Kendall County Round 2 IHSA playoff second-round football previews

Class 8A

No. 11 Oswego (8-2) at No. 6 Lane (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: It was a grind, but Oswego got a couple big plays in the fourth quarter to pull out a 17-7 win over Naperville North last week. Mariano Velasco caught a 61-yard TD pass from Drew Kleinhans with 6:53 left for Oswego’s first lead of the game and Cam Loghmani returned a fumble 35 yards for a score to seal the win. Oswego’s defense after a wobbly start was stout. The Panthers allowed just 154 yards after the game’s first drive, just 72 in the second half. Velasco has 20 catches on the season, six for touchdowns and also five interceptions of which he’s returned three for scores. Oswego probably wants to get a little more out of its rushing game. The Panthers rushed for 126 yards against Naperville North and Kleinhans was the leading rusher with 35. Oswego with a win would reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

About the Champions: Lane is coming off its first playoff win in 21 years, 34-6 over fellow Chicago Public League school Perspectives/Leadership in a game that was actually scoreless at halftime. Deshon Conley, previously an assistant for five seasons, is in his first season as head coach. Lane’s best playmaker, running back/defensive back Vernon Cole, missed four games with an ankle injury but returned Week 9. The Champions have been beset by injuries throughout the season. They started three sophomores at one point on the offensive line, lost their No. 1 receiver to injury and made a quarterback change midway through. The man to watch defensively is 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior defensive tackle Daniel Howard, an Iowa State recruit. Lane played two non-CPS games this seasons, wins the first two weeks against Shepard and T.F. South. The Champions’ lone loss came by three points to Payton. Lane plays its home games at Fritz Pollard Field at Lane Stadium, named after the Lane alum who later became the first Black man to play in the Rose Bowl, and the first Black man to play quarterback and be a head coach in pro football.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 3 Maine South (9-1) at No. 19 Hinsdale Central (7-3)

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego



