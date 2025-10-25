Playoff bound Marquette and Seneca roll to wins to finish the regular season: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

Marquette 66, Morrison 23: At Morrison, the Crusaders (6-3) held a 36-10 lead at halftime in finishing off the regular season with a dominating victory over the Mustangs on Friday.

Seneca 48, Carlyle 13: At Maroa-Forsyth, the Fighting Irish (9-0) completed their unbeaten regular season after leading 14-0 after the opening quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 heading to the fourth.

Seneca rushed for 264 yards, led by Ethan Othon (3 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs), Cam Shriey (9-73), Brayden Simek (2-44-1), Gunner Varland (3-25-1) and Matt Stach (2-25-1). Varland also was 2 of 3 passing for 88 yards, including scoring passes to Brady Sheedy (78 yards) and Shriey (10 yards), while Devon Daemicke completed his only pass for 22 yards.

The Irish, which allowed just 64 yards rushing and 172 total, was led by Joey Arnold (10 tackles), Griffin Hougas (5 tackles) and Breok Anderson (5 tackles).

“Our guys jumped out on Carlyle from the start and executed well,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “We made some nice plays in the passing game and got a lot of guys involved in the run game. Defensively the starting group swarmed to the ball and tackled well which was a point of emphasis this week. Looking forward to finding out our opponent for next week.”

Warrensburg-Latham 22, Fieldcrest 14: At Warrensburg, in a game that was tied at 8-8 at halftime, the Knights (1-8, 0-4) closed out the season with a Heart of Illinois Conference Medium Division loss to the Cardinals.

Fieldcrest’s Lucas Anson posted 207 yards on 27 carries and a pair of touchdowns and finished the season with 1,077 rushing yards.

Marengo 46, Sandwich 27: At Marengo, the Indians (2-7) closed the season with the road loss.

Dwight 41, Oregon 8: At Dwight, the Trojans (6-3) closed out the regular season with a solid victory over the Hawks.

Girls tennis

Moreland & Hernandez-Solis make it to Friday: At the IHSA Class 1A State Finals held in suburban Chicago, the Ottawa doubles team of Zulee Moreland and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis won three matches Thursday against one defeat to advance to Friday’s second day of competition, where they were eliminated with an early-morning 6-2, 6-3 loss to Hinsdale South’s Hailey Goins and Teodora Savic.

Moreland and Hernandez-Solis opened their state tournament Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, (10-3) first-round victory over a Wheaton Academy team. The Pirates fell in a second-round thriller, 6-3, 3-6 (10-8), to Alleman before rallying for a pair of victories to advance to Friday – 7-6 (3), 7-5 over a Normal U-High team and 3-6, 6-2 (10-5) over a Carbondale tandem.

Ottawa’s other state qualifiers, Rylee Harsted and Brooklyn Byone, went 0-2 Thursday to be eliminated, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Waterloo and 6-4, 6-3 to Carmel.

Boys soccer

Harvest-Westminster 1, Somonauk/Leland/Newark 0: In the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional championship in Hinckley, the Bobcats (14-7-2) season came to a close with a tough loss, 4-2 in penalty kicks after a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime.