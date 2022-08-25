Daily Chronicle Week 1 Preview Previews

Nonconference

DeKalb vs. Sycamore

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Huskie Stadium

Last matchup: The Barbs were 23-16 winners in overtime last year.

About the Barbs: The Barbs last lost in the series in 2013, a 48-26 loss. They’ve won the seven meetings since. But last year’s win didn’t translate to more success later in the year, as the Barbs won only one more game.

The Barbs are loaded up with speedy weapons all over the field, including Ethan Tierney - who had a key interception in overtime last year to seal the Barbs’ win. He’ll play some receiver as well. Talen Tate and Jamari Brown will split time at running back, although Brown will be split out at times as well. Cooper Phelps and Ethan McCarter figure to be the main targets for quarterback Adrien McVicar.

Not only will Nathan Hoard be blocking for those speedsters on offense, he’ll lead a group of two-way players on the defensive line as well. Aiden Sisson had a big year at linebacker last year and returns in the middle for the Barbs again.

About the Spartans: The loss didn’t set Sycamore back too much last year, as the team reached the 5A semifinals and lost to eventual state champ Fenwick. Eli Meier is starting for his third and final season at quarterback for a team that is hoping last year was just a warmup.

Zack Crawford and Joey Puleo will not only split time at running back, but see action at linebacker as well. The defense turns a trio of one-way stars in linebackers Kiefer Tarnoki and Ethan Bode, as well as safety Dawson Alexander. And that’s not mentioning Daily Chronicle football player of the year Lincoln Cooley, who plays on both the defensive and offensive lines for the Spartans.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Andrew at Kaneland

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland was a 27-23 winner last year in Tinley Park.

About the Knights: It was a Week 1 matchup last year, but ended up having a big say in the playoffs as Kaneland went 5-4 and Andrew 4-5.

This year, coach Pat Ryan said the Knights are improved a lot from last year.

“We look like an experienced team,” Ryan said. “We feel good going in. All the pieces are in place for us. It looks like we have some depth. We have some talented players back and we’re excited to see what we can do.”

The Knights return a lot of firepower on offense, particularly in the passing game. Junior Troyer Carlson is starting for the third year and approached 3,000 passing yards last year. Aric Johnson and Johnny Spalasso return as his top targets.

The running game looks to improve this year as Ryan said he hopes the line can come together with returners Austin Lilly and Brett Larson and three newcomers. Chris Ruchaj started some last year as an injury replacement but takes over full time at running back.

About the Thunderbolts: Looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Andrew usually deploys a triple option that can cause teams fits.

Ryan said the biggest area of improvement for the Knights needs to be the run defense, and Andrew’s triple option should be a good measuring stick.

“I thought that was an area last year that exposed how young and inexperienced we were,” Ryan said. “But with a full year and offseason workouts and weight room in, and a year older and more experienced, they understand what varsity football is all about. It will be a good test Friday right up front to see where we’re at.”

The key to stopping the Thunderbolts, Ryan said, is disciplined defense.

“They get a good push and effectively run that triple option,” Ryan said. “It only takes one of us on defense to make a mistake and we’re in for a long play or a long night.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Big Northern Conference

Winnebago at Genoa-Kingston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Genoa-Kingston was a 26-3 winner on the road last year.

About the Cogs: The Cogs had a run into the Class 4A quarterfinals last year, falling to state champ Joliet Catholic. Only four starters return for the Cogs, but they are key pieces. In addition to lineman Connor Grimm, playmakers Nolan Perry, Brody Engel and Ethan Wilnau return.

Coach Cam Davekos said the team is feeling pretty good heading into the opener Friday.

“We had a good first two weeks of practice. The kids are excited. They’re tired of beating on each other and want an opportunity to go against someone that’s not themselves. The excitement is there. We’re ready to go.”

About the Indians: Sophomore Logan Olson is looking to have an impact for the Indians at both running back and linebacker. Will Speltz also should have an impact at both tight end and linebacker and has emerged as a team leader. Davekos said he expects a deeper, faster Winnebago team.

“They do a nice job attacking up front and they’ve got speed coming in from the lower levels last year. [Coach Mark Helm] does a great job of just getting their kids ready to play until the end. We’re ready for a battle here.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man North 1

Rockford Christian Life at Hiawatha

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hiawatha won by forfeit in 2016 back when both were 11-man programs. Christian Life won the last on-the-field game, 34-6, in 2015.

About the Hawks: Cole Brantley is back for the Hawks, anchoring both sides of the ball at running back and linebacker after an all-state defensive season last year. Chris Korb will run the offense at quarterback, with Brantley and Lucas Norvell his top tragets.

“I think we feel pretty decent,” coach Nick Doolittle said. “I think the kids are ready. We’re just fine-tuning the last details we need to get down before Friday. We’re excited to get out there and play under the lights. We’re just about ready.”

About the Eagles: They’re playing for the first time since 2019, although they played a handful of exhibition games last year. They played at 8-man that year, though have a new coach and all-new players since that team went 5-4.

Doolittle said information on the team has been hard to come by. Instead of film, Doolittle said the Hawks have just be focusing on taking care of their own business.

“I know basically nothing. I could not find much information on them at all. I know they haven’t had a team the last two or three years. So we’ve got to just focus on doing our stuff right.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Hiawatha