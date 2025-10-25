High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Yorkville's Jack Beetham (2) reaches the ball out to score a touchdown during football game between Yorkville at Bolingbrook Friday, Oct 24, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21: Tyson Ward ran in a 9-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left, as the Raiders beat the Foxes in a matchup for the Southwest Prairie West title.

Minooka 15, Oswego East 14: Minooka turned away Oswego East on its last-ditch effort to get into field goal range, hanging on to steal a 15-14 victory on the road, and securing a playoff spot in the process.

Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7: Drew Kleinhans threw TD passes to Mariano Velasco and Graham Schwab, Teddy Manikas had a 47-yard TD run and Dekker Zelensek also ran in a TD for the Panthers.

Richmond-Burton 48, Plano 0: Kolten Schimandle rushed for 51 yards and Dylan Saunders threw for 38 yards and rushed for 24 for the Reapers.

Marengo 46, Sandwich 27