Week 9 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the Suburban Life area

Glenbard East's Malachi Miller (14) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Riverside Brookfield and Glenbard East on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 in Lombard, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Glenbard East 45, Riverside-Brookfield 43: Glenbard East junior kicker Moises Velazquez nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Rams a thrilling 45-43 victory over Riverside-Brookfield and their second consecutive Upstate Eight East title.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Glenbard East's Malachi Miller (14) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Riverside Brookfield and Glenbard East on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 in Lombard, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Lyons 34, York 26: Junior running back EJ Kuhlman’s historic performance powered Lyons past rival York on Friday, as his 246 rushing yards set a new program record.

Batavia 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 12: Led by a three-touchdown night from Brett Berggren and a stout defense, Batavia cruised past Wheaton Warrenville South with a 45-12 victory to clinch its sixth DuKane Conference championship in seven years.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren looks to avoid Wheaton Warrenville South's Amar'e Williams on Friday, Oct. 24,2025 in Wheaton. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Nazareth 42, St. Francis 16: Jackson Failla threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while four Nazareth players rushed for scores during the team’s 42-16 win against St. Francis to clinch the CCL/ESCC Green Division title.

Addison Trail 35, Willowbrook 0: Addison Trail dominated Willowbrook 35-0 on its way to the West Suburban Gold Division title Friday night.

Carmel 38, Fenwick 24: Behind Nebraska commit Trae Taylor, Carmel scores the final 28 points to rally from a two-touchdown deficit and beat Fenwick 38-24.

Glenbard North Wheaton North: Donato Gatses rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns, as Glenbard North scored TDs on its first four second-half possessions to rally past Wheaton North 39-20.

DePaul Prep 35, Benet 6

Downers Grove North 47, Proviso East 0

Downers Grove South 43, Morton 0

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 7

St. Rita 38, IC Catholic Prep 21

Montini 23, St. Laurence 0

Oak Forest 29, Lemont 10