Herald News area’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The yearly schedule release by the Illinois High School Association is always a day filled with optimism for what could be for programs around the state.

What it typically means for the Herald-News area squads is a whole series of games worthy of being circled on the calendar.

Here’s a look at a few of the games that could prove to be very intriguing in the 2022 football season:

Week 1: Minooka (6-5 in 2021) at Bolingbrook (7-3), 6 p.m. Aug. 26

Two programs that have made frequent appearances in the Class 8A playoff field are looking to get off to a quick start with an intriguing nonconference matchup. Minooka has made the playoffs in each of the last four available seasons, while Bolingbrook will also look to extend its playoff string to a fifth consecutive year by getting off to a strong start in this one. Bolingbrook ran wild in the 2021 meeting between the two teams, earning a 52-28 win.

Week 2: Batavia (10-1) at Lincoln-Way East (9-3), 7 p.m. Sept. 2

Lincoln-Way East never shies away from scheduling all comers for nonconference dates which created an opportunity for a big time matchup here. Batavia is a consistent force at the Class 6A/7A level and this game should provide an excellent measuring stick for both teams.

Week 3: Providence (3-6) at Fenwick (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9

Providence edged the eventual Class 5A State Champion Friars in what turned out to be one of the few bright spots for the Celtics last season. Fenwick will be looking for revenge here, while new head coach Tyler Plantz will be working to try to restore Providence back to its former levels of glory.

Week 4: Joliet Catholic (14-0) at Providence (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16

The long-time rivals will lock horns once again as members of the CCL/Orange but it might be the last time for awhile as the league realigns again prior to the 2023 season. Joliet Catholic rolled Providence last season on its way to a Class 4A crown, and the Celtics will be looking to at the very least bridge the gap between the two programs.

Week 5: Oswego (6-4) at Minooka (6-5), 7 p.m. Sept. 23

The outcome of this game will likely play a heavy hand in the Southwest Prairie Conference West Division’s champion. Oswego tied with Plainfield North last season in the division race, but Minooka was the last school to truly end the Panthers reign at the top of the league.

Week 6: Lockport (13-1) at Lincoln-Way West (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Lincoln-Way West’s loss to Lockport last season forced the Warriors to go on a three game winning streak just to make the playoff field. It wouldn’t be surprising to see another competitive battle between these two teams as the Warriors did give the Porters one of their most competitive games last season before succumbing 21-13.

Week 7: Brother Rice (10-3) at Joliet Catholic (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

This was truly one of the most electric regular season games of the entire 2022 campaign. The venue will change, but there’s certainly reason to believe that both teams could certainly create a suitable encore to last year’s matchup.

Week 8: Lockport (13-1) at Lincoln-Way East (9-3), 7 p.m. Oct. 14

Lockport’s only blemish in its run to the Class 8A state championship came at the hands of Lincoln-Way East, the lone hurdle it was unable to clear. It created a relatively rare situation where a state champion didn’t win its own conference’s crown.

Week 9: Joliet West (3-6) at Plainfield South (3-6), 7 p.m. Oct. 21

Both of these two programs expected better of themselves and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see both of them bounce back to make themselves factors in what could be a crowded Southwest Prairie East race. In any case, it would be surprising if this game didn’t have playoff implications for one if not both of these two teams.