2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: Second-round information for CCL/ESCC teams

Here are all of the second-round matchups featuring Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference schools and their opponents.

Class 8A

No. 1 Mount Carmel (10-0) at No. 17 Belleville East (8-2)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

About Mount Carmel: The Caravan overcame a first-half deficit to knock out three-time defending state champion Loyola at Barda-Dowling Stadium over the weekend. Wide receiver Marshaun Thornton hauled in touchdown grabs of 80 and 92 yards to aid Mount Carmel’s effort against the Ramblers.

About Belleville East: Currently on a three-game winning streak, Belleville East eliminated West Aurora 38-24 to reach the second round of the 8A playoffs. The Lancers, who went 3-2 and took third in the Southwestern Conference this season, have made the playoffs each of the last four years.

Class 7A

No. 9 Lincoln-Way Central (9-1) at No. 25 St. Rita (6-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

About Lincoln-Way Central: One of three Lincoln-Way schools to qualify for the playoffs this season, the Knights went 4-1 and placed second in the Southwest Valley Conference Red Division. Lincoln-Way Central is riding a six-game winning streak into its second-round game against the Mustangs.

About St. Rita: Rushing touchdowns from Brandon Johnson Jr., Steven Armbruster and John Fennell helped St. Rita beat Guilford 30-20 in the first round over the weekend. The Mustangs, state runner-ups in 2019 and 2021, are averaging 43 points per game during their four-game winning streak.

No. 14 Carmel (8-2) at No. 3 St. Charles North (9-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

About Carmel: The Corsairs ousted Normal 60-44 over the weekend, with Nebraska quarterback recruit Trae Taylor totaling over 400 yards and four touchdowns. Carmel, which finished second in the CCL/ESCC White Division, is averaging 48.5 points per game during its four-game winning streak.

About St. Charles North: Co-champions of the DuKane Conference, the North Stars are in the playoffs for the ninth time under Rob Pomazak. Wide receiver Keaton Reinke (Northwestern) headlines a talented group of skill players for the North Stars, who beat United Township 42-12 in the first round.

No. 6 Brother Rice (9-1) at No. 22 Jacobs (7-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

About Brother Rice: Quarterback C.J. Gray (Army) tossed three touchdown passes and Jameson Davis rushed for 89 yards and a score as the Crusaders dominated Jefferson 57-0 in the first round. Since losing to Mount Carmel 27-14 in Week 6, Brother Rice has won four consecutive games.

About Jacobs: The fourth-place finisher in the Fox Valley Conference this season, the Golden Eagles eliminated Addison Trail 36-27 in the first round. Jacobs rushed for 334 yards and five touchdowns during its first-round win over the Blazers. The Golden Eagles have won six of their last seven games.

Class 6A

No. 1 Nazareth (9-1) at No. 9 Wheaton-Warrenville South (7-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

About Nazareth: The three-time defending 5A champions, Nazareth had no trouble during its 42-13 first-round victory over Hononegah. Wide receivers Jake Cestone (Illinois State) and Trenton Walker highlight a potent offense. Nazareth has scored over 40 points in each of its last six games, all wins.

About Wheaton-Warrenville South: A school with seven state titles and four runner-up finishes, Wheaton-Warrenville South reached the second round with a 42-7 win over Highland Park. The Tigers, who took third in the DuKane Conference, have made the playoff four times under Sean Norris.

No. 14 Rolling Meadows (7-3) at No. 11 Fenwick (7-3)

When: Saturday: Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. - Triton College

About Rolling Meadows: The Mustangs finished third in the Mid-Suburban Conference East Division. Rolling Meadows, which has qualified for the playoffs 21 times since 1999, is in its first season under coach Devonte Amos, who took the program over from former Chicago Bear Robbie Gould.

About Fenwick: The Friars rolled over Kennedy 42-6 in their first-round game on Saturday. Currently the AP’s No. 6 ranked 6A team, Fenwick ended a two-game losing streak with Saturday’s first-round victory. Brothers Tommy Thies (Miami of Ohio) and Jake Thies are Division I prospects.

