Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 2

Nonconference games

Oswego (0-1) at Andrew (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Panthers: Oswego had a rough opener in more ways than one. The Panthers hung with Neuqua Valley for a half but ultimately it got away in a 28-3 loss. Five starters, including all-conference defensive end Taiden Thomas and starting running back Nick Scott, left the game with injuries. Their status for this week is unclear. Oswego’s defense actually fared relatively well, forcing three turnovers, but its offense needs to get on track. That starts with establishing the run with whoever is in the backfield, and being more efficient in the passing game – Oswego missed its last 13 pass attempts against Neuqua. Oswego seeks to avoid its second consecutive 0-2 start.

About the Thunderbolts: Andrew, like Oswego, had a tough opening week. Kaneland turned three Thunderbolt lost fumbles into touchdowns in an eventual 52-8 Andrew loss. Andrew is coming off a 4-5 season but prior to that reached the playoffs in three of four full seasons. The Thunderbolts employ a double wing formation offensively with a heavy emphasis on the fullback, although tailback Mike Barberi broke free for a 72-yard TD against Kaneland.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Oswego East (1-0) at Lincoln-Way West (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego East 28, Lincoln-Way West 14 (2021)

About the Wolves: Oswego East comes in off a pretty clean performance in a 35-7 Week 1 win over Waubonsie Valley. The Wolves ran for 200 yards, led by Oshobi Odior’s 119 yards on 19 carries, and held Waubonsie to just 26 rushing yards – always a good formula for winning football. If Oswego East can continue to have that kind of success running the football, which wasn’t always the case in 2021, it will only open things up for Navy recruit Tre Jones and the passing game, and make the Wolves that much more dangerous to stop.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West made a late push to topple Plainfield Central in Week 1, using a fourth-quarter safety to catapult them to victory. After netting the safety, the Warriors ran back the ensuing kickoff to eke out a 15-14 win. The Warriors offense will have to find another gear in this one if they hope to keep its record spotless, as it took them quite some time to get going and they likely won’t have the luxury of doing so again.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Plainfield Central (0-1) at Yorkville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22 (2021 playoffs)

About the Wildcats: It was a frustrating Week 1 loss for the Wildcats, as they basically kept Lincoln-Way West’s offense in check for the entire game. The Warriors seized control of the game very late, recording a safety and then getting a special teams score on the ensuing kickoff play. Other than that very short stretch, Plainfield Central very much did what it hoped to achieve. Plainfield Central went on the offensive grind for two scores, a journey it will likely have to undertake again against a Yorkville defense that on paper and in practice looks very difficult to get a foothold against.

About the Foxes: Yorkville took care of business in Week 1, easily dispatching of Romeoville 42-0 allowing the Foxes depth to get game experience. Junior Michael Dopart, who split time at QB with senior Kyle Stevens, threw for 142 yards and two TDs and Josh Gettemy had 101 yards of total offense. Defensively, Andrew Laurich and Andrew Zook each had two of Yorkville’s nine tackles for loss. One would assume the competition stiffens some this Friday against a Plainfield Central team that beat the Foxes during the regular season last year. That should provide a better idea at how far along a relatively inexperienced Yorkville offense is while the Foxes’ defense holds down the fort.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Manteno (0-1) at Plano (0-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plano 28, Manteno 0 (2021)

About the Panthers: Manteno had an unceremonious start to its season, a 40-0 shutout loss at the hands of Evergreen Park. The Panthers are coming off a 2-7 season. All-conference OL/DL Damian Alsup and WR/DB Josh Carne, two-way starters a year ago, are players to watch for a team with depth at the skill positions but is a young and inexperienced group.

About the Reapers: A bit of a deflating Week 1 loss for a Plano team with high expectations against an Ottawa team that the Reapers had beaten handily the last three seasons. Waleed Johnson looks like he’s ready to assume the mantle of Plano’s main man offensively, with 147 yards on 20 carries and a TD. Plano, though, needs to figure out a way to sustain drives after managing just 11 total plays during the second half of the 13-12 loss to Ottawa. That should start with keeping things simple and allowing the Reapers to play fast. This is the first of three straight Plano home games, the first two against very winnable opponents which ideally will allow the Reapers to get back on track and iron out the kinks.

FND Pick: Plano