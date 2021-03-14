‘He’s like a coach on the field’ Oswego East offense in good hands with second-year quarterback Michael Ford

Tyson LeBlanc can take comfort in one important element of his Oswego East football team.

His offense is in good hands.

Senior quarterback Michael Ford, as cerebral as he is skilled, has enough mastery of the system to check off to another play if the call from the sidelines doesn’t look quite right.

“He’s like a coach on the field,” LeBlanc said. “We’ll get into a formation, a play call, and he’ll get us right. He definitely understands what we’re doing.”

That know-how is of particular importance for the Wolves this spring.

While Ford is entering his second season as varsity starter, the skill-position players around him are all new. Ford is breaking in an entirely different set of receivers. Junior running back Darquel Sanders is a burner with 4.37 40 speed, but is in only his second year of playing organized football.

They’ll follow the lead of Ford, who completed 58% of his passes as a junior for 1,664 yards and 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and also ran for 144 yards, in leading Oswego East to a 5-5 record and fifth straight playoff appearance.

“I think he has even greater understanding of our offense, and the physical maturation has been better. He’s put in the time, and you can see it,” LeBlanc said. “He’s always been a smart quarterback and he’s got even better. He’s done a good job of helping the coaches, being a coach on the field, especially with a guy like Darquel but really everybody. He does a really good job of getting everybody where they’re supposed to be.”

A slight silver lining of the IHSA football season’s move to spring was it allowed Ford to build an extended rapport with his new teammates. Ford and the Wolves treated every week in the fall like game preparation. Oswego East practiced on Friday, traditionally game days.

“We would do scout team offense and scout team defense, getting familiar with each other like we were expecting to play nine games,” Ford said. “We got as close to normal as we could without playing games.”

Ford also continued his work with quarterback coach Greg Holcomb at the Next Level Athletix facility in Carol Stream, and brought his receivers to throw to.

“A lot of footwork, a lot of mechanics, pretty much just getting prepared for the season, a lot of platform throws, different things like that,” Ford said.

Oswego East's Michael Ford completes a pass to Zoye Harden on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Plainfield South High School, Joliet, Ill. The Wolves defeated the Cougars, 28-0. (Larry W)

Ford is a year older physically, and looks the part. LeBlanc said he’s a little thicker than he was as a junior. Ford has put on 10-15 pounds, and grown an inch. Pound for pound, Ford is one of the strongest kids in the Oswego East program.

Ford anticipates calling his number for running plays more than he did as a junior. He prepared for it with regular workouts on the track during the spring and summer.

“I used my spring and summer to get faster,” he said. “Knowing I would be running the ball more, I wanted to get a lot faster and quicker, getting the few steps to get more explosive. I’m excited. Running the ball is something I like to do. I did it a lot my freshman year. The last two years I’ve been more of a pocket passer.”

He looks forward to connecting with guys like 6-foot-4 junior Ty Carlson, 6-1 junior Austin Johnson and 6-foot senior Jesus Islas.

“We’re actually pretty tall at receiver this year,” Ford said. “A lot of young guys and a lot of potential.”

Ford’s recruitment is relatively quiet at this point. He had an early offer from Augustana, but said there hasn’t been much contact with them lately. He sent his junior year film and transcripts to colleges, and attended multiple showcases in the fall and winter. He hopes to accumulate more tape in this shortened spring season.

LeBlanc expects that there will be Division II schools with scholarship money left that eventually will have Ford on their radar.

“Quarterback is such a hard position in terms of recruiting because you can only have one quarterback on the field,” LeBlanc said. “The thing that Michael has going for him, and what colleges look for is can he play another position? I think Michael can play several positions. He can play wide receiver, and he could play corner and safety. That being said, he’s a quarterback. Schools will take a chance on him because of his athleticism.”