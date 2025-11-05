Daily Journal IHSA/I8FA football previews for the second round of the 2025 playoffs

Class 6A

(2)Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-1) at (10)St. Laurence (6-4)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais saw its ground game run wild against Shepard last week, as Issac Allsion and Ky’ren Edmon found the end zone twice apiece. With star wideout/defensive back Lyzale Edmon absent, the pass game was notably slowed down a tick, but he’s anticipated back this week, while the offensive line’s yet to allow a defense to pressure quarterback Ellis Johnson. After allowing 100 points over the first eight weeks combined, the Boilers’ defense has surrendered 62 points over the past two weeks, something they’ll look to hone in on.

About the Vikings: New coach, no problem this season for St. Laurence, who is in at least the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year in the first season under head coach Patrick Swanson. Louisville baseball recruit Cory Les went for 181 total yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings rolled over Oak Lawn 49-19 on the road in Round 1. Quarterbacks Jimmy McDermott and Noah Taylor combined to account for four touchdowns in St. Laurence’s first-round victory.

Advancement: Winner plays Crete-Monee or Dunlap in the quarterfinals

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Kankakee's Cedric Terrell III, right, runs past a pair of Lemont defenders. (Mason Schweizer)

Class 5A

(12)Providence (7-3) at (4)Kankakee (7-3)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About the Celtics: Providence regrouped from a somewhat surprising loss to Joliet Catholic in Week 9. The Celtics got a massive game from junior Broden Mackert in their Round 1 win over Springfield High, and the Celtics are quickly developing an offensive attack that can cause opponents problems. Sophomore Dominic Vita was a perfect 11-for-11 in the Springfield victory, and WR Xavier Coleman is capable of breaking a big play at any time. Defensively, Providence has been up and down, but the combination of things that are developing for the Celtics has made them appear to be a team that is going to be difficult to bounce from the postseason.

About the Kays: Kankakee is trying to piece together some things right now to keep itself in the thick of things in the 5A playoffs. The Kays have had some significant injuries in their roster, most notably to junior quarterback Phillip Turner. But the Kays have made do and have inserted playmaking wide receiver Cedric Terrell III under center, and it’s never a bad thing to have the ball in his hands more often. But for Kankakee to advance, it’s going to have to lean on a defensive unit that at times has been sensational and limited Lemont to just three points in its opening-round playoff matchup.

Advancement: Winner plays Washington or Mahomet-Seymour in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Providence

Coal City's Logan Natyshok carries the ball on a play and tries to shake off a trio of Manteno players in a game at Manteno this season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Class 4A

(5)Coal City (8-2) at (4)Dixon (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Coalers: Coal City made a statement in the first round, riding the hot hand of Logan Natyshok’s five-touchdown, 272-yard performance behind a dominant offensive line against Sterling. Quarterback Connor Henline and the passing attack didn’t need to do much with Natyshok’s stellar game, but they can get going through the air in a hurry. The Coalers got by the Dukes in last year’s quarterfinals thanks to a stingy defense that took advantage of timely turnovers and gutsy offense down the stretch. It will take that effort again this year to come back to Coal City with a win.

About the Dukes: Landon Knigge and Dixon ran wild on Woodstock North last week, as the senior ran for 240 yards and three scores as part of a season where he has 151 carries for 2,083 yards and 35 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Jagger Kemp ran for two touchdowns of his own in a 45-0 no-doubter. A goose egg on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard has been commonplace for the Dukes this season, as last week gave them their sixth of the season. After falling a touchdown short of last year’s meeting with the Coalers, which came down to a handful of key plays, the Dukes have plenty of fuel to their fire.

Advancement: Winner plays Montini or Peoria Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

FND Pick: Coal City

Football: Bishop McNamara vs. Herscher, Class 3A first-round playoff Bishop McNamara quarterback Karter Krutsinger releases a throw to Coen Demack for a touchdown during Bishop McNamara's 38-14 victory over Herscher. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Class 3A

(3)Bishop McNamara (10-0) at (11)IC Catholic (7-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Fightin’ Irish: Bishop McNamara saw Herscher grind out a game-opening touchdown drive before storming back with 35 unanswered points in a 38-14 first-round win. While Julius May, Malachi Lee, Jordan Callaway and the rushing attack have been the main source of the Fightin’ Irish’s firepower, senior quarterback Karter Krutsinger showed the McNamara passing game is also dangerous, throwing for three touchdowns. Coen Demack caught two of those scores and had an interception, his fifth game with at least a TD catch and pick. After that opening drive, the Irish defensive line hunkered down and ate gaps all night, something they’ll have to do again Friday to keep the Irish in it.

