CCL/ESCC Week 8 Notebook: Mount Carmel holds off Fenwick, Iggy Amorrortu leads St. Francis over DePaul Prep

St. Francis celebrates the win over Kenwood Academy in their football game in Chicago. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here are more highlights and notes from Week 8 results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Mount Carmel survives Fenwick, stays undefeated through eight games

Running back Nathan Samuels scored late in the fourth quarter as Mount Carmel, the No. 1 ranked team in 8A, avoided an upset against Fenwick.

Samuels carried the ball for 116 yards on 14 carries for the Caravan (8-0, 2-0 CCL/ESCC Blue), who overcame a pick-six in the fourth quarter to beat the Friars 35-28 and remain perfect through eight games. Quarterback Emmett Dowling threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, two going to receiver Marshaun Thornton and another going to receiver Quentin Burrell.

Defensive lineman and USC recruit Braeden Jones forced a fumble near the end of the game to help seal the Caravan win. Mount Carmel, which has won the 7A state championship over each of the last three seasons, can clinch the Blue Division crown with a road victory against Loyola later this week.

FINAL from Triton College. The Mustangs beat St. Patrick’s 49-14. #Mustangs — St. Rita Football (@StRitaFootball) October 18, 2025

St. Rita, Marist remain in playoff hunt after crucial Week 8 victories

Two CCL/ESCC teams with longstanding playoff traditions are still in the race for postseason bids after scoring crucial victories on Friday night.

St. Rita (4-4, 0-2 CCL/ESCC Green) inched closer to five wins after throttling St. Patrick 49-14. The Mustangs, who opened the season 1-3, have scored 48 or more points in three of their last four games. Running back Brandon Johnson Jr. turned in his best game of the season, rushing for 155 yards and four scores while adding a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Marist (3-5, 0-2 CCL/ESCC Orange) is also stringing together a late-season push for the playoffs, winning its third game in four weeks after starting out with an 0-4 mark. Behind 162 passing yards and three touchdowns on just five completions from quarterback Luke Detampel, the Redhawks rolled over Marmion 51-6 on Friday. Conor Hunt ran for 95 yards and a score in the win.

Backup QB Iggy Amorrortu leads St. Francis to win over DePaul Prep

St. Francis sophomore quarterback Iggy Amorrortu was thrown into duty after starter Brock Phillip suffered an injury during Week 8 action against DePaul Prep. Amorrortu answered the call, throwing for 216 yards and two touchdowns on just six completions to lead the Spartans to a 35-14 win.

Wide receiver and SIU commit Dario Milivojevic caught three passes for 124 yards and a score to aid St. Francis (6-2, 1-1 CCL/ESCC Green), which clinched an automatic playoff bid with the victory over the Rams. Tanner Glock and Javonte Williams each snagged two interceptions in the defensive backfield for the Spