Polo embracing ‘target on chest’ as back-to-back 8-man state champs

POLO – The two-time defending Illinois 8-man football state champion Polo Marcos hit the field behind Polo High School on a breezy Thursday evening for summer camp earlier this week.

As the Marcos count down the final month before the 2022 season begins, they know they have a lot of work to do, and a lot of spots to fill. With only five returning starters from last year – two on offense and three on defense – Polo’s lineups will look considerably different on both sides of the ball.

Despite all the changes this year – and the loss of some key players – expectations remain similar for the 8-man football powerhouse heading into this season.

“We’re still striving for the same thing,” Polo senior running back/linebacker Avery Grenoble said. “We’re still going to be happy to work hard; we think we’re gonna go [to the state championship] again. We got a big target on our backs, and I think we’re ready for it.”

“We expect to make the playoffs. We expect to have a good record. We expect to have a fun season,” Polo senior guard/defensive tackle Waylon Harris said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys that came out. We expect to improve as a team and just have a good season overall.”

In 2019, the Marcos had a 10-0 season, culminating in a 50-26 state title win over Milford/Cissna Park. Last year, they went 13-0, downing former fellow NUIC team Orangeville 12-7 in the championship game.

Polo coach Ted Alston watches as Avery Grenoble fires a pass during camp Thursday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Back this year to lead the state title offense are Grenoble and junior running back Brock Soltow. Both players rushed for over 1,500 yards to lead Polo last season.

At this early stage in the offseason, coach Ted Alston is still getting a feel for his team. Without padded practices, he can’t get a complete evaluation just yet, but thus far, he’s been impressed in two main areas.

“Kind of feeling that out right now. We’ve actually got a couple of kids that have come out that have never been out before that are really impressing us, and luckily they’re linemen, so we’re excited about that,” Alston said. “I really like our team speed. I think we’ve got really good team speed right now. We’re not going to be huge, we’re not going to be real big, but I think we’re going to be quick. So I think that and our depth [will be strengths]. We may be able to play a few kids just one way, which makes a huge difference. So hopefully, with our depth and our team speed, we’ll be able to do some good things.”

This year, there could be some tough competition in the 8-Man North 2 Conference.

Last year’s state runner-up, Orangeville, awaits in Week 2 of the season.

Alston, Harris and Grenoble are all excited for the challenge.

“It’s a tough schedule. Obviously, we’re playing the teams up here, who are always good. Milledgeville and Orangeville, Amboy’s gonna be outstanding, and Aquin’s always good and River Ridge is always good, so those teams from the old NUIC are still gonna be on our schedule,” Alston said. And then the ones we’re playing from down south are really good. St. Thomas More is down there – they’re really tough – and Flanagan’s on our schedule. So it’ll be a good, challenging schedule for us.”

“I’m happy with how it turned out. A lot of good rivalry games, a lot of good competition,” Harris said. “It’s going to be a harder schedule, but that’s what we want. We want a challenge.”

Carter Merdian (right) rolls out for a pass during football drills in Polo on Thursday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Grenoble knows other teams will be gunning for Polo as the two-time defending state champs, but he believes the Marcos will be up to the challenge.

“It’s just expected how it should be. It’s going to be a harder schedule since we’ve won back-to-back, but I like it,” Grenoble said. “It’s good competition for us, and it’s probably just going to be the same schedule, hard schedule for the next upcoming years.”

Two of the position groups most affected by this spring’s graduations were the offensive and defensive lines. Only one defensive linemen from last season is coming back, as well as one part-time offensive line starter.

“We’ve got a lot of kids we need to replace from last year,” Alston said. “We don’t have a ton of kids returning, but the ones we do have coming back played pretty important roles. And I think we’ve got some younger kids that are going to be fine stepping into their shoes.”

With a smaller senior class this year, Polo will be counting heavily on juniors and sophomores to keep its streak of success going. The Marcos hope a big incoming class of freshmen can help their depth as well.

Defensively, Alston expects to run a similar scheme to what he has in years past. Offensively, he’s taking more of a wait-and-see approach.

“We always like to run the ball. Kind of just line up double tight and run it, and we were very successful doing that last year. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that this year,” Alston said. “We might spread ‘em out a little bit at times. We’re kind of playing around with some different things this summer and seeing how they look. I really don’t know at this point what we’re going to be doing.

“Defensively, we’ll stick with what we’ve been doing. We’ll run that four-man front, and kids are comfortable in that and personnel fits it pretty well, so I don’t see a lot of changes defensively.”

Ryelan Lindaas hauls in a pass during football drills in Polo on Thursday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Alston says his players are highly motivated to defend their back-to-back state championships. One of his messages to the team this offseason has been to embrace the bull’s-eye on its back.

“The kids understand it. They want to do well and kind of follow in the footsteps of the teams that were ahead of them. I haven’t really had to motivate them too much this year,” Alston said. “They’ve been really good about getting out here and knowing what they need to do, and understanding that they’ve got a big target on their chest now. So they’re going to have to embrace that or not.

“I’m really trying to get them to embrace that, understand that it’s OK to be the team that people don’t like right now, because that means you’re doing something right. That’s kind of what we’ve been preaching, is to just embrace that target and deal with it.”

Polo will open its 2022 season at home against Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.