of the contest as the team began the adjustment to new head coach Dan Tito and several new players making their debuts in new positions. QB Carl Bew scored Joliet West’s lone touchdown in Week 1, and he’ll be counted on heavily to lead this group early.

About the Indians: Minooka didn’t face an ideal opponent in Week 1 to allow several new faces to get their feet wet, as Bolingbrook is loaded with talent. A young secondary had its hands full with the Raiders, but to be fair, odds are they won’t see anything like the challenge they faced against Bolingbrook for the rest of the regular season. Offensively, they are likely to find a little more to work with moving forward. QB Gavin Dooley made some good throws in the loss, but the Bolingbrook secondary closes windows for passing quicker than most.

FND Pick: Minooka

Bremen (1-0) at Joliet Central (0-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Braves: Bremen started the season the way it preferred with a rout over Thornridge. The Braves wouldn’t object to another easy game before it enters South Suburban Conference play, a league where Bremen usually finds itself in the middle of the pack. A 2-0 start would go a long way to Bremen securing its third consecutive playoff berth.

About the Steelmen: It seems sort of silly to call an 18-point loss significant progress, but you certainly can make that case for Joliet Central’s effort in falling to Argo in Week 1. Joliet Central was able to score a pair of touchdowns, which is a good omen for a program that frequently failed to do that over the past few seasons. It also kept the game competitive, another good sign for a team that avoided the running clock last season in only a third of its games.

FND Pick: Bremen

DeKalb (0-1) at Plainfield South (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17 (2021 fall)

About the Barbs: DeKalb had a rough go in its season opener, struggling to stop the run against Sycamore. That doesn’t bode well for the Barbs if they can’t shore up that part of the defense in the week leading up to this game. The offense probably needs some readjustments, too, considering it didn’t score any points until a late fourth-quarter touchdown.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South apparently has a pretty formulaic plan for how to attack opponents, but it appears to have the potential to be pretty effective. Basically, Plainfield South plans to get the ball to RB Brian Stanton as much as possible and get out of his way. That worked to the tune of 324 yards from scrimmage for the speedy senior.

FND Pick: Plainfield South

Naperville Central (1-0) at Plainfield North (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central entered the season as somewhat of a wildcard considering it has an almost entirely different lineup. But the newcomers responded in a big way and earned a major feather in their cap, particularly on defense, in a resounding win over a well-respected Hinsdale Central team.

About the Tigers: The Plainfield North defense truly was exceptional last season, and it appears this year’s group is dead set on continuing that tradition. Tigers LB Gerald Floyd opened Plainfield North’s Week 1 runaway victory over Plainfield East with a quarterback sack, and it immediately set the tone in a game where the Tigers forced four turnovers and blocked a punt while reeking havoc on everything Plainfield East tried to do.

FND Pick: Naperville Central

Plainfield Central (0-1) at Yorkville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22 (2021 playoffs)

About the Wildcats: It was a frustrating Week 1 loss for the Wildcats, as they basically kept Lincoln-Way West’s offense in check for the entire game. The Warriors seized control of the game very late, recording a safety and then getting a special teams score on the ensuing kickoff. Other than that short stretch, Plainfield Central did what it hoped to do. Plainfield Central went on the offensive grind for two scores, a journey it likely will have to take again against a Yorkville defense that looks very difficult to get a foothold against.

About the Foxes: Yorkville has a lot back on its defense, and it showed in the opener. They had what they hope won’t be the only shutout this season in rolling over Romeoville. The offense, which doesn’t have as much experience, also was given a chance to settle in against an opponent that had trouble matching up with them. Yorkville likely hasn’t forgot it was only able to salvage a split in the two games the teams played last year, as Plainfield Central won a regular-season matchup before Yorkville returned the favor in the Class 7A playoffs.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Plainfield East (0-1) at Shepard (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield East 32, Shepard 21 (2021 fall)

About the Bengals: Plainfield East has some talent on its roster, but there definitely is some triage that needs to be performed after the Mack truck it ran into in Week 1 disguised as Plainfield North. Breakdowns on the offensive line probably are the biggest concern, and giving QB Brandon Parades a little more time to utilize the players on the outside who can get the Bengals moving down the field will be key.

About the Astros: Shepard put together a strong performance in Week 1, toppling T.F. South. Xavier Rogers scored offensively and defensively for Shepard, helping the Astros fend off the Red Storm in the final minutes with a long touchdown run to seal it. Shepard’s defense likely will be put to the test here though, provided Plainfield East is able to tighten up some of the issues that plagued it in Week 1.

FND Pick: Shepard

West Aurora (0-1) at Romeoville (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: West Aurora 47, Romeoville 17 (2019)

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora had its fill of Plainfield South standout running back Brian Stanton in Week 1, but the Blackhawks should be able to bounce back from that here. That’s needed, because there aren’t many breaks in the West Aurora schedule the rest of the way. Momentum gained here might have to go a long way.

About the Spartans: Crossover games in the Southwest Prairie conference continue to be cruel to Romeoville, as it took its lumps in a loss to Yorkville in Week 1. It will be interesting to see if the Spartans can bounce back and make some strides toward being a little more competitive as they continue to try to build up some younger, inexperienced players to the varsity level.

