The Times-area football teams schedules - 2022

Here are the 2022 schedules for The Times-area football teams.
—
OTTAWA PIRATES
Head coach: Chad Gross, 5th season
2021 fall record: 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 West Division
|Date
|Time
|Away/Home
|Opponent (*-KR/I8 West Conference game)
|Aug 26
|7:15 p.m.
|H
|Plano
|Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|A
|Streator
|Sept 9
|7 p.m.
|A
|Harvard
|Sept 16
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Sycamore
|Sept 23
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Kaneland
|Sept 30
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Woodstock North
|Oct 7
|7 p.m.
|H
|* La Salle-Peru
|Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Morris
|Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Woodstock
STREATOR BULLDOGS
Head coach: Kyle Tutt, 3rd season
2021 fall record: 3-6 overall, 1-6 in the Illinois Central 8 Conference
|Date
|Time
|Away/Home
|Opponent (*-IC8 Conference game)
|Aug 26
|7:30 p.m.
|A
|East Peoria
|Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|H
|Ottawa
|Sept 9
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Herscher
|Sept 16
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Lisle
|Sept 23
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Manteno
|Sept 30
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Peotone
|Oct 7
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Reed-Custer
|Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Wilmington
|Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Coal City
MARQUETTE ACADEMY CRUSADERS
Head coach: Tom Jobst, 13th season at Marquette, 28th season overall
2021 fall record: 9-2 as an Independent
|Date
|Time
|Away/Home
|Opponent
|Aug 26
|7 p.m.
|H
|Aurora Christian
|Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|H
|Palos Heights Chicago Christian
|Sept 9
|7 p.m.
|H
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|Sept 16
|7 p.m.
|H
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|Sept 23
|7 p.m.
|A
|Chicago Hope Academy
|Sept 30
|7 p.m.
|A
|LeRoy
|Oct 8
|1 p.m.
|A
|Melrose Park Walther Christian
|Oct 15
|1 p.m.
|H
|Chicago Christ the King
|Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|A
|Sherrard
SENECA FIGHTING IRISH
Head coach: Terry Maxwell, 2nd season
2021 fall record: 4-5 overall, 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division
|Date
|Time
|Away/Home
|Opponent (*-Vermilion Valley Conference North game)
|Aug 27
|5 p.m.
|A
|Westville
|Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|H
|Hoopeston Area-Armstrong
|Sept 10
|1 p.m.
|A
|Catlin Salt Fork
|Sept 16
|7 p.m.
|H
|Georgetown-Ridge Farm
|Sept 23
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Iroquois West
|Sept 30
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Watseka
|Oct 7
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Momence
|Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Clifton Central
|Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Dwight
FIELDCREST KNIGHTS
Head coach: Nick Meyer, 1st season
2021 fall record: 0-9 overall, 0-5 in the Heart of Illinois Large Division
|Date
|Time
|Away/Home
|Opponent (*-Heart of Illinois Large Division game)
|Aug 26
|7 p.m.
|H
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|H
|* El Paso-Gridley
|Sept 9
|TBA.
|TBA
|Sept 16
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Eureka
|Sept 23
|7 p.m.
|H
|LeRoy
|Sept 30
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Tri-Valley
|Oct 8
|2 p.m.
|A
|Stockton
|Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|A
|* Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|H
|* Tremont
FLANAGAN-CORNELL/WOODLAND FALCONS
Head coach: Todd Reed, 5th season
2021 fall record: 7-3 in the Illinois 8 Man Football Association North Division
|Date
|Time
|Away/Home
|Opponent
|Aug 25
|6 p.m.
|A
|Milford-Cissna Park
|Sept 2
|7 p.m.
|A
|St. Thomas More
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Sept 16
|7 p.m.
|H
|Decatur Lutheran
|Sept 23
|7 p.m.
|A
|Biggsville West Central
|Oct 1
|12 p.m.
|H
|Martinsville
|Oct 7
|7 p.m.
|H
|Farmer City-Blue Ridge
|Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|A
|Polo
|Oct 22
|1 p.m.
|A
|Cambridge-Ridgewood