The Herald-News Prep Football Capsules for Week 1

Nonconference games

Minooka at Bolingbrook

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 52, Minooka 28 (2021 fall)

About the Indians: Minooka will rely on the men in the trenches to set the tone early in its quest for the program’s first ever five-season playoff qualification string. The Indians have three offensive linemen back and they should provide ample protection for QB Gavin Dooley, who returns after starting eight games last season. The rest of the specialist positions likely will be manned by players largely new to substantial roles at the varsity level. This is a rigorous opener for Minooka, which can’t afford a slow start with a deep and talented Southwest Prairie West race awaiting them.

About the Raiders: It’s hard to not see the offensive potential that Bolingbrook has. Already possibly possessing the state’s elite WR tandem in I’Marion Stewart and Kyon Berry-Johnson, the rich got richer with the addition of RB Joshua Robinson, a Montini transfer, widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the state. The wildcard could be new starting QB Jayden Lawrence, who sat out last season after transferring from Oswego East. The pivotal issue that Bolingbrook hopes to quickly resolve is rebuilding its offensive and defensive lines, and if that process comes together quickly look out for the Raiders.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

Joliet West at Lockport

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 41, Joliet West 0 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Joliet West underwent a coaching change in the offseason, as former program assistant Daniel Tito took over for Bill Lech, who stepped down from the position last spring. That coaching transition as well as a large number of contributors having graduated makes the Tigers something of a wildcard heading into the season. Transfer Carl Bew, from Joliet Central, is poised to take over as the signal-caller for Joliet West, and his run/pass ability should help the Tigers move the ball while some newcomers grow into their newfound roles.

About the Porters: The defending Class 8A state champions won’t look much like last year’s team, but dismissing them as a program capable of another solid season likely is foolhardy. While it is true that Lockport has only two returning players who were in the starting lineup for last season’s title game – OL Christos Alexandros and DB Joey Manzo – many others contributed. Although not classically defined as returning starters, there are multiple players who played quite a bit that return, and several have been waiting for an opportunity to have more time to show what they can do. Two players that seem poised to break out are RB Giovani Zaragoza and tight end Hyatt Timosciek.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lockport

Lincoln-Way East at Crete-Monee

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 35, Crete-Monee 20 (2021 fall)

About the Griffins: Last year’s version of Lincoln-Way East was led heavily by underclassman, and it still managed to piece together a quarterfinal run in the Class 8A playoffs that ultimately ended in a loss to Loyola. While that would be a top-notch season for most programs, that didn’t meet the bar for what the Lincoln-Way East expects of itself. If the Griffins are to reach that level again, it likely will lean heavily on their defense anchored by Herald-News All-Area returning linebacker Jake Scianna. While the defense was rather young last season, it molded into a solid unit by year’s end. The biggest void that will need to be filled is in the backfield, as graduated RB Tre Johnson now plays for Bowling Green.

About the Warriors: Crete-Monee will continue its tradition of locking horns with the best in the state in its nonconference slate. Until recently the Warriors have largely gone unchallenged in the Southland Conference. This year’s Warriors team appears to have quite a bit of speed to burn, a trait that talented QB Joshua Franklin, a Western Michigan recruit, should be able to use to his advantage. Franklin moves all over the field, occasionally turning the signal-calling duties over to a teammate so the Warriors can use Franklin’s skills as a running back or on the outside as a wide receiver.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way West quarterback Cole Crafton is brought down by Bolingbrook linebacker Marcus Williams in a game from last season. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West was playing as well as anyone in the second half of the season last year, winning a showdown in Week 9 over Homewood-Flossmoor to get into the postseason for the 11th time in the 12 seasons the program has existed. The Warriors hope to keep that momentum going into this season despite some notable losses to graduation. One player, however, who seems to be continually growing into his offensive role is QB Cole Crafton. He should be able to help the Warriors stretch the field. The defense also needs a bit of a rebuild, but there’s enough experience at every level to help shepherd the newer players into the fold.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central had a breakout season in 2022, but now the question remains whether or not it will be able to sustain that high level of play. There were several seniors in key places during the breakout, but all is not lost. The valuable result was that the program needed an all-hands on deck philosophy to make it happen, which meant underclassmen also played a valuable part in the reemergence. Without question the biggest void Plainfield Central has to fill is that of RB Aaron Larkins, but it may give the Wildcats an opportunity to diversify a bit with several players getting opportunities to show what they can do.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles East

