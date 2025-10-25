St. Charles North caims share of DuKane Conference title with triumph over Lake Park

Quickly executing its offense and applying pressure defense in the first half of its season finale at Lake Park on Friday night, St. Charles North beat the Lancers 35-16 to win a share of the DuKane Conference title.

Scoring three quick touchdowns and forcing three turnovers, the North Stars led 21-0 six seconds into the second quarter and never looked back.

“We’re a no-huddle offense. Our MO all year has been to run plays in 10 seconds,” said St. Charles North coach Rob Pomazak. “The kids did a really good job of executing that today.”

Quarterback Jesse Padron ended the North Stars’ first drive of the game with a 12-yard run into the end zone with 3:54 left in the first quarter.

After forcing a turnover, the North Stars widened the lead on their third possession of the game on a 24-yard pass from Padron to EJ Mondesir.

On the ensuing kickoff, St. Charles North recovered a Lake Park (3-6, 1-6) fumble at the Lancers’ 31-yard line. Four plays later, Padron connected with Cameron Enders for a 10-yard TD strike at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter.

“Good execution on our part. Our guys were really ball-hawking,” Pomazak said of the turnovers.

St. Charles North extended its lead to 28-0 with 5:44 left to half on Padron’s third touchdown pass of the night, this one a 35-yarder to Braden Harms.

“We gave them short fields on offense, and it is hard to overcome that,” Lake Park coach Chris Kirkpatrick said.

Tommy Vendl scored the final North Stars touchdown on a 1-yard plunge on the team’s first drive of the third quarter.

“I thought our offensive line did really well. Our running backs, Carson Durante and Tommy Vendl, did a good job of running the football, and Jesse did a good job of finding open receivers,” said the North Stars coach.

Lake Park got on the board in the fourth quarter. The Lancers scored on their first drive of the quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Taysean Smith and 2-point conversion pass from Smith to Kendan Ratini.

Senior Anthony Orestano scored the Lancers’ second TD on a 4-yard run with 3:31 left in the game.

“It feels great, a night we won’t forget,” Padron said of the team’s third conference crown in four years.

The North Stars, 8-1 overall and 6-1 in league play, are sharing the top spot with Batavia.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251024/prep-football/st-charles-north-builds-early-lead-beats-lake-park-to-win-share-of-dukane-conference-title/