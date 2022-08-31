Sterling looking forward to tough test against St. Francis

After an impressive Week 1 win at home over Lake Villa Lakes, the Sterling football team faces an even more daunting challenge on Friday night: a Week 2 road game against Wheaton St. Francis.

In watching film this week, Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer had a succinct breakdown of the Spartans.

“They’re good – they’re very good,” he said. “They’re well-coached, they’ve just got, I would say, elite talent at every position group. The quarterback’s elite, they’ve got probably one of the better linemen in the state of Illinois, they’ve got kids on the perimeter that can catch it. On the other side of the ball, they tackle, they’ve got a really nice D-end, their linebackers get downhill.

“It’s a small sample size, but it’s something that you can see they have a lot of talent on their team. You go on the road to a place like that, and a school that’s had some success like they’ve had, and we’re going to have to bring our best.”

The St. Francis quarterback is 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior Alessio Milivojevic, who already has a scholarship offer from Ole Miss. One of this blockers is 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior TJ McMillen, an Illinois commit who plays center for the Spartans.

In Week 1, St. Francis, a member of the Metro Suburban Conference’s Red division, picked up a 17-6 road win over Lake Forest, avenging a 41-24 opening-week loss from last season.

The Spartans were 8-3 last year, advancing to the Class 4A second round, and outscored their opponents 323-229; they went to the 4A quarterfinals in 2019, and the 5A second round in 2018.

Still, the attitude around the Golden Warriors’ camp is to just focus on themselves and play their game.

“They do a lot of things well, but we’ve just got to treat it like any other game,” junior lineman Lucas Austin said. “We’re going to go out there and play to win. We don’t really care how good they are, we’ve just got to play to win.”

“They have pretty good defensive players, but we’ve been putting in a lot of work, so I think that will pay off,” lineman Troy Hernandez said. “It’s definitely going to be an effort thing on defense, just like every week. We’ve got to play our style of football out there.”

Sterling’s Lucas Austin (56) tackles Lakes’ Max Bausch during their Week 1 game last Friday at Roscoe Eades Stadium. The Golden Warriors held Lakes scoreless until the final minute of the game. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

After a strong performance in the opener, Sterling enters Week 2 with some confidence. The Warriors ran for 238 yards on 27 rushes – that’s 8.8 yards per carry – and quarterbacks Kael Ryan (138 yards, 2 TDs) and JP Schilling (55 yards, 2 TDs) combined for 19 yards on just 13 carries – a whopping 14.85 yards per rush; Ryan had 138 yards on just five carries for an average of 27.6 yards per run.

The line is ready to follow up that performance with another one this week.

“We’ve got to do the same exact thing, it doesn’t matter the team. We just have to have the same expectation and execution,” Hernandez said. “They may be better, but we’ve just got to work as hard as we possibly can. We just can’t have any doubt in our mind that we’re going to win. We’ve got to play in the moment, bring intensity, and have no thought in our mind but to win.”

Sterling ran for five touchdowns, and also scored on a punt return by AJ Kested. The Warriors led 34-0 at halftime, set the running clock in motion on Antonio Tablante’s TD run just 3:21 into the third quarter, and held Lakes scoreless until there was 1:08 left in the game.

“We played well in all phases, and coaches will always tell you that you’re going to take a lot away from each game, but I think we took a lot of good away from last week,” Schlemmer said. “It was really encouraging to see that, but we’re going to have to be even better this week. I think of the adage that you make the most jump from Week 1 to Week 2, and we’re going to need to take a big jump – and that’s with playing really well in Week 1.

“It should be a fun game; it’s big-boy football, it’s a big-time game, and these are the kind of games that we want to play in. They’re going to get us ready for our conference season and hopefully the postseason. It’s going to be a great test, and I think I’ll have a pretty good idea of where we’re at late Friday night.”