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way Central 24, St. Charles 14 (1999)

About the Knights: It was a bumpy ride for the Knights last season, as they finished on a five-game losing streak. While that slide certainly wasn’t the goal or the ideal, it did allow Lincoln-Way Central to give plenty of players an opportunity and leaves them with 10 returning starters and several other players that have a handle on what it takes to win at the varsity level. Although not one of those returning starters, new junior quarterback Michael Kuehl has shown he has a solid handle on the position and should be able to help Lincoln-Way Central’s offense be more proficient, as the Knights averaged less than 12 points per game last season.

About the Saints: St. Charles East was another program that scuffled last season, finishing 2-7. The Saints also are undergoing a coaching transition with an offense that doesn’t have a whole lot of experienced players. Instead, St. Charles East probably will lean fairly heavily on a defense that will be stabilized by defensive end Austin Barrett, an Indiana University recruit. Like Lincoln-Way Central, St. Charles East seems likely to lean on its defense early while a somewhat inexperienced offense gets its bearings.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Joliet Catholic at Waterford, Wisc.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Hilltoppers: Is Joliet Catholic going to be the high-flying, super-powered attack that breezed to an undefeated season and eventual state championship again? Probably not. But odds are there won’t be much of a falloff for JCA despite the treasure trove of talented players lost to graduation. Most may not be that familiar with many of the players slated to take over the skill positions, but they don’t lack talent and have what should be an excellent offensive line paced by Northwestern recruit Anthony Birsa. The defense still has plenty of capable players as well, particularly on the defensive line, most notably human wrecking ball Dillan Johnson.

About the Wolverines: Waterford is a fairly consistent program, having not posted a losing season since 2010. They barely extended that string with a 6-5 campaign in 2021, and things didn’t get off to the best start for them this season either [Wisconsin starts its season a week earlier than Illinois]. Waterford dropped a 29-12 decision to West Bend in its opener, sputtering offensively for the entire game after a promising start. Like most opponents of Joliet Catholic, Waterford is likely going to have a difficult time offsetting the size advantage the Hilltoppers will have on both sides of the football.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

Lake Central, Ind. at Providence

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Providence 38, Lake Central 7 (2002)

About the Indians: Lake Central filled the void left in Providence’s schedule with the removal of Willowbrook. On paper, this looked like a good move for the Celtics, as they have persistently played one of the state’s most difficult schedules. With Lake Central having not had a winning season since 2014 and having gone 3-7 in 2021, this appeared to be a good ease-into-the-season matchup. But Lake Central’s demolition of Munster in its season opener indicates this could be one of the better incarnations of this program. RB Xavier Williams looks like the main weapon for Providence to be concerned with after he had 121 first-half rushing yards in the Munster win and finished with 145 yards.

About the Celtics: A new era in Providence football begins under new head coach Tyler Plantz, who became the program’s third-ever head coach when he took over for Mark Coglianese. Plantz, a Providence alum, came to the school after a tenure at Notre Dame as an assistant. Plantz doesn’t particularly like calling his task a rebuild after the Celtics went 3-6 in 2021, but the fact remains a lot of positions will be manned by new players to start. The progress of the offensive line is one thing Plantz has noted he is pleased with as they set up to protect whomever won the offseason competition to be the signal-caller.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Providence

Joliet Central at Argo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Argo 38, Joliet Central 14 (2021 fall)

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central hopes to get off on the right foot, trying to snap a 13-game losing streak that stretches back to 2019. There are signs the program might be ready to take a step forward with improved overall numbers and a few more players with varsity experience. Depth remains an issue, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines, but there may be a few more options to fill roster spots than in years past.

About the Argonauts: There are some similarities between these two programs, as Argo had struggled near the bottom of its league for several seasons. But the Argonauts have been making strides, improving to 3-6 in 2021. Now Argo likely has its sights on its first winning season since 2014, which marks the school’s only playoff appearance in the past 20 years. Joliet Central will be tasked with trying to keep two-way player Davonte Adams from doing too much damage.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Argo

Plainfield East's Brandon Parades (6) drops back in the pocket to throw a pass against Oswego East last season. The sophomore is slated to be the starter for the Bengals. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Plainfield North at Plainfield East

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 56, Plainfield East 12 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has been strong over the past few seasons, particularly on defense. It’s a tradition they hope to continue, and they have a pair of linebackers in Gerald Floyd and Logan Rooney that should be the bedrock the defense is based. Don’t be surprised if the Tigers stretch the field aerially a little more than they have in past seasons, as athletic quarterback Demir Ashiru will allow the Tigers to open up the playbook.

