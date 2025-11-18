2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: Semifinal round information for CCL/ESCC teams

Brother Rice's C.J Gray finds room to run against St. Charles North in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are all of the semifinal-round matchups featuring Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference schools.

Class 8A

No. 4 Fremd (11-1) at No. 1 Mount Carmel (12-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

About Fremd: The Vikings, who finished second behind Barrington in the Mid-Suburban West, escaped Bolingbrook with a 34-33 win to reach the state semifinals. Currently on a five-game winning streak, Fremd beat Lyons 45-21 in convincing fashion during the second round. The Vikings, whose 11 wins are the most since 2009, are seeking their first state championship in football.

About Mount Carmel: In perhaps the biggest game of the 8A playoffs so far, Mount Carmel dismantled Lincoln-Way East 48-7 and forced a running clock in the second half of an impressive quarterfinal victory. The three-time defending 7A champions, Mount Carmel stands two wins away from a fourth straight title. The Caravan ousted Loyola 21-17 at home in the opening round.

Class 7A

No. 13 Batavia (10-2) at No. 25 St. Rita (8-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

About Batavia: Having won two state championships and earned two runner-up finishes over the last 12 years, Batavia has been one of the top public school programs since Dennis Piron’s first season as head coach in 2011. The Bulldogs, who shared the DuKane Conference title with St. Charles North this season, beat Glenbard North 42-27 to extend their winning streak to seven.

About St. Rita: The Mustangs were 2-4 through six weeks, but a stout run game has the longtime Catholic League powerhouse on a streak of six consecutive victories, including wins over IC Catholic Prep and Lincoln-Way Central. St. Rita, which has two runner-up finishes in the last six years, is seeking its third state championship and its first state championship since 2006.

No. 15 Downers Grove North (10-2) at No. 6 Brother Rice (11-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

About Downers Grove North: Minnesota quarterback recruit Owen Lansu guided the Trojans over Lincoln-Way West 28-10 in the quarterfinals. Downers Grove North, which went 4-2 and took third in the West Suburban Silver this season, knocked out Prospect and esteemed public school program Glenbard West over the first two rounds. The Trojans, who made the 7A state finals in 2023, are trying for their first state championship since 2004.

About Brother Rice: The Crusaders have faced little opposition in the playoffs, shutting out Rockford Jefferson and Jacobs before sending away St. Charles North with a 42-18 victory on Saturday. Quarterback C.J. Gray (Army) leads a balanced Brother Rice offense, while senior tackle King Liggins (Illinois) heads a dominant defensive line. The Crusaders have won six straight.

Class 6A

No. 11 Fenwick (9-3) at No. 1 Nazareth (11-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

About Fenwick: The Friars took out No. 2 seed Burlington Central 49-21 to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning a 5A state championship in 2021. Fenwick is one of three teams from the CCL/ESCC White Division (Montini, St. Laurence) that are still in the playoffs after 12 weeks. The Friars have scored over 40 points in each of their three playoff victories this year.

About Nazareth: The quest for four straight state championships is still alive after Nazareth rallied for a 24-21 win against Lake Zurich in the quarterfinals. The Roadrunners, who bumped up to 6A after back-to-back-to-back 5A championships, have not lost since facing Mount Carmel at home in Week 3. Since 2014, the Roadrunners have won six titles and finished second twice.

No. 8 East St. Louis (9-3) at No. 10 St. Laurence (8-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

About East St. Louis: The Flyers will arrive in Burbank looking to build on crushing playoff victories over Plainfield East, Glenwood and Simeon. East St. Louis, which cruised to a Southwestern Conference title this season, has 11 state championships to its name, including four over the last nine years. The Flyers have a 232-67 record under longtime head coach Darren Sunkett.

About St. Laurence: Another program fighting out of the CCL/ESCC White Division, St. Laurence has gone from a 5-4 mark (and an 0-3 divisional record) to making the semifinals for the second time in three seasons. After knocking off No. 2 seed Bradley-Bourbonnais, the Vikings downed Dunlap 28-14 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. A state championship would be the first for the Vikings since claiming the 5A crown in 1976.

Class 5A

No. 9 St. Francis (9-3) at No. 2 Belvidere North (12-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

About St. Francis: After defeating two prominent 5A programs in Morgan Park and Prairie Ridge, St. Francis had no trouble during its 44-14 quarterfinal victory against Chicago King. It’s the fourth straight year that the Spartans have made the state semifinals. But St. Francis, which has lost in the semifinals each of the last three years, still seeks its first championship since 2008.

About Belvidere North: The Blue Thunder’s perfect season rolled on with a major upset over Cary-Grove on Friday night. Belvidere North, which went 9-0 to claim the NIC-10 Conference crown this season, has not won a state championship in the school’s brief history. The Blue Thunder have made the playoffs 11 times under coach Jeff Beck, who owns an 89-42 mark at the school.

No. 2 Oak Forest (11-1) at No. 5 Providence (9-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

About Oak Forest: The Bengals beat Lemont in Week 9 to finish atop the South Suburban Blue standings this season. Oak Forest, which bested Centennial, Bloomington and Peoria in consecutive weeks to reach the semifinals, is an 11-game winner for the first time since 2007. The Bengals, who’re looking for their first state football title, have also neven won 12 or more games in a season.

About Providence: A dominant 39-6 victory over No. 1 seed Washington has the Celtics back in the semifinals. Providence, which has 10 state championships to its name, has made the semifinals three times over the last four seasons. The Celtics, who finished as the 4A runner-up in Tyler Plantz’s first season as head coach, are attempting to win their first title since 2014.

Class 4A

No. 2 Morris (11-1) at No. 1 Montini (12-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

About Morris: A 64-50 win over Metamora and a 28-26 win at Geneseo have Morris in the semifinals for the second straight year. The Interstate 8 Conference champions this season, Morris has won 10 or more games seven times under longtime coach Alan Thorson. Morris has been the state runner-up eight times with three championships, the last coming in the 2005 season.

About Montini: The Broncos bumped up to 4A this season, but have shown zero signs of slowing down. Winners of 22 straight games dating back to last season, Montini is looking to follow up a 3A state championship with a 4A championship this year. The Broncos shut out Coal City 35-0 in the quarterfinals after taking out Peoria Notre Dame 47-17 on the road in the second round.