Rock Falls ready to get back on field for 2022

After all the adversity the Rock Falls football team faced in 2021, it showed the Rockets’ resilience that they were eager to get back to football almost immediately after last season ended.

The last several weeks of the season were a struggle after head coach Kevin Parker’s son Brock, a senior on the team, died in a September car crash. But it was a credit to the character of the players and assistant coaches that they fought hard to play well to honor the Parker family.

[ Photos of Rock Falls football camp ]

Even before the Week 9 game against rival Dixon, the Rockets were looking forward to building some momentum going into 2022 after losing two of their final three games by single-digit margins.

“In the offseason, even shortly after the season was over, kids were talking about being excited to get back out there,” said Parker, who has been back with the team through offseason workouts. “We are a younger group this year; our seniors right now are worth their weight in gold. We don’t have a whole lot of them, and that provides some challenges, but our numbers at the lower levels are good.”

After losing 14 seniors to graduation last spring, Rock Falls was left with only seven varsity players from the 2021 roster. But those players learned a lot about leadership from that large senior group a year ago and are ready to put their stamp on the program.

“Communication is a big thing, and you also have to work hard. You have to show up in the weight room and get stronger,” senior Aidan Kobbeman said about the biggest lesson he learned from last year’s seniors. “We’ve just got to lead by example, and hopefully the younger players want to work hard and put their best effort forward.”

Rock Falls football player Aidan Kobbeman finishes a sprint Tuesday during camp. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

This year’s veterans also are encouraged by the desire they’ve seen from the new varsity players during offseason workouts and this week in camp.

“There’s a lot of energy so far. Everyone’s excited to play football again,” senior Ryan McCord said. “We’re ready to go, ready to play. I’m ready to put pads on, for sure.

“Us older guys just have to lead by example, help push people to be their best.”

Parker said there are more than 100 kids in the program, including the varsity and lower levels, and points to that interest from the kids as the first step in building the Rock Falls program. He also knows that with a young team, there will be some growing pains, but it also will provide opportunities for players to make an immediate impact.

“We have some athleticism, some size, and the percentage of kids that are committing to the program is growing. Is it where we need to be to be tops in this conference every single year? Probably not. But we’re going in the right direction, and we’re going to keep on pushing and keep trying to get there,” the fourth-year head coach said. “We’re pleased with it; we could always use more numbers, just like every other program, but we’re excited with some of our younger players, and hopefully our seniors can enjoy their senior year as well.”

The key for a team with inexperience is effort and dedication. And after seeing what the team was able to do last year while dealing with the worst situation possible, there’s no question that the Rockets will find a way to put their heart on display each and every week.

“Effort is the biggest thing for us,” McCord said. “We’re not going to have the greatest numbers, so we’ve got to have everyone pushing as hard as we can, put as much effort in as we possibly can.”

Rock Falls football player Ryan McCord works on his footwork Tuesday during camp. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“We’re going to have to get a lot more people in the weight room, and we’ve got to get in great shape. Since we don’t have many people to substitute in, we’ve got to be ready to play a full game on both sides of the ball,” Kobbeman added. “But we’re working with what we’ve got, and we’re going to keep working hard because we don’t have as many people. And the exciting thing is you know you’re going to play a lot and get a chance to be on the field for a lot of snaps.”

As a Geneseo native, Parker’s go-to offensive style is the running game. But with smaller linemen and speedy skill players, he and new offensive coordinator Anthony Adamson – a 2010 Sterling grad – are trying to find different ways to use their personnel to the greatest advantage.

“We don’t want to completely run away from the black-and-blue – that’s me naturally, we like to do those things – but with my coaching staff and the talent that I have there on the offensive side with coach Adamson, and him bringing in some new ways for me to look at things, it’s been good,” Parker said. “Obviously, that’s the direction that the sport seems to be going, is doing a lot of reading [defenses] and spreading people out, which kind of makes sense that way when you don’t have big guys everywhere. Those are things that I’m constantly learning as a head coach, as a position coach, and open to do things that are the best for our kids.”

Rock Falls football players run through stretching drills Tuesday during camp. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Former assistants Alex Leaf and Bob Mitton have stepped away from coaching; Leaf because of his job, and Mitton because of health issues. But Adamson, who played semi-pro football in Wisconsin, has stepped in for Leaf, and longtime coach Bruce Redding will take over the defensive coordinator duties. Redding grew up with Parker and was his teammate at Geneseo, then they coached together at Orion before Redding took the head coaching job at Ridgewood.

Former Newman and Western Illinois University lineman Jacob Barnes also is an assistant this season, and recently graduated player Lyden King is helping out at the lower levels.