About the Bengals: There’s little to dispute that Plainfield East has an explosive offense ready to deploy. The reins of the offense have been passed over to sophomore quarterback Brandon Parades, and he’s got ample options to choose from to move the football – most notably sophomore wide receiver Quinn Morris, who already is drawing Division I interest [Michigan]. Defensively, eight starters return, and they were bolstered by the addition of Montini transfer Dalonte Butcher. The unit will have to step up its level of play to avoid being in the number of up-and-down, high scoring games they were a year ago.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield North

Plainfield South at West Aurora

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: West Aurora 26, Plainfield South 14 (2021 fall)

About the Cougars: Last season was an uncharacteristic struggle for the Cougars, particularly on defense. But a bounce back to form looks possible for Plainfield South, which tends to rely on a strong defense and a punishing ground game to lull opponents into submission. They seem to have the components they need, as the defense returns seven starters, led by defensive end Zach Gray. The Cougars have arguably the area’s best returning running back in Brian Stanton, who’s poised to have a monster senior season.

About the Blackhawks: Since West Aurora departed the Upstate Eight for the Southwest Prairie, the sledding hasn’t been smooth for the Blackhawks. But West Aurora utilized a lot of young players during last year’s 3-6 campaign, and they seemed to be rounding into form, although it may not have always shown on the scoreboard in the Southwest Prairie West Division. Now West Aurora has six experienced starters on both sides of the football to lean on, and they will need to hit the ground running considering how difficult the second half of their season appears to be.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield South

Romeoville at Yorkville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 44, Romeoville 14 (2021 fall)

About the Spartans: Numbers do remain an issue for the Spartans. But all five of Romeoville’s starting offensive lineman return from last season to give them a tremendous base, but that experience is almost a must, because about all of the skill positions will be manned by new players. Defensively, Romeoville returns six starters, some pulling double duty. Iron man football isn’t ideal, but at least in Romeoville’s case those that are forced into that role have some experience.

About the Foxes: That experienced Romeoville offensive line is going to have its hands full with a Yorkville defensive front that includes seven returning starters, paced by Colorado State recruit Andrew Laurich and Wyoming recruit Jake Davies. Yorkville’s offense isn’t nearly as flush with experience, as only two starters return. But with a defense potentially as good as Yorkville’s, the offense likely won’t be forced into posting a ton of points.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Yorkville

Libertyville at Lemont

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Wildcats: Libertyville doesn’t have a ton of returning experience back from last year’s Class 7A playoff qualifier, but it does appear to have an abundant supply of size. 6-7, 280-pound Eastern Michigan commit Trenton VanBoening, an offensive tackle, leads the way in that regard, and he’s far from the only one that might be imposing for the Wildcats.

About Lemont: Lemont has returning experience on both sides of the football, and it will lean on that to maneuver a tough nonconference slate to start the season. Offensively, Lemont has to replace battering ram running back Albert Kunickis, now at Northwestern, but quarterback Payton Soloman had a spectacular season last year while throwing 25 touchdowns against one interception, and he seems well prepared and ready to take on the leadership role on offense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lemont

Coal City at Morris

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 13, Coal City 3 (2021 fall)

About the Coalers: Coal City has a fair amount of experience returning from last season’s Class 4A playoff qualifier, but many of those returnees were more of the complementary variety. Coal City will need players to step up if it wants to remain near the top of the Illinois Central Eight. QB Braden Reilly threw nine touchdown passes last season and returns, but the key for Coal City offensively will be finding out if they’ve got a lead running back who can shoulder the load or if a timeshare might suit them better for a program that always uses the running game as a foundation.

