Dixon brings back experience despite key losses to graduation

As the first game of the season neared last fall, Dixon quarterback Tyler Shaner was getting more and more nervous.

The sophomore had just been thrust into the starting role after senior Jacob Gaither suffered a broken finger in practice leading up to the opener against Oregon, and Shaner didn’t feel as if he was as prepared as he’d like to be.

But now with several starts under his belt last season, and a full offseason to work as the starter, Shaner feels much more comfortable and confident heading into Week 1 this season at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon.

“I feel a lot better now than last year. It’s not quite so hectic,” Shaner said with a smile before practice Friday. “Last year, it was a week-and-a-half to get ready as the starter, and I was almost in tears before that first game. This year, I had more time to prepare myself as our first game gets closer. It was a lot easier getting through the whole summer knowing that I’m going to be in the starting quarterback position, and it’s a lot nicer spot to be in.”

Despite the butterflies before his first start, Shaner acquitted himself well for the Dukes last fall. He threw for 906 yards and 16 touchdowns – with only three interceptions – on 73-for-115 passing last year. He led the area in TD tosses, was third in completions and attempts, and fifth in yardage – and that was in less than a full season, after Gaither returned for the final few games.

Shaner was quick to credit his offensive line and receivers for his strong start last season, with both groups anchored by strong senior leadership. Despite losing quite a bit from those units to graduation – including four of the top five receivers – senior wideout Jath St. Pier is confident after seeing some impressive strides made by the younger guys looking to fill those shoes.

“I’ve seen a lot from the new guys, really. We had a lot of seniors last year who made up the line, and I’ve seen a lot of juniors now – sophomores last year – step up and excel. They’ve grown a lot since last year, put on a lot of muscle living in the weight room,” St. Pier said. “We’ve got a lot of speed on the edges, we’re strong and we’re fast, and all summer, we’ve drilled in our heads that we need to be tougher. We’re not as big as we were last year; we’ve got smaller guys, but we’re a lot tougher.”

Dixon's Jath St. Pier hauls in a pass for a 2-point conversion last season against Byron. St. Pier is the only one of the Dukes' top five receivers from a year ago who is back in 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

St. Pier is the only receiver coming back with extensive playing time, having caught 20 passes for 312 yards and three TDs in 2021. But he’s fully embraced the role as a leader for the inexperienced group entering his third year as a starter.

“It’s amazing, because I’ve always loved being a leader,” he said. “I’ve had to explain things to the other receivers a little bit more, which I love doing. As long as I know my guys around me know what they’re doing, I’ll excel just as much as they do.”

Returning to the backfield behind Shaner is senior Rylan Ramsdell, who ran for 577 yards and six scores a year ago. And up front, the line is anchored by 6-foot-6, 285-pound Matt Warkins and fellow seniors Shawn DeVries and Gavin Jensen.

Like St. Pier, coach Jared Shaner thinks the receiving corps and line are in good hands with the new players filling in their roles.

“We lost a few good receivers, and they were kids that were physical, big and strong kids. But we’ve got some guys that are stepping up, too. There’s going to be some names that maybe people haven’t heard a ton but are going to play well this year, I feel like,” coach Shaner said. “And the one thing I’m excited about, I think our O-line is going to be pretty solid. They’re a group that they’ve all had some experience in the past, they’ve started quite a few games and got in games even when they were sophomores, and it’s a pretty close-knit group. They do a lot of stuff together outside of football, they stick around after practice just about every night together and stretch and do extra work; they enjoy each other. I’m excited to watch them progress.”

Count the quarterback among those who have the utmost confidence in the guys around him. Tyler Shaner said he’s looking forward to running this offense in the fall, and likes the makeup of the team as a whole.

“It’s extremely fun to run this offense. We have a lot of new plays that we put in this summer, and I think it’s going to be exciting to watch and see it on film when we put them in, then see how we progress over the season,” he said. “I think it’s going to be really enjoyable to be a part of this team. We have a lot of guys who work together well, and I think we have a good squad. We just continue to work hard, and if we do that, I think we’re going to be just as successful as last year, or more successful.”

Dixon's Rylan Ramsdell (3) stiff-arms Rock Falls' Michael Flowers during their Week 9 game last season at Hinders Field. Ramsdell returns to the Dukes' backfield this season after rushing for 577 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

On defense, coach Shaner said there’s one unit in particular that’s stood out to him throughout the offseason, and feels like it will make a big impact week in and week out.

“I’m excited about our linebacker group, for sure,” he said. “We’ve got three or four kids that are kind of just your prototypical football kids. They like contact, they seek it out; it’s kind of like see ball, get ball. I think that group’s going to be enjoyable to watch.”

In the always-tough Big Northern Conference, Dixon starts with road games in Oregon and North Boone, then returns home for games against Rockford Christian and Stillman Valley. The Dukes also hit the road to take on Genoa-Kingston in Week 7 and Byron in Week 8, before closing the regular season at home against Rock River rival Rock Falls.

But with Week 1 right around the corner, the third-year coach is confident that his team has what it takes to be in contention for a playoff berth for the eighth straight season.

“I think we are right where I thought we’d be,” coach Shaner said. “We had a good summer, we had guys that were committed and came to the things that we asked them to. We lost some good kids last year, but that’s one of the mark of a good program, is you’re consistent year after year. You think ‘Gosh, how are we going to replace these guys?’ and somebody has put their time in along the way and then when it’s their turn, they step up and get the job done. So I feel good about where we’re at right now.”