CCL/ESCC football: Here are top Class of 2028 prospects to watch

Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren runs away from the pressure of Mount Carmel's Caleb Tucker during their Class 7A state championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

With the 2025-26 Early Signing Period over, we’re taking a brief look at some of the top 2028 prospects in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference. Here are some notable prospects to watch for as the 2025-26 offseason progresses.

Kameron McGee, EDGE, Brother Rice

A member of the Friday Night Drive All-CCL/ESCC team, McGee had 54 tackles, 21 TFLs, 10.5 sacks and nine PBUs for the Crusaders, who shut out St. Rita to win the Class 7A state championship this season. Rated a five-star prospect, McGee is the No. 1 rated 2028 prospect in the state according to 247Sports. The sophomore has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and more.

Caleb Tucker, DL, Mount Carmel

Nicknamed “The Bone Crusher” for his monstrous frame, Tucker is a 6-foot-5, 355-pound defensive tackle who anchored the middle of the defensive line for the Caravan this season. Tucker, a four-star prospect approaching five-star status, already has two years of varsity experience and has helped Mount Carmel win a pair of state titles. Tucker has offers from Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Washington, Auburn, USC and more.

Brother Rice's Kameron McGee celebrates as time ticks away during their IHSA Class 7A state chamionship win over St. Rita in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Jack McNamara, TE, Brother Rice

The top-ranked tight end prospect in the state’s 2028 class, McNamara is a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder who helped shoulder the blocking load for a run-heavy Brother Rice offense during the team’s state championship run. McNamara is a four-star prospect with offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and more.

Marshaun Thornton, WR, Mount Carmel

Thornton shined during Mount Carmel’s first-round win against Loyola, racking up 187 receiving yards and two scores in a 21-17 victory over the three-time defending 8A champion Ramblers. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder earned All-CCL/ESCC honors and ended his sophomore campaign with 16 receiving touchdowns. Thornton has offers from Nebraska, Washington, Penn State and more.

Grant Bowen, ATH, IC Catholic Prep

A dominant two-way player for the Knights, who went 8-4 and made the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs, Bowen nabbed 34 catches for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns at wide receiver while recording 55 tackles, six TFLs, five PBUs, three forced fumbles and two interceptions at linebacker. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder and son of former NFL player and IC Catholic assistant Matt Bowen has offers from multiple Big Ten programs including Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Northwestern.

Mount Carmel's Marshaun Thornton, top, catches a pass for a second-quarter touchdown as Fremd's Ben Riddle defends during the IHSA Class 8A football semifinal game in Chicago. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Jordan McKinley, TE, Loyola

McKinley played wide receiver, handled kick returns and lined up as Loyola’s wildcat quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder finished his sophomore campaign with 45 catches for 601 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for three more scores. McKinley, who caught a touchdown pass against Mount Carmel in the playoffs, has Division I offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Wyatt VanBoening, OL, Carmel

VanBoening graded out as one of Carmel’s top offensive linemen and was a key edge protector of Nebraska quarterback prospect Trae Taylor, who threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions. The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder totaled 15 pancakes in 2025 and picked up an offer from Northwestern.

Jameer Miles, ATH, Carmel

Miles is a fast-rising four-star prospect who has picked up offers from Ohio State and Nebraska within the last two months. The 6-foot-4 two-way standout largely played linebacker for the Corsairs in 2025, compiling 74 tackles, 11 TFLs, five interceptions, three sacks and two pass breakups. As a freshman, Miles had six catches for 168 yards. Miles was an All-CCL/ESCC player this season.

Elmhurst IC Catholic's Grant Bowen (11) catches a pass against Byron during 3A quarterfinals at Byron High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Will Schmidt, ATH, IC Catholic Prep

A two-way starter at wide receiver and defensive back for the Knights, Schmidt hauled in 29 catches for 510 yards and six touchdowns on offense with 37 tackles on defense. Schmidt, who was named an All-CCL/ESCC player, recently acquired an offer from Yale. Schmidt has played in 14 varsity games in two years.

Matthew Lee, QB, Loyola

Over the summer, Lee landed an offer from Wisconsin, the first D1 offer on his table. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback started multiple games for the Ramblers in 2025, throwing for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Lee played in eight games after junior starter Dom Maloney took an injury early on.

Williams, who has an offer from Marshall, posted 62 tackles, nine PBUs, seven TFLs and four interceptions at defensive back for a St. Francis squad that defeated Providence to win the Class 5A state championship. Williams was named Friday Night Drive’s Week 8 MVP after snagging two interceptions in a win against DePaul Prep.

IC Catholic Prep's Grant Bowen (11) gets defended by St. Francis's Javonte Williams (8) during the game at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Benjamin Coleman, OL, Providence

Coleman, who received an offer from Minnesota in the summer, helped the Celtics reach the Class 5A state finals behind a strong ground game on offense. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder qualified for the state track and field meet in the shot put as a freshman.

Holding an offer from NIU, Amir-O’Kuesa helped the Shamrocks win the CCL/ESCC Purple Division and reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs this season. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has a 6-foot-8-inch wingspan and is a three-sport athlete.