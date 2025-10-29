Bishop McNamara graduate Jonathan Ward signs to Patriots practice squad

Jonathan Ward joyfully runs down the field with campers at the sixth annual Jonathan Ward Skills Camp at Kankakee High School last summer. (Mason Schweizer)

After just under two months on the outside looking in, Jonathan Ward is officially back with an NFL team.

Ward, a Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate, signed with the New England Patriots practice squad on Tuesday, as first reported by Aaron Wilson.

#Patriots worked out Rushawn Baker, Jalen Kimber, Eli Pancol, Joshua Pickett, Roe Taylor, Jonathan Ward (signed), Jordan Waters — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 27, 2025

Ward, 28, was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the summer and signed with the New York Giants, who released him on the final day of cuts ahead of the start of the season last month.

A running back and special teamer, Ward is in his sixth NFL season after signing with the Arizona Cardinals out of Western Michigan in 2020. He spent two full seasons with Arizona and part of a third, and has also played for the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, the latter of whom he played under current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Over 46 games, Ward has 22 rushes for 91 yards and six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he’s recorded 18 tackles and forced a fumble.

NFL rules permit teams to keep 17 players on their practice squad. Practice squad players can be signed to any other team’s active roster at any point unless they are one of four designated protected players by their current team.

Practice squad players can be elevated to their team’s active 53-man roster twice. After that, if a player is brought up a third time, they must be signed full-time to the active roster.