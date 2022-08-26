August 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Analysis | Friday Night Drive

The Times-area football teams schedules - 2022

By Brian Hoxsey
IHSA logo

IHSA logo

Here are the 2022 schedules for The Times-area football teams.

Ottawa Pirates logo

Ottawa Pirates logo

OTTAWA PIRATES

Head coach: Chad Gross, 5th season

2021 fall record: 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 West Division

DateTimeAway/HomeOpponent (*-KR/I8 West Conference game)
Aug 267:15 p.m.HPlano
Sept 27 p.m.AStreator
Sept 97 p.m.AHarvard
Sept 167 p.m.A* Sycamore
Sept 237 p.m.H* Kaneland
Sept 307 p.m.A* Woodstock North
Oct 77 p.m.H* La Salle-Peru
Oct 147 p.m.A* Morris
Oct 217 p.m.H* Woodstock
Streator Bulldogs logo

Streator Bulldogs logo

STREATOR BULLDOGS

Head coach: Kyle Tutt, 3rd season

2021 fall record: 3-6 overall, 1-6 in the Illinois Central 8 Conference

DateTimeAway/HomeOpponent (*-IC8 Conference game)
Aug 267:30 p.m.AEast Peoria
Sept 27 p.m.HOttawa
Sept 97 p.m.A* Herscher
Sept 167 p.m.H* Lisle
Sept 237 p.m.A* Manteno
Sept 307 p.m.H* Peotone
Oct 77 p.m.A* Reed-Custer
Oct 147 p.m.H* Wilmington
Oct 217 p.m.H* Coal City

Marquette logo

MARQUETTE ACADEMY CRUSADERS

Head coach: Tom Jobst, 13th season at Marquette, 28th season overall

2021 fall record: 9-2 as an Independent

DateTimeAway/HomeOpponent
Aug 267 p.m.HAurora Christian
Sept 27 p.m.HPalos Heights Chicago Christian
Sept 97 p.m.HDeer Creek-Mackinaw
Sept 167 p.m.HAnnawan-Wethersfield
Sept 237 p.m.AChicago Hope Academy
Sept 307 p.m.ALeRoy
Oct 81 p.m.AMelrose Park Walther Christian
Oct 151 p.m.HChicago Christ the King
Oct 217 p.m.ASherrard

Seneca logo

SENECA FIGHTING IRISH

Head coach: Terry Maxwell, 2nd season

2021 fall record: 4-5 overall, 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division

DateTimeAway/HomeOpponent (*-Vermilion Valley Conference North game)
Aug 275 p.m.AWestville
Sept 27 p.m.HHoopeston Area-Armstrong
Sept 101 p.m.ACatlin Salt Fork
Sept 167 p.m.HGeorgetown-Ridge Farm
Sept 237 p.m.A* Iroquois West
Sept 307 p.m.H* Watseka
Oct 77 p.m.H* Momence
Oct 147 p.m.A* Clifton Central
Oct 217 p.m.H* Dwight
Fieldcrest Knights logo

Fieldcrest Knights logo

FIELDCREST KNIGHTS

Head coach: Nick Meyer, 1st season

2021 fall record: 0-9 overall, 0-5 in the Heart of Illinois Large Division

DateTimeAway/HomeOpponent (*-Heart of Illinois Large Division game)
Aug 267 p.m.HGibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Sept 27 p.m.H* El Paso-Gridley
Sept 9TBA.TBA
Sept 167 p.m.A* Eureka
Sept 237 p.m.HLeRoy
Sept 307 p.m.A* Tri-Valley
Oct 82 p.m.AStockton
Oct 147 p.m.A* Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Oct 217 p.m.H* Tremont
FCW logo

FCW logo (high quality)

FLANAGAN-CORNELL/WOODLAND FALCONS

Head coach: Todd Reed, 5th season

2021 fall record: 7-3 in the Illinois 8 Man Football Association North Division

DateTimeAway/HomeOpponent
Aug 256 p.m.AMilford-Cissna Park
Sept 27 p.m.ASt. Thomas More
TBDTBDTBDTBD
Sept 167 p.m.HDecatur Lutheran
Sept 237 p.m.ABiggsville West Central
Oct 112 p.m.HMartinsville
Oct 77 p.m.HFarmer City-Blue Ridge
Oct 147 p.m.APolo
Oct 221 p.m.ACambridge-Ridgewood