FND Pick: West Aurora

Lemont (1-0) at Nazareth (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 15, Nazareth 10 (2021 fall)

About Lemont: Lemont leaned on its experience to get through a rigorous opening test against Libertyville, a good sign as it heads into what is likely its most challenging regular-season game. It was a wild contest that Lemont won over Nazareth in the waning seconds last season, but they are hoping it doesn’t come to that this time around. Lemont’s offense might not be able to exert its will freely against a Nazareth defense that shut out a talented Kankakee team in Week 1.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth was involved in one of the strangest games of Week 1, as it defeated Kankakee, 2-0, on a safety scored by the Roadrunners on the first series of the game. It was a scuffle the rest of the way, and while it is an excellent sign for Nazareth’s defense that they were able to shutdown a team as talented as Kankakee, it might show that the offense needs some refining as well.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Morris (1-0) at Antioch (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 31, Antioch 21 (2021 fall)

About Morris: Morris appeared to be chomping at the bit to get the season started, and put together a dominant start in its Week 1 win over Coal City. Morris scored on the first seven possessions of the game and led 42-3 after one quarter. The performance was so dominant that Morris didn’t even get the chance to show all of its offensive capabilities. Junior RB/WR AJ Zweeres didn’t miss any chances to capitalize, however, amassing more than 100 yards in return yardage to go along with about 100 yards of traditional yardage.

About the Sequoits: Antioch lost only four regular-season games, including last year’s loss to Morris, in the past five full regular seasons, but they had a somewhat surprising Week 1 loss to Carmel, when the Corsairs cracked the code against the Sequoits’ vaunted triple-option. That doesn’t mean Morris has little to worry about. South Dakota State recruit WR Joey Neumann is capable of breaking a game open, and sophomore RB Martin Cohen rushed for about 200 yards and two long scores.

FND Pick: Morris

Bishop McNamara (0-1) at Coal City (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 14, Bishop McNamara 6 (2021 fall)

About the Fightin’ Irish: There’s not much to like from Bishop McNamara’s opening-game loss to Marmion. The 42-0 defeat is the worst loss the program has suffered in an opener since it began in 1936. It was likely that the Fightin’ Irish might experience some transition pains with a new head coach after long-time coach Rich Zinanni retired after leading the program since 1975. But odds are no one thought the curve would be this dramatic.

About the Coalers: Coal City also struggled through a difficult Week 1, falling short of being able to trade blows with what appears to be a Morris team that is already in midseason form. Coal City did have some returning players in the fold, but many of those are being asked to take larger roles and more responsibility, so growing pains are something that can be expected.

FND Pick: Coal City

Reed-Custer (1-0) at Arcola (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34 (2021 fall)

About the Comets: The expectation that Reed-Custer would start quickly with such an experienced roster certainly came to fruition as it stacked up 53 first-half points and absolutely obliterated Elmwood Park in the opener. QB Jake McPherson and RB Jace Christian each scored two rushing touchdowns in the game and will be a huge part of the offense moving forward.

About the Purple Riders: Arcola struggled to stop the varied offensive attack of Tuscola in its Week 1 loss, which doesn’t bode well for the Purple Riders heading into this contest. Reed-Custer is more than capable of mixing the pass and run with success. Arcola, a long-time Class 1A playoff stalwart, will likely have trouble matching the depth of Reed-Custer.

FND Pick: Reed-Custer

Lisle (1-0) at Wilmington (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 31, Lisle 14 (2021 fall)

About the Lions: Lisle picked up a solid win in a shutout of Harvard in Week 1, but a schedule quirk has them in a situation they’d likely prefer not to be in. After Westmont elected not to renew a long-standing nonconference date between the two schools, Lisle was left without a Week 2 opponent. After months of searching, they ended up scheduling the defending Class 2A state champions, who also struggled to find an opponent. The two are already playing in Week 7.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington had to scratch and claw its way past Marengo in Week 1, breaking a 26-all tie with just over six minutes to play on a Colin James touchdown run. James ran for more than 200 yards, and Wilmington ran for more than 300 yards as a team. The Wildcats threw in a few passing wrinkles, completing all three of its attempts for 85 yards.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Peotone (1-0) at Edgewood, Ind. (1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Blue Devils: Peotone started on the right foot with a comfortable win over Rantoul in Week 1. The Blue Devils would like nothing more than to be 2-0 heading into its rigorous Illinois Central Eight slate, but its Week 2 opponent is a bit of a wildcard, replacing Sandwich on Peotone’s schedule after Sandwich bowed out of the varsity football ranks.

About the Mustangs: Edgewood, a school of about 800 students located in Elletsville, has split a pair of games to start the season, most recently losing to Monrovia, which stacked up a 35-0 lead in the first half of their matchup. Edgewood was 2-8 in the 2021 season.

FND Pick: Peotone

Hoopeston (0-1) at Seneca (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hoopeston 26, Seneca 21 (2021 fall)

About the Cornjerkers: After years of struggling near the bottom of the Vermilion Valley Conference, this program seems to have turned a corner. A playoff team last season, Hoopeston did lose their opening-week game to a Class 1A state-ranked foe Iroquois West but outplayed the Raiders after spotting them two touchdowns early.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca had three different runners eclipse the 100-yard rushing barrier [Nathan Grant, Colin Wright and Asher Hamby], but still had to hang on for dear life after taking a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter in a win over Westville in Week 1. A botched punt snap actually turned into a giant gain, which finally secured the victory. If Seneca can run the football this effectively every week, it will be a factor in the Vermilion Valley North race.

FND Pick: Seneca

Dwight (0-1) at Bismarck-Henning (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Trojans: Dwight put up some points in its Week 1 loss to Salt Fork, which is encouraging sign, but also surrendered far too many to make the game truly competitive. Odds are the defense will be even more taxed this week against a team that is the odds-on favorite to win the Vermilion Valley South crown.

About the Blue Devils: Bismarck-Henning really took it to Clifton Central in a crossover of the two teams that usually find themselves atop their respective divisions in the Vermilion Valley at the end of the year. The Blue Devils feature a punishing running game, piling up about 500 yards rushing in the win, with two RBs – Liam Oxendine and Michael Hackman – each surpassing 175 yards individually.

FND Pick: Bismarck-Henning