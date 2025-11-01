Shaw Local

Here are the IHSA football playoff first-round scores

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel fires a pass against Vernon Hills in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel fires a pass against Vernon Hills in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake on Friday, October 31, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By Joshua Welge and Eddie Carifio

Friday’s results

Class 8A

Game 3 — Palatine (H.S.) 29, Chicago (Whitney Young) 8

Game 4 — Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) 45, Lincolnshire (Stevenson) 0

Game 5 — Palatine (Fremd) 41, Huntley 14

Game 6 — LaGrange (Lyons) 24, Elmhurst (York) 21

Game 8 — Bolingbrook 30, Oswego (East) 20

Game 9 — Barrington 72, Elgin (H.S.) 13

Game 10 — Glenview (Glenbrook South) 27, Minooka 14

Game 14 — Hinsdale (Central) 45, South Elgin 15

Class 7A

Game 1 — Oak Lawn (Richards) 33, Edwardsville (H.S.) 14

Game 2 — Arlington Heights (Hersey) 56, Chicago (Payton) 0

Game 4 — New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) 49, Burbank (Reavis) 7

Game 5 — Lombard (Glenbard East) 63, West Chicago (H.S.) 29

Game 6 — Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates (H.S.) 0

Game 8 — Carol Stream (Glenbard North) 17, Yorkville (H.S.) 0

Game 10 — Downers Grove (North) 28, Mt. Prospect (Prospect) 21

Game 11 — New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) 56, Chicago (Lincoln Park) 14

Game 12 — Chicago (Kenwood) 62, Chicago (Prosser) 6

Game 13 — St. Charles (North) 42, East Moline (United) 12

Game 15 — Chicago (Brother Rice) 57, Rockford (Jefferson) 0

Class 6A

Game 6 — Machesney Park (Harlem) 62, Chicago (Mather) 0

Game 7 — Rolling Meadows 29, Riverside (R.-Brookfield) 23

Game 10 — East St. Louis (Sr.) 63, Plainfield (East) 7

Game 12 — Chicago (Simeon) 56, Chicago (Goode) 8

Game 13 — Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) 42, Palos Heights (Shepard) 21

Game 14 — Burbank (St. Laurence) 49, Oak Lawn (Community) 19

Game 16 — Dunlap 49, Pekin 21

Class 5A

Game 1 — Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) 46, Vernon Hills 30

Game 3 — Chicago (King) 46, Chicago (Agricultural Science) 6

Game 9 — Washington 45, Normal (University) 13

Class 4A

Game 2 — Peoria (Notre Dame) 35, Marengo 21

Game 3 — Dixon (H.S.) 45, Woodstock (North) 0

Game 8 — Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14

Game 15 — Rochester 56, Taylorville 7

Game 16 — Waterloo (H.S.) 14, Mt. Zion 13

Class 3A

Game 1 — Richmond (R.-Burton) 49, Poplar Grove (North Boone) 0

Game 5 — Byron 63, Oregon 15

Game 7 — Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Herscher 14

Class 2A

Game 9 — Johnston City 38, Trenton (Wesclin) 25