About the Knights: One of the youngest teams in the Class 3A field, IC Catholic is also one of the most feared programs in the bracket. Junior quarterback Nate Lang has thrown for 2,124 yards and 24 touchdowns, with sophomore standouts Grant Bowen 631 yards, 10 TDs) and Will Schmidt (478 yards, 4 TDs) doing most of the heavy lifting. The passing game is prolific, and the defense is nasty and battle-tested through the gauntlet of the CCL/ESCC, as evidenced by the Knights holding Hope Academy to a season-low 13 points in the first round.

Advancement: Winner plays Byron or DuPec in the quarterfinals.

FND Pick: IC Catholic

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman, center, carries the ball as Coal City's Cade Poyner attempts the tackle in a game at Wilmington this season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Class 2A

(5)Wilmington (9-1) at (4)Seneca (10-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington saw Ryan Kettman run for touchdowns on all three of his rush attempts and never looked back in a 70-8 win over West Hancock last week, as the Wildcats continue to cruise along with their signature double-wing offense firing on all cylinders. Somewhat lost in Wilmington’s season-long offensive onslaught is how dominant the defense has continued to be. They’ve allowed a touchdown or less in eight games, and only Class 4A title contender Coal City has managed to score more than 13 points on the unit.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca’s recent string of success has continued, as last week’s 35-21 win over Port Byron Riverdale in the first round of its fourth straight postseason gave the Fighting Irish three 10-win seasons during that span. As has been the case over that stretch, the Fighting Irish offer a bruising, run-heavy style of their own that’s led by Cam Shirey and is complemented by another handful of players. Two years removed from a heartbreaking overtime quarterfinal loss to the Wildcats, the Irish feel it’s their turn for a playoff win over their former longtime Interstate 8 Conference rival.

Advancement: Winner faces Rockridge or Tri-Valley in the quarterfinals.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Football: Clifton Central vs. Knoxville, Class 1A first-round playoff Clifton Central quarterback Brady Shule throws a pass during the Comets' 24-6 victory over Knoxville. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Class 1A

(4)Clifton Central (9-1) at (12)Dwight (7-3)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: After winning its first playoff game in over 40 years last fall, Dwight’s now found the second round in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Ayden Collom’s go-ahead touchdown gave the Trojans a 29-26 win in the closing moments of last week’s trip to Rushville-Industry as they return home to face a Clifton Central team just a couple dozen miles to the southeast. Collom and Evan Cox are the main two beneficiaries of a stout, sizable offensive line, while junior quarterback Collin Bachand has operated the offense for two years now.

About the Comets: Clifton Central won its first playoff game since 2019 last week after scoring 24 unanswered points to throttle Knoxville. Senior quarterback Brady Shule made school history in the win, setting the school’s single-season passing yards (2,241) and passing touchdowns (22) records. He’s got several playmaking options at receiver, while the Comets also have Evan Cox making plays out of the backfield. While the Trojans have solid size up front, Clifton Central’s experienced play in the trenches could be the x-factor should the Comets advance.

Advancement: Winner plays Stockton or Heyworth in the quarterfinals.

FND Pick: Clifton Central

St. Anne's Grant Pomaranski takes the snap in a game against South Fork this season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

8-Man Football Association

(6)St. Anne (9-1) at (3)Polo (9-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Cardinals: St. Anne had never played in a playoff game a little over a year ago, but now the Cardinals find themselves in their second I8FA quarterfinal in as many seasons. Senior quarterback Grant Pomaranski was unstoppable in last week’s 39-20 win over Metro-East Lutheran, throwing for four touchdowns – three to Matthew Langellier – and ran for two more. There’s no doubt the Cardinals can score points with the best of them, and with defensive-minded Alan Rood as head coach, they’ve made big stops when they’ve needed to all season. Against a Polo offense that’s scored at least 50 points six times, they’ll need plenty of those stands Saturday.

About the Marcos: Polo, the defending state runner-up, has won a pair of I8FA state titles since coming to the league in 2019, and there’s yet to be a season in which the Marcos haven’t made it to the state semifinal round. Save for a 28-6 loss to defending champion Milledgeville in Week 4, not only have the Marcos won their other nine games, they’ve won them all by double digits and only one by fewer than 20 points. With a knack for surprise onside kicks – they recovered two in the first half of last week’s 36-14 win over Hiawatha – the Polos are truly relentless for 48 minutes.

Advancement: Winner plays South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville or West Carrol in the semifinals.

FND pick: Polo