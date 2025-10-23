Steve Soucie’s Week 9 games to watch: Top teams look to carry momentum into postseason

Nazareth's Jackson Failla (2) throws during a game earlier this season. Nazareth will look to sew up a conference title with a win over St. Francis on Friday night. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

After a chaotic Week 8 that saw multiple top teams in the state falter, Week 9 looks like an opportunity for most of those teams to try to regroup and try to get back on track for the postseason.

But just because there are no showdown games with the 28 remaining undefeated teams playing one another, and just two of those teams squaring off against an opponent that will enter at 7-1, there’s still plenty of games that will have a huge impact on how the playoff field is shaped on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at some of the top games in Week 9:

Coal City (7-1) at Wilmington (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Despite both of these powerhouses taking a loss in the early season, it will be difficult to find two programs playing better football right now. Wilmington has had the better of this series over recent campaigns, but the Coalers certainly seem to have a roster capable of matching up here.

Wheaton St. Francis (6-2) at Nazareth (7-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Both Nazareth and St. Francis have had their fair share of tight battles this season and both of these teams have also lit up the scoreboard at times this season. Both teams would like to carry some momentum into the postseason.

Rochester (7-1) at Sacred Heart Griffin (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday: A long-standing rivalry of two teams that have plenty of hardware in both of their respective trophy cases. Sacred Heart Griffin gave Glenwood a great fight in Week 8, the same Glenwood team that took care of Rochester for its only loss earlier in the season.

Mount Carmel (8-0) at Loyola (4-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday: In most season this would be on top of any week’s calendar of top games. But this hasn’t been the best of seasons for a young Loyola team and now it faces a difficult challenge against a top-notch Mount Carmel team. A loss might not remove Loyola from the postseason field, but a win is the only way to assure the Ramblers are included in the field of 256 teams.

Yorkville (7-1) at Bolingbrook (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday: Yorkville has just gone about its business this season but still needs to seal a conference championship for the Foxes with a win here. Yorkville has leaned on a stellar defense all year long to keep games low-scoring and in its control. Bolingbrook isn’t likely to comply to that plan, especially with an offensive attack that has erupted in a big way over the course of the past few weeks.

Other games: Brown County at Calhoun; Batavia at Wheaton Warrenville South; Montini at St. Laurence; Harlem at Belvidere North; Riverside-Brookfield at Glenbard East; Durand-Pecatonica at Lena-Winslow; Newman Central Catholic at Monmouth; Dunlap at Metamora; Normal Community at Peoria.