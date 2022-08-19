‘Still going to do the stuff Newman’s always done’: Comets learning ways of LeMay

STERLING – After going 7-4 under head coach Brandon Kreczmer last year, the Newman football team will look to usher in a new era in 2022.

Mike LeMay, who served previously as an assistant for the Comets back in 2011 – and at Sterling High School the past 10 years – takes the head coaching reins from Kreczmer, who left for an assistant coaching job at Western Illinois University in January.

With a new coach comes new schemes and philosophies, but the Newman players are ready to work hard and eager to learn.

As varsity veterans, senior running back/cornerback Nolan Britt and senior running back/linebacker Hunter Luyando have noticed some changes in the way the team operates under LeMay. Ultimately, though, they haven’t seen much change from a philosophical standpoint.

“I feel like over the summer, it’s gone pretty good. It has its ups and downs of just learning the new offense and defense, but overall, it’s been going pretty good,” Luyando said. “We still have wishbone, but other than that there’s a lot of new changes. And we’ve seen some of it [while] playing scout team and stuff throughout my last three years, but it’s been a lot different, just because it’s a lot more versatile offense now.”

“It’s been pretty good. This is the longest we’ve practiced starting the summer, we started pretty early this summer, so a lot of time getting used to each other, getting used to the new things Coach LeMay wants to put in,” Britt said. “It’s still the same concept. We’re going to run the ball, we’re going to pass a little bit, but the main point Coach LeMay wants to get across is we’re still going to run hard, we’re still going to do the stuff Newman’s always done.”

After graduating senior leaders like Ethan Van Landuit, Marcus Williams and Owen McBride last year, Newman is looking to new players to fill those roles.

Newman's Ayden Batten (16) tries to tackle Princeton's Augie Christiansen during their Week 6 game at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Already in summer camp and offseason practices, a handful of younger players have caught the eye of Luyando and Britt.

“Brady Grennan is going to be a junior this year. He’s definitely going to play a big role on defense, as well as Carter Rude,” Luyando said. “And then Ayden Batten will also play a huge role on our offense and defense.”

“We lost a few key players, but that happens every year to every team, and we have a lot of guys with a lot of experience and a lot of younger guys that are willing to step up and fill in,” Britt said. “Daniel Kelly’s been playing really good linebacker for us this year. He’s just a sophomore, but he’s been putting in a lot of work in the offseason. A lot of guys have been in the weight room constantly, so that’s just one person that stands out to me right now.”

As a perennial playoff team, expectations haven’t really changed for Newman this year. The Comets still expect to contend for a playoff spot, and hope to make a deep postseason run.

Last season, they had to win their final three regular-season games to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs, then they rode that momentum to a road win in the first round.

“Expectations are always high,” Britt said. “Last year was a decent year. We started off slow, started picking up, so expectations are still to get to playoffs and make a good run.”

“Expectations are pretty high,” Luyando reiterated. “We’re just trying to make it past Thanksgiving, win state.”

With the likes of Kewanee, Princeton and St. Bede sharing the Three Rivers Mississippi conference, Newman should face some tough competition this year.

The Comets know they can’t take any opponent lightly if they want to achieve their lofty goals this season.

“It’s always a pretty tough conference. Expecting first game, Morrison, to be a tough game,” Luyando said. “Every game is going to be a tough game. But Princeton will be a big win for us if we can get that win, and Rockridge and St. Bede, it would be nice to get those wins, too.”

“We’re just worried about our Week 1 opponent right now, Morrison,” Britt said. “They’re a good team. They always play us tough, so we’re just looking forward to that game.”