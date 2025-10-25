Shaw Local

High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Yorkville's Jack Beetham (2) reaches the ball out to score a touchdown during football game between Yorkville at Bolingbrook Friday, Oct 24, 2025 in Bolingbrook.

Yorkville's Jack Beetham (2) reaches the ball out to score a touchdown during football game between Yorkville at Bolingbrook Friday, Oct 24, 2025 in Bolingbrook.

By Joshua Welge

Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21: Tyson Ward ran in a 9-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left, as the Raiders beat the Foxes in a matchup for the Southwest Prairie West title.

Image 1 of 23
Bolingbrook's Tyson Ward (7) runs on a keeper during football game between Yorkville at Bolingbrook Friday, Oct 24, 2025 in Bolingbrook.

Bolingbrook's Tyson Ward (7) runs on a keeper during football game between Yorkville at Bolingbrook Friday, Oct 24, 2025 in Bolingbrook.

Minooka 15, Oswego East 14: Minooka turned away Oswego East on its last-ditch effort to get into field goal range, hanging on to steal a 15-14 victory on the road, and securing a playoff spot in the process.

Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7: Drew Kleinhans threw TD passes to Mariano Velasco and Graham Schwab, Teddy Manikas had a 47-yard TD run and Dekker Zelensek also ran in a TD for the Panthers.

Richmond-Burton 48, Plano 0: Kolten Schimandle rushed for 51 yards and Dylan Saunders threw for 38 yards and rushed for 24 for the Reapers.

Marengo 46, Sandwich 27

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.