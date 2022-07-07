Kendall County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA released the 2022 master football schedule on Thursday. Here is a look at the top matchups to watch, week-by-week, in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

FND.100121.Oswego football Oswego tight end Deakon Tonielli (88) nabs a reception in front of Plainfield North line backer Gerald Floyd (23) for an easy touchdown during a varsity football game at Oswego High School on Friday. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Week 1: Neuqua Valley (10-2 in 2021) at Oswego (6-4), 7 p.m. Aug. 27

Fun matchup between two strong programs separated by a short drive down Rt. 59 and Ogden continue home-and-home series after Neuqua won last year in Naperville 37-27. The skill-position talent alone is worth the price of admission. Oswego features Michigan recruit Deakon Tonielli at tight end, while Neuqua boasts talented senior quarterback Mark Mennecke and North Dakota State commit Grant Larkin.

Yorkville's Blake Kersting (40) lines up before the snap against Plainfield East during a high school football game at Plainfield East High School in Plainfield on Friday, Sep 17, 2021. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Week 2: Plainfield Central (8-2) at Yorkville (6-5), 7 p.m., Sept. 2

Southwest Prairie Conference crossover is a rematch of last season’s Class 7A first-round playoff game that Yorkville won 26-22 with a last-minute touchdown. The two clubs split two games, Plainfield Central winning the regular-season matchup 28-13. The Wildcats’ eight wins last year were their most since 2008 – although they must replace workhorse running back Aaron Larkins this season. The Foxes will hang their hat on a very strong front seven led by Andrew Laurich and Blake Kersting.

West Aurora's Joseph Pokryfke (7) chases down Oswego East's Tre Jones (9) during a high school football game at West Aurora High School in Aurora on Friday, Sep 24, 2021. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Week 3: Oswego East (6-4) at Plainfield East (5-5), 6 p.m., Sept. 8

The SPC will have rotating Thursday night games this season due to an officials’ shortage, including this crossover matchup. The Wolves handled the Bengals 35-18 last season, but there is reason to believe Plainfield East will be no pushover in the coming years. Sophomore receiver Quinn Morris holds an offer from Michigan and sophomore QB Brandon Parades threw for 1,200 yards with 14 TDs while rotating last season. Oswego East has its own dynamic dual-threat QB in Navy recruit Tre Jones.

Plano's Waleed Johnson runs the ball during a game with Aurora Central Catholic on Friday, August 27, 2021. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Week 4: LaSalle-Peru (5-5) at Plano (6-4), 7:15 p.m., Sept. 16

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 crossover could be Reapers’ toughest test in the early going. The two teams did not play in the fall of 2021, with the Cavaliers winning 14-7 in the spring. Plano was scheduled to face Sandwich Week 3, but with Sandwich canceling football this fall the Reapers could have an open date before this game.

Oswego v West Aurora football Oswego's Mark Melton (11) runs the ball against West Aurora during a game in Aurora on Friday, October 8, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Week 5: Oswego (6-4) at Minooka (6-5), 7 p.m., Sept. 23

This has been the best matchup in the SPC West in recent seasons, Oswego winning last year’s in a 41-28 shootout, but with the conference schedule reshuffling it will be the division opener instead of the season finale in 2022. Ex-Minooka start Malik Armstrong is now at NIU, but Gavin Dooley returns at QB after starting eight games as a junior last year and Minooka’s sophomore team was 8-1 conference champs last year. Oswego also returns its QB in senior Cruz Ibarra.

Oswego v West Aurora football Oswego's Cameron Grays (3) gains some yards before being tackled by West Aurora's Austin Pierce (17) during a game in Aurora on Friday, October 8, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Week 6: Oswego (6-4) at Plainfield North (8-3), 7 p.m., Sept. 30

These two shared the SPC West title last year, and usually produce memorable matchups. Last season’s game, a 24-17 double overtime thriller won by Oswego on Cameron Grays’ TD run, will be a hard one to top.

FND.102921.Yorkville/Plainfield Central football Plainfield Central runningback Aaron Larkins, Jr. (4) collides with Yorkville defender Ben Alvarez (33) during a class 7A football game at Plainfield Central High School on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Week 7: Yorkville (6-5) at Oswego East (6-4), 7 p.m., Oct. 7

The two teams split one-score games in 2021, Yorkville winning on a last-second field goal in the spring and Oswego East winning 14-7 in the fall. Some pretty good linebackers in this one with Oswego East’s Oshobi Odior and Juny Almeida and Yorkville’s Blake Kersting, Ben Alvarez and Hunter Janeczko, so it should be a hard-hitting affair.

Oswego’s Deakon Tonielli (88) stiff-arms Oswego East's Michael Polubinski (11) after the catch during a high school football game at Oswego High School in Oswego on Friday, Oct 15, 2021. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Week 8: Oswego (6-4) at Oswego East (6-4), 7 p.m., Oct. 14

Always a game circled on the calendar is the annual crosstown matchup. Oswego regained the upper hand in the rivalry with a 38-14 win last fall after Oswego East won the rivalry game for the first time in the spring of 2021. With the matchup this late in the season, the stakes figure to be high.

FND.102221.Oswego/Yorkville football Yorkville runningback Gio Zeman (32) gains a first down against Oswego defenders Matt Jones (28), emery Vera (6) and AJ Johnson (44) during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Week 9: Yorkville (6-5) at Oswego (6-4), 7 p.m., Oct. 21

As competitive as the SPC West is, don’t be surprised if a league title is on the line in this one – and maybe more. Yorkville won last year’s meeting with a playoff bid hanging in the balance 48-26, getting five touchdown runs from Gio Zeman. Oswego’s defense rarely gets shredded like that, and the Panthers likely haven’t forgotten it.