About Morris: Morris seems to have a returning player, or at the very least a player with significant experience, all over the field. That ample experience doesn’t carry over to the quarterback position, as standout Zach Romak graduated. He will be replaced by Carter Button, but Button frequently has demonstrated over the summer that he isn’t shy in utilizing his receiving weapons. Button should also count on solid protection from an offensive line that has four returners, anchored by Justin Hemmersbach.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Morris

Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 60, Elmwood Park 0 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: Elmwood Park had qualified for the playoff from 2017-2019, but took a significant step back in the last full season contested, compiling a record of only 2-7 and weren’t very competitive in most of their games. That included last season’s kickoff matchup with the same team they face here. The Tigers do return an experienced quarterback in Nick Mora, but he’s only one of three returning starters on offense.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer came within a whisper of upending eventual Class 3A state champion Byron in the quarterfinals and now has its sights set on more. It is easy to see how that’s the focus with 16 returning starters, including 10 on defense. Returning two-way lineman Kody Marschner was an all-stater last season, and quarterback Jake McPherson appears primed for a mammoth season. Jace Christian currently is listed as only a returning starter on defense at linebacker, but he’s going to have a huge impact on offense as well, at a variety of positions.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Reed-Custer

Wilmington's Colin James turns the corner in the Class 2A state championship game last season. James should be the catalyst for Wilmington's vaunted ground game in his junior year campaign.

Marengo at Wilmington

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 23, Marengo 0 (2021 fall)

About the Indians: Marengo has to be a little tired of repeatedly running into state champions. In each of the past three full seasons, Marengo has qualified for the playoffs only to be ousted by the eventual champs. Now, it’ll open the 2022 season against the defending Class 2A champions. Marengo’s offensive success will hinge largely on its ability to pass. QB Josh Holst returns after throwing for more than 2,000 yards last year, and he has one of his favorite targets, Logan Miller, to use as a security blanket until the rest of the unit gets up to speed.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington looks poised to reload rather than rebuild. Four offensive starters return, with both junior quarterback Ryder Meents poised to guide the program’s vaunted double-wing offensive attack. The team’s leading rusher, Colin James (1,432 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns), is back to guide the run-heavy attack. Almost more importantly, Wilmington doesn’t have to fully rebuild the offensive line, as two starters return. Defensively, there are some voids to fill, but if history tells us anything, the Wildcats never seem to lack for capable players.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington

Peotone at Rantoul

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First Meeting

About the Blue Devils: Peotone aims to make its third consecutive playoff appearance, and a quick start may be needed in what appears to be a deep Illinois Central Eight group. Peotone has an experienced core that should be able to do just that, led by FB/LB Dawson Piper. Don’t expect the Blue Devils to stray far from the blueprint of a power running game coupled with what they hope will be a stingy defensive front.

About the Eagles: Rantoul is in the midst of a 21-game losing streak that stretches back to Week 7 of the 2018 season. The Eagles haven’t won more than three games since 2005, the school’s only playoff appearance in the 2000s. It appears it will continue to be an uphill climb for this program.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Peotone

Dwight at Salt Fork

When: Noon Saturday

Last matchup: Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12 (2021 fall)

About the Trojans: The first goal for Dwight will be stability in the program. Because of a myriad of circumstances, the Trojans actually played in only six games last season. In the games they did play, they only managed to score more than six points twice while surrendering at least 30 points and as many as 60 in the six on-field losses.

About the Storm: Since the Vermilion Valley Conference and the Sangamon Valley Conference merged, the returning members of the VVC have won the grand majority of the crossover games against the teams added from the SVC. Salt Fork has been one of the more successful programs in the VVC South, and likely will continue to flex that muscle against most SVC teams.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Salt Fork

Seneca at Westville

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Westville 25, Seneca 6 (2021 fall)

About the Fighting Irish: Few teams were playing as well as Seneca over the second half of the season last year, but the Fighting Irish dug themselves too big of a hole in the first half to climb out of to secure a playoff berth. A whopping 17 starters return for Seneca, leading one to believe the momentum gained during a run that nearly allowed them to secure the Vermilion Valley North Conference championship can be sustained.

About the Tigers: Westville has gone back-and-forth on the program pendulum the past few seasons and appears to be back on the upswing after dropping only two regular-season games before falling to Maroa-Forsyth in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. However, in the previous three full seasons to 2021 Westville won a combined eight games, which was preceded by a period of two seasons (2016-17) where the Tigers put up back-to-back 10-plus win seasons. So it’s hard to tell which way things might turn.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca