CCL/ESCC Week 12 Notebook: Mount Carmel dominates Lincoln-Way East, Nazareth rallies to stun Lake Zurich

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams (13) is tackled after running up the middle during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Lincoln-Way East at Mount Carmel. Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 in Chicago. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here are highlights and notes from quarterfinal playoff results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Mount Carmel starts fast, dominates Lincoln-Way East in 8A

Not many would’ve anticipated a running clock during Saturday’s 8A quarterfinal game between Mount Carmel and Lincoln-Way East.

Just two weeks after knocking off three-time defending 8A champion Loyola, Mount Carmel dominated another premier 8A program in the quarterfinals, scoring six first-half touchdowns and cruising to a 48-7 victory over the Griffins. Quarterback Emmett Dowling threw for 317 yards and four scores to fuel the Caravan offense, which coach Jordan Lynch said started fast and capitalized on defensive stops.

“It was a live atmosphere,” Lynch said. “We got the ball first, we went 80 yards and scored. Our defense got a stop and we scored again. We were up 14-0 in the blink of an eye... We’re built for this. It’s the reason why we schedule so many tough games in Weeks 1 and 2.”

Running back Nathan Samuels compiled nearly 200 yards of total offense and ran for three touchdowns to aid the Caravan (12-0), who led the Griffins (9-3) and USC quarterback commit Jonas Williams 42-7 at halftime. It was Mount Carmel’s largest margin of victory since shutting out Benet 48-0 in Week 5. Having beaten Loyola and Lincoln-Way East, the Caravan appear primed to take over 8A.

“Our strength of schedule really prepared us for this game.” Lynch said. “We know some of these schools in 8A are going to be really good and it’s going to be a challenge for us. We knew [Lincoln-Way East] has been the runner-up in the state over the last few years and the only team to beat them was Loyola. Our guys are hyped up.”

Defensively, Mount Carmel shut down Williams and the high-powered Lincoln-Way East offense. The Caravan intercepted Williams twice and held the Griffins to negative rushing yards. A three-time defending 7A champion, Mount Carmel will take on Fremd and Northwestern quarterback commit Johnny O’Brien in the semifinals this weekend.

“We had six sacks,” Lynch said. “We mixed in some blitzes, some zone pressures and fake blitzes. We kept them on their toes all night and we were able to get really good push from our D-linemen to collapse the pocket and make [Williams] scramble a little bit. Then, our speed took over. I challenged the D-Line all week to get to the quarterback because we couldn’t let that kid sit back there and throw the ball.”

Nazareth rallies to stun Lake Zurich, meet Fenwick in 6A semis

Facing a 12-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, it appeared that Nazareth’s dream of a fourth straight state title was nearing its end.

Trailing 21-9 with under three minutes to play, Nazareth pulled off an improbable comeback during its 6A quarterfinal game against Lake Zurich. After Henry Salakas blocked a punt, the Roadrunners scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception by running back Charles Calhoun.

Nazareth then recovered an onside kick, which led to a game-winning touchdown throw from quarterback Jackson Failla to wide receiver Trenton Walker with 1:23 remaining in the game. The Roadrunners, who stunned the Bears 24-21 to reach the semifinals, will square off against fellow CCL/ESCC program Fenwick this coming Saturday.

“Trenton and Henry were on the sideline getting the guys engaged and letting them know we play a full 48,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said. “When Henry blocked that punt, the sideline ignited and we could feel the belief that it’s not over and we have a shot. It certainly worked out that way and it was an incredible three minutes.”

Walker hauled in six catches for 73 yards, all in the second half, while Failla completed his final six passes to spark Nazareth’s comeback victory. The Roadrunners (11-1), who extended their winning streak to nine games, are playing in 6A after back-to-back-to-back state championships in 5A. Nazareth and Fenwick, which are separated by less than 10 miles, held a joint practice during the offseason.

“I knew after that summer practice that they were going to be playoff-bound,” Racki said. “They were impressive when we went up against them. I get along well with Matt [Battaglia] and we have a strong relationship. I have a lot of respect for how he coaches.”

The Friars (9-3), who took out Burlington Central 49-21 in their quarterfinal game on Saturday, have faced minimal opposition thus far, having trounced Rolling Meadows 45-7 and Kennedy 42-6 over the first three rounds. Two catalysts for the Fenwick offense have been two-way standout Jake Thies and quarterback Jamen Williams, who threw for 214 yards and two scores against the Rockets.

“[Jamen] is an elite competitor and leader who takes his job very seriously,” Battaglia said. “He operates the offense as good as any quarterback can operate an offense in high school football. He’s on the same page with the coaches and he’s executing the plays. He always practices at game speed, so when the game hits, he’s seen all of the looks before and he’s making good decisions with the football.”

Saturday’s game will mark the second time this postseason that two CCL/ESCC teams have collided, with the first being Mount Carmel and Loyola in 8A. The 6A semifinals consist of three CCL/ESCC programs, including two from the White Division (Fenwick and St. Laurence, who plays East St. Louis). For Nazareth and Fenwick, their close proximity to one another is not the only commonality the two programs share.

“A lot of our kids know each other,” Battaglia said. “They’re from the same neighborhoods, the same 7-on-7s or they work with the same trainers. There’s a lot of interaction between our kids throughout the year, which adds an extra layer of competitiveness that we’ll see from both sides. We know we have our hands full with them.”

Second-half surge lifts Providence over No. 1 5A seed Washington

A forced fumble and a blocked field goal were two plays that sparked Providence during its 39-6 5A quarterfinal win against Washington.

Quarterback Dom Vita threw for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while running back Broden Mackert sprinted for an 80-yard score and finished with 158 yards to fuel the Celtics (9-3). Gavin Farley forced the fumble that was recovered by Lamar Winfield, who blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt during the second half.

With the win, Providence advances to face Oak Forest in the semifinal round. On the other side of the 5A bracket lies St. Francis, which beat Chicago King 44-14 after hard-fought wins over Morgan Park and Prairie Ridge in the first two rounds. Providence and St. Francis met during the regular season, with the Spartans winning 47-35.

Montini wins 22nd straight game with 4A shutout of Coal City

The last time Montini and Coal City faced off on the gridiron was 2004, when the Broncos beat the Coalers to win the state title.

Montini and Coal City reunited in the 4A quarterfinals on Saturday, with the Broncos shutting out the Coalers 35-0 to record their 22nd straight victory and stride into the semifinals. Quarterback Israel Abrams threw for 241 yards and totaled four touchdowns, while running back Isaac Alexander churned for 103 yards on 11 carries.

Montini (12-0), which won the 3A state championship last season, will face Morris in the 4A semifinals this coming Saturday for a spot in the state title game. The shutout was Montini’s third this season, as linebackers Santino Tenuta and Laddie Asay combined for 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks to lead the defense.