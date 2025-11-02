High school football: First round playoff results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove North's Oliver Thulin (10) celebrates their win after the IHSA Class 7A playoff football game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Lyons 24, York 21: For the second straight Friday, Lyons edged York in the final seconds, this time on Ryland Avants’ 31-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-21 win in the Class 8A first-round game in Western Springs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Lyons' EJ Kuhlman (20) runs the ball during the varsity football first-round 8A playoff game between York and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Western Springs, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Downers Grove North 28, Prospect 21: Will Vala caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Owen Lansu and was part of an impressive defensive effort against a high-powered Prospect offense as the Trojans won the Class 7A first-round game 28-21 to return to the playoffs’ second round for the fourth straight year.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Downers Grove North's Oliver Thulin (10) celebrates their win with Jonathan Nelson (3) during the IHSA Class 7A playoff football game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

St. Francis 35, Morgan Park 28: Zach Washington returned a kick 81 yards for a TD to help spark St. Francis to a 35-28 come-from-behind victory over Morgan Park in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Saturday.

IC Catholic Prep 42, Hope Academy 13: Nate Lang threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers, two of them to Grant Bowen, and IC Catholic Prep scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the second quarter and went on to beat Hope Academy 42-13 in a Class 3A first-round game in Chicago.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Chicago Hope Academy’s Devin Mims (11) tries to tackle IC Catholic Prep's Will Schmidt (1) during the 3A Playoff game on Saturday Nov. 1, 2025, held at Altgeld Park in Chicago. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Glenbard West 63, Willowbrook 21: Glenbard West scored eight touchdowns in the first half en route to a 63-21 win over Willowbrook in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Saturday.

Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15: Quarterback Riley Contreras ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as Hinsdale Central picked up a 45-15 win over South Elgin in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs on Friday night.

Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29: Glenbard East had multiple touchdowns in less than a minute twice over the first two quarters, propelling them to a 63-29 win over West Chicago that will allow them to face Batavia in the second round.

Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20: Niko Kokosioulis scored four of his first touchdowns in the first half as Maine South rolled past Downers Grove South 56-20 in a Class 8A first-round game.

Rolling Meadows 29, Riverside-Brookfield 23: Known this season for its offense, No. 14-seeded Rolling Meadows used a strong defensive effort to defeat No. 3 host Riverside-Brookfield 29-23 in the Class 6A playoff opener – the program’s first playoff victory since 2019.

Antioch 45, Glenbard South 23: Glenbard South closed within two points in the second half, but Antioch pulled away for a 45-23 victory in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Fenwick 42, Kennedy 6: Rocco Nero had a 54-yard TD run and returned an interception 40 yards for another score for the Friars (7-3) in a Class 6A first-round game.

Wheaton Warrenville South 42, Highland 7: Owen Yorke rushed for three TDs, Eric Hecker returned a blocked punt for a TD and Justin Miller threw a TD pass to Jacob Macholl for the Tigers.

Montini 50, Chicago Urban/Bronzeville 6

Nazareth 42, Hononegah 13