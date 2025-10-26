2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Times area teams

Class 2A

No. 13 Port Byron Riverdale (6-3) at No. 4 Seneca (9-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Rams: Riverdale earned the program’s fifth trip to the playoffs and first since 2011. The Rams went 4-5 last season and 0-9 the year before that. Riverdale started the season 4-1 and finished Three Rivers Conference action 2-3. The Rams three losses (Rockridge, Erie-Prophetstown, Sterling Newman) were to teams that combined to finish the season 22-5. Riverdale scored an average of 33.1 points per game during the season and allowed 22.6. They finished the season with consecutive wins over Hall-Putnam County and Sherrard.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca will be making its fourth consecutive playoff appearance after wrapping up the sixth unbeaten regular season in program history on Friday with a 48-13 win over Carlyle at Maroa-Forsyth. Last season the Irish fell in the second round at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Seneca’s power-T running attack has gained over 400 yards a game and has led to 44.9 points per outing, while the defense has allowed 16.6. The Irish ground game is led by running backs Cam Shriey (1,000+ rushing yards), Ethan Othon, Liam Knoebel, Brayden Simek, as well as quarterback Gunner Varland.

The Marquette Crusaders take to the field prior to the start of this season's game against Seneca. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Class 1A

No. 11 Marquette (6-3) at No. 6 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Crusaders: Marquette will be making a 13th straight trip to the postseason. The Crusaders lost in the second round to Galena last season. Marquette finished the regular season with three straight wins, including a dominate 66-23 win at Morrison. The Crusaders three losses have come to teams that finished the season a combined 25-2. Marquette is averaging 42 points a game and allowing 18.9. The Crusaders are led offensively by dual-threat quarterback Anthony Couch, running backs Grant Dose and Jaxsen Higgins, and wide outs Blayden Cassel, Marcus Baker and Connor Baker.

About the Falcons: GCMS will be making the program’s 22nd march into the playoffs and third straight. Last season the Falcons reached the 2A quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Lena-Winslow. The two losses for GCMS came in Week 4 to unbeaten El Paso Gridley (52-14) and Week 7 to 6-3 Manteno (35-13). The Falcons, which went undefeated in the Heart of Illinois Conference Medium Division, closed the season with wins over Fieldcrest (34-6) and Ridgeview/Lexington (55-27). GCMS scored an average of 31.4 points per contest while giving up 19.9.

No. 12 Dwight (6-3) at No. 5 Rushville (7-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: The Trojans beat Oregon on Friday night — their fourth straight win — to pick up their fifth win and qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season. They will be looking to find the magic that led them to a Class 2A quarterfinal appearance last season. Dwight’s three losses came to teams that finished the season a combine 20-7. The Trojans averaged 34 points a game while giving up 25.

About the Rockets: Rushville’s two losses are to 8-1 Macomb and 9-0 Kewanee Weathersfield, the No. 2 seed in Class 1A North. They have also beaten playoff qualifiers Princeville (7-2) and Stark County (5-4), going 7-1 in the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Small) Conference to take second to Weathersfield. The Rockets — which are in the playoffs for the fourth straight season — scored an average of 29.3 points per outing this season while allowing 19.3.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland coach Todd Reed embraces quarterback Brezdyn Simons (23) after a play in a game earlier this season at Woodland High School in Streator. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

8-man

No. 13 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (6-3) at No. 4 Pawnee (8-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland will be making its third consecutive trip into the Illinois 8-man Football Association playoffs. The Falcons ended the regular season winning four of their last five contests, including Friday’s 64-20 dismissal of visiting Bushnell-Prairie City. FCW scored 37.4 points per game in the regular season and allowed 26.3. The Falcons three losses came to teams with a combined record of 23-4. FCW is led offensively by running backs Logan Ruddy, Leelynd Durbin and Jack Flahaut, and quarterback Brezdyn Simons, while on defense Ruddy, Durbin, Simons, Jaxon Torrez and Oliver Weber led the way.

About the Indians: Pawnee has now qualified for the playoffs five straight seasons. Last season the Indians reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio. Pawnee began the season with six straight wins and then suffered their only loss to No. 2-sseded South Fork in Week 7. The Indians entered their Saturday game with Hutsonville/Palestine having scored 36.1 points per game while allowing 17.1.