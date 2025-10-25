Week 9 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the Suburban Life area

Glenbard East 45, Riverside-Brookfield 43: Glenbard East junior kicker Moises Velazquez nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Rams a thrilling 45-43 victory over Riverside-Brookfield and their second consecutive Upstate Eight East title.
Lyons 34, York 26: Junior running back EJ Kuhlman’s historic performance powered Lyons past rival York on Friday, as his 246 rushing yards set a new program record.
Batavia 45, Wheaton Warrenville South 12: Led by a three-touchdown night from Brett Berggren and a stout defense, Batavia cruised past Wheaton Warrenville South with a 45-12 victory to clinch its sixth DuKane Conference championship in seven years.
Nazareth 42, St. Francis 16: Jackson Failla threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, while four Nazareth players rushed for scores during the team’s 42-16 win against St. Francis to clinch the CCL/ESCC Green Division title.
Addison Trail 35, Willowbrook 0: Addison Trail dominated Willowbrook 35-0 on its way to the West Suburban Gold Division title Friday night.
Carmel 38, Fenwick 24: Behind Nebraska commit Trae Taylor, Carmel scores the final 28 points to rally from a two-touchdown deficit and beat Fenwick 38-24.
Glenbard North Wheaton North: Donato Gatses rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns, as Glenbard North scored TDs on its first four second-half possessions to rally past Wheaton North 39-20.
DePaul Prep 35, Benet 6
Downers Grove North 47, Proviso East 0
Downers Grove South 43, Morton 0
Glenbard South 35, Larkin 7
St. Rita 38, IC Catholic Prep 21
Montini 23, St. Laurence 0
Oak Forest 29, Lemont 10