No. 2 Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-1) at No. 10 St. Laurence (6-4)

When: Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

About Bradley-Bourbonnais: The Boilermakers placed third in the Southwest Valley Conference Red Division, with their only loss coming against Lincoln-Way Central. Currently on a four-game winning streak, Bradley-Bourbonnais ousted Shepard with a 42-21 victory on Friday.

About St. Laurence: Louisville baseball recruit Cory Les went for 181 total yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings rolled over Oak Lawn 49-19 on the road Friday night. Quarterbacks Jimmy McDermott and Noah Taylor combined to account for four touchdowns in St. Laurence’s first-round victory.

Class 5A

No. 1 Prairie Ridge (10-0) at No. 9 St. Francis (7-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

About Prairie Ridge: The AP’s No. 5 ranked team in 5A, Prairie Ridge emerged with a 46-30 win over Vernon Hills in the first round. The Wolves are led by quarterback Luke Vanderwiel, who totaled 161 yards in the first-round win. Prairie Ridge ran for 321 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry.

About St. Francis: State semifinalists in each of the last three seasons, St. Francis outlasted Morgan Park 35-28 thanks to a 81-yard kick return score from Michigan State recruit Zach Washington. Running back Tivias Caldwell Jr. rumbled for 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Spartan offense.

No. 6 Cary-Grove (8-2) at No. 14 St. Patrick (6-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. - Triton College

About Cary-Grove: The Trojans took third in the Fox Valley Conference, losing only to Burlington Central and unbeaten Prairie Ridge. Quarterback Jackson Berndt went for 172 rushing yards in Cary-Grove’s 42-14 first-round win over Sycamore. The Trojans are the AP’s No. 2-ranked 5A team.

About St. Patrick: Coach Tom Zbikowski’s Shamrocks knocked off unbeaten Wauconda 49-28 to reach the second round. Quarterback Gavin Gardiner threw for 276 yards and wide receiver Timmy Schayer reeled in 13 catches for 191 yards. St. Patrick is seeking its first seven-win season since 2021.

No. 5 Providence (7-3) at No. 4 Kankakee (7-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

About Providence: Broden Mackert ran for 183 yards and three scores as the Celtics bounced back from a loss to Joliet Catholic, beating Springfield 63-19 to advance beyond the first round. Providence, which has 10 state championships to its name, finished second in the 4A state series in 2022.

About Kankakee: The Kays finished second in the Southland Conference, falling only to Crete-Monee. Kankakee controlled its first-round game with Lemont, winning 19-3 behind a stout defensive effort. A 5A state runner-up in 2021, Kankakee has won at least 10 games in each of its last two years.

Class 4A

No. 1 Montini (10-0) at No. 9 Peoria Notre Dame (8-2)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. - Richwoods High School

About Montini: The Broncos are one of two CCL/ESCC teams still unbeaten through 10 weeks. Montini coasted over Urban Prep/Bronzeville 50-6 in the first round, with Elijah Stephens and Chris Juda each returning interceptions for touchdowns. Israel Abrams threw for 167 yards and four touchdowns.

About Peoria Notre Dame: The Irish went 6-2 and placed fourth in the Big Twelve Conference this season. Peoria Notre Dame is one of the hottest teams in the class, having won each of its last eight games after starting the season with back-to-back losses. The Irish, who’re averaging nearly 42 points per game, have missed the playoffs just one time since 2011.

Class 3A

No. 3 Bishop McNamara (10-0) at No. 11 IC Catholic Prep (7-3)

When: Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. - Plunkett Park

About Bishop McNamara: The Chicagoland Christian Conference champions, Bishop McNamara continued its perfect season with a 38-14 first-round win against Herscher. The Fightin’ Irish have scored nearly 500 points this year, averaging 49.5 points per game with a 75-0 win over Chicago Christian.

About IC Catholic Prep: AP’s No. 3-ranked 3A school, IC Catholic Prep beat Hope Academy 42-13 in the opening round. The Knights, who’ve won three of their last four games, have playmakers all around the field. Sophomores Grant Bowen and Will Schmidt are just a few names to keep an eye on.