The Times-area football teams schedules - 2022

Here are the 2022 schedules for The Times-area football teams.

—

Ottawa Pirates logo

OTTAWA PIRATES

Head coach: Chad Gross, 5th season

2021 fall record: 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 West Division

Date Time Away/Home Opponent (*-KR/I8 West Conference game) Aug 26 7:15 p.m. H Plano Sept 2 7 p.m. A Streator Sept 9 7 p.m. A Harvard Sept 16 7 p.m. A * Sycamore Sept 23 7 p.m. H * Kaneland Sept 30 7 p.m. A * Woodstock North Oct 7 7 p.m. H * La Salle-Peru Oct 14 7 p.m. A * Morris Oct 21 7 p.m. H * Woodstock

Streator Bulldogs logo

STREATOR BULLDOGS

Head coach: Kyle Tutt, 3rd season

2021 fall record: 3-6 overall, 1-6 in the Illinois Central 8 Conference

Date Time Away/Home Opponent (*-IC8 Conference game) Aug 26 7:30 p.m. A East Peoria Sept 2 7 p.m. H Ottawa Sept 9 7 p.m. A * Herscher Sept 16 7 p.m. H * Lisle Sept 23 7 p.m. A * Manteno Sept 30 7 p.m. H * Peotone Oct 7 7 p.m. A * Reed-Custer Oct 14 7 p.m. H * Wilmington Oct 21 7 p.m. H * Coal City

Marquette logo

MARQUETTE ACADEMY CRUSADERS

Head coach: Tom Jobst, 13th season at Marquette, 28th season overall

2021 fall record: 9-2 as an Independent

Date Time Away/Home Opponent Aug 26 7 p.m. H Aurora Christian Sept 2 7 p.m. H Palos Heights Chicago Christian Sept 9 7 p.m. H Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sept 16 7 p.m. H Annawan-Wethersfield Sept 23 7 p.m. A Chicago Hope Academy Sept 30 7 p.m. A LeRoy Oct 8 1 p.m. A Melrose Park Walther Christian Oct 15 1 p.m. H Chicago Christ the King Oct 21 7 p.m. A Sherrard

Seneca logo

SENECA FIGHTING IRISH

Head coach: Terry Maxwell, 2nd season

2021 fall record: 4-5 overall, 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division

Date Time Away/Home Opponent (*-Vermilion Valley Conference North game) Aug 27 5 p.m. A Westville Sept 2 7 p.m. H Hoopeston Area-Armstrong Sept 10 1 p.m. A Catlin Salt Fork Sept 16 7 p.m. H Georgetown-Ridge Farm Sept 23 7 p.m. A * Iroquois West Sept 30 7 p.m. H * Watseka Oct 7 7 p.m. H * Momence Oct 14 7 p.m. A * Clifton Central Oct 21 7 p.m. H * Dwight

Fieldcrest Knights logo

FIELDCREST KNIGHTS

Head coach: Nick Meyer, 1st season

2021 fall record: 0-9 overall, 0-5 in the Heart of Illinois Large Division

Date Time Away/Home Opponent (*-Heart of Illinois Large Division game) Aug 26 7 p.m. H Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sept 2 7 p.m. H * El Paso-Gridley Sept 9 TBA. TBA Sept 16 7 p.m. A * Eureka Sept 23 7 p.m. H LeRoy Sept 30 7 p.m. A * Tri-Valley Oct 8 2 p.m. A Stockton Oct 14 7 p.m. A * Deer Creek-Mackinaw Oct 21 7 p.m. H * Tremont

FCW logo (high quality)

FLANAGAN-CORNELL/WOODLAND FALCONS

Head coach: Todd Reed, 5th season

2021 fall record: 7-3 in the Illinois 8 Man Football Association North Division