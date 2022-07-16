Efficiency a big key as Newman adjusts to new coach

When Newman hired former Comet standout Mike LeMay as its new head football coach back in March, it was easy to assume that it would be the same old Blue Machine football this fall.

But after spending the last decade as an assistant coach at Sterling High School, the 2006 Newman grad has come in with an idea to diversify things a little more.

And while there will still be some of the same plays and formations that have built the Comets’ strong tradition, some new things might be in store this fall.

Because of that, LeMay is thankful he was hired so early in the process before the 2022 season kicks off next month, giving him plenty of time to install some new things this offseason.

“The kids have been awesome about buying into stuff, and we’re incorporating a lot of new things, so getting that done … if we didn’t do this in the summer, I don’t think we would be able to run anything different than what we’ve done previously,” LeMay said Thursday afternoon, as the Comets prepared to attend a 7-on-7 camp at Roscoe Eades Stadium. “Now I feel confident, and I think the kids are starting to get that too, that confidence of knowing they can run this stuff.”

The players are also excited with the energy that LeMay has brought to his first head coaching job. The fact that he’s a former Comet has helped them buy in, because they realize that he’s gone through the same stuff when he was a player as they are now.

“It always helps, having that Newman blood right through the coaching system again,” senior Dylan Garland said. “It helps the transition, because he knows what he’s doing and it’s a jump-start for him and the players.

“We’re so excited to be back and going again. Everyone’s going at it, and we’re ready to go.”

Newman's Gabe Padilla races for a 95-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Comets' Week 3 game against Orion on Sept. 11, 2021. (Myles Newberry)

The biggest buzzword LeMay has been using this offseason is efficiency. Quicker movement between drills in practice and sets in the weight room have forced a faster pace during workouts, and also helped get more time to work on the new things he’s throwing at the players.

LeMay, who ran the weight room at Sterling during his time there, has even gone as far as rearranging the equipment in the Newman weight room for a more streamlined approach to the offseason program.

“Coming back, the first thing was trying to get an idea of what was done previously. Obviously it’s a great tradition, so you want to maintain a lot of those things, but you also want to make sure you’re putting your stamp on it,” he said. “Clearly coming in, the one thing I realized is the way things move in practice and lifting [weights], I’m preaching efficiency as much as possible, and the kids are buying into that. They know it’s going from one thing to the next, quick, quick, and that’s something that I’ve learned over the last 10 years, I realize you get more reps and get more action, which is really good.”

That’s made for some tough workouts and practices this offseason, but the Comets realize that it’s only going to help them when they step on the field this fall.

“It’s a pretty big difference with Coach LeMay here. Practices are timed a lot more, and you need to be a lot more committed to what you’re doing,” senior Ayden Batten said. “We’ve been pushing the weights really hard, so I think that’s going to improve ourselves on the field.

“Just a lot of different changes with formations, style. It’s a lot of learning new stuff, but I think we’re getting it down pretty good. It’s definitely fun, having that new energy on the sideline.”

The one thing that hasn’t changed since LeMay played at Newman 15 years ago is the interest in being part of the team. He said everybody he’s approached about helping out as assistant coaches this season has jumped on board right away, and most are either holdovers from the coaching staffs of Mike Papoccia and Brandon Kreczmer or guys who played with LeMay in the early 2000s.

He says that’s only helped him adjust to being back at his alma mater, and made him feel comfortable taking over at the helm.

“I look at the coaching staff, there’s guys I’ve played with or were here when I played. One of the things that’s really nice, too, is a lot of the guys that played before, I asked them to be a part of it, and they wanted to be involved,” he said. “Our coaching staff blew up a little bit; there’s 12 of us including myself, and that’s phenomenal. A lot more eyes out there, so that’s a great thing.

“Coming back, the traditions are all the same, and it just feels like you’re right back in the saddle again.”