Another passing team awaits in Week 2 as Dixon visits North Boone

Heading into Week 1, the Dixon football team wasn’t quite sure what to expect from an Oregon team with a new coach and a new offensive scheme.

There will be no such question marks this week, as the Dukes hit the road again to face North Boone on Friday night.

“You know exactly what they’re going to do,” Dixon coach Jared Shaner said with a chuckle, “they want to throw it all over the place – and they’re usually pretty good at it, too. They’re taking shots left and right; they have some screen-game stuff, but they want to throw the ball deep, and they’ve got a few good receivers and the quarterback’s been playing for a couple of years, and he’s a very good quarterback for them.”

Chandler Alderman is that quarterback, and the Division I baseball recruit was stellar in his first season as starter last fall. The left-hander threw for 1,879 yards and 26 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He’s signed to play baseball at Middle Tennessee State.

And while he loses his top receiver in Will Doetch, Chris Doetch looks to step up and help fill in for his brother, along with another set of brothers, Brandon and Blake Becker. It’s a receiving corps with some height and some speed, and it will be a test for the Dixon secondary.

“I think our key is just everyone does their job and is able to not give up any deep balls, which is kind of North Boone’s goal, to hit home runs once in awhile,” Dixon’s Aiden Wiseman said. “But I think if we all do our jobs, we should be able to stop the deep ball and slow down their passing game.”

The Dukes have the added benefit of seeing a passing offense in Week 1 with Oregon’s new style. After the Hawks moved the ball fairly easily the first two drives, Dixon adjusted its scheme and held them scoreless the rest of the way in a 34-6 victory.

That game could help with the preparation for the Vikings, who lost 20-14 to Rockford Lutheran in their opener.

“We usually go up against running teams, so it was nice to play against a passing team and get more experience. That will help us with the passing team we’ve got coming up this week,” Dixon’s Chance Perales said. “We’ve just got to do our jobs and not get beat deep. It did help getting to play a passing team last week.”

Dixon's Jath St. Pier (2) fights for yards as Oregon's Jayden Jenkins (3) tries to take him down last Friday night in Oregon. (Chris Johnson for Shaw Local News Network)

It’s not that the offenses are too similar – North Boone mostly looks down the field and Oregon worked the short and middle passing game – but the game experience with technique and fundamentals could make a big difference over going into the game against the Vikings without that experience.

“I think Oregon gave us a good look of the spread Week 1, so it was good preparation for this week,” Wiseman said. “North Boone has a really good wide receiver [Doetch], and we’ll have a good plan with our corners and safeties trying to figure out how to read their hips and footsteps thanks to Week 1, and that’ll help our secondary.”

Shaner said that seeing Oregon’s spread look was a “blessing,” and he was happy his defensive backs “got a little taste of what Friday’s going to be about.”

But it’s their own offense that concerned the Dukes more against Oregon. While Wiseman ran for 134 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Shaner threw for 130 yards and three TDs and added 53 rushing yards and another score, it was the mistakes that stuck in their craw.

Dixon was flagged for 14 penalties for 140 yards, and also lost a fumble. And while the miscues didn’t cost them the win, the Dukes know they need to play a cleaner game this week.

“We definitely have some things we need to work on offensively. We came out and made some plays early on, and we moved the ball pretty good. But we had way too many penalties, had mistakes, didn’t pick up some blitz stuff that we need to get fixed,” Shaner said. “But we won, and it certainly feels better making mistakes and waking up on Saturday morning with the win than the alternative, so I don’t want to complain too much. But that’s been our focus, what we’re trying to get our kids to understand is we’ve got to enjoy the process of it and not just the Friday night aspect. I think if we can continue to take small steps every week, we’ll be a solid football team.”

Wiseman is confident he and his teammates can clean up those things, and feels like Dixon’s balanced spread offense also presents North Boone with something the Vikings don’t see every week in the run-heavy Big Northern Conference.

“There were a lot of penalties, and we have to limit those, try to have none this week. I think we’ll pound the ball against them, and our passing game should test their secondary, too,” he said.