Record Newspapers Football Capsules for Week 1

Nonconference games

Neuqua Valley (10-2 last season) at Oswego (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Neuqua Valley 37, Oswego 27 (2021)

About the Wildcats: Neuqua returns 17 starters from a team that reached the Class 8A quarterfinals before losing to Maine South 14-13, so the pieces are in place to contend for a DuPage Valley Conference title and make another deep playoff run. Third-year starter Mark Mennecke is one of the more talented dual-threat QBs around and leads a team loaded at the skill positions with running back Jaden McGee and wide receiver Grant Larkin, a North Dakota State recruit, also back for an offense that put up 30 points per game last year. Middle linebacker Cole Dutkovich anchors the defense that returns an experienced secondary.

About the Panthers: Oswego returns five starters on offense but just two on defense from a team that won six games in a row last season after an 0-2 start to make the playoffs for the ninth straight time under head coach Brian Cooney. The most experience is at the skill positions. The headliner is 6-foot-6 senior tight end Deakon Tonielli, a Michigan recruit, one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Senior QB Cruz Ibarra is in his third season taking varsity snaps with Jordan Katzenbach and Nick Scott among his other targets. The inexperience at defense is a concern, especially against a potent offense like Neuqua, but junior defensive end Taiden Thomas and senior middle linebacker Braedon Hellinger are talented pieces to build around.

FND Pick: Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley (3-6 last season) at Oswego East (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego East 17, Waubonsie Valley 7 (2021)

About the Warriors: Waubonsie has struggled a bit over the last three seasons in the rugged DVC with records at or below .500 since reaching the playoffs 11 times in 12 seasons between 2007-2018. This group looks to be young, but talented. Linebacker Mason Ringenbach is the leader of a defense with several new faces. Luke Elsea returns at quarterback and running back Amir Spikener leads the skill positions. Waubonsie’s defense held its own last season, but scoring was an issue that needs addressing. The Warriors averaged just 14.3 points per game and reached 20 points just twice.

About the Wolves: Oswego East returns six starters on offense and five on defense from a team that started 5-0 last season and made its sixth straight playoff appearance under head coach Tyson LeBlanc. Senior QB Tre Jones, a Navy recruit, is a talented dual threat with a year under his belt in the Oswego East system. Senior running back/linebacker Oshobi Odior, who holds an offer from Western Illinois, and senior linebacker Juny Almeida anchor the defense that is usually a calling card at Oswego East and that controlled the action in last year’s win at Waubonsie.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Plano’s Waleed Johnson breaks away from Ottawa’s Trey Donnelly (14) on a run in the second quarter Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Ottawa. (Tom Sistak)

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference

Plano (6-4 last season) at Ottawa (2-7)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plano 34, Ottawa 0 (2021)

About the Reapers: Plano is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2018 and a six-win season in which it led or was tied in the second half of all four losses. The Reapers won two meetings with Ottawa in the spring and fall of 2021 by a combined margin of 54-7, but head coach Rick Ponx is wary of a Pirates’ program that gave Plano trouble at the lower levels last season. Speedy junior Waleed Johnson, who scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and on returns last season, is a player to watch as he fills the shoes of honorable mention Class 4A All-State running back Ray Jones Jr. Plano also has back its QB, Sam Sifuentes, and three on the offensive line with linebackers Aydan Olson, Carnell Walls and Armando Martinez expected to lead the defense that has holes to fill on the line and at safety.

About the Pirates: While their quarterback, running back and anchor on the lines all graduated, Ottawa has a few key pieces back from last fall’s 2-7 team. That includes leading receiver Levi Sheehan — now hauling in passes from dual-threat QB Colby Mortensen — and leading tackler Ryder Miller. How the new pieces mesh with the returning ones will likely determine if Ottawa can get off to a strong start to the season.

FND Pick: Plano

Southwest Prairie Conference

Romeoville (1-8 last year) at Yorkville (6-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 44, Romeoville 14 (2021)

About the Spartans: Numbers do remain an issue for the Spartans, but they have an ample supply of something most teams are always trying to cultivate. All five of Romeoville’s starting offensive lineman return from last season to give them a tremendous base there, but that experience is almost a must because nearly all the skill positions will be manned by new players. Defensively, Romeoville also returns six starters, some pulling double duty. Iron man football isn’t ideal, but at least in Romeoville’s case those that are forced into that detail at least have some experience under their belt.

About the Foxes: Yorkville is coming off its third straight playoff appearance, reaching the second round for the third straight time – and is hungry for more. The strength of the team, without a doubt, is the front seven defensively. Colorado State recruit Andrew Laurich and fellow three-year starter Jake Davies lead a defensive line that has everybody back, with linebackers Blake Kersting, Ben Alvarez and Hunter Janeczko all returning starters. The Foxes will likely lean on that defense early while breaking in a new QB and with just two full-time starters back on offense, both on the offensive line. Keep an eye on Bobby Gonzalez, who missed virtually his entire sophomore and junior seasons with a torn ACL but could be a versatile playmaker this year.

FND Pick: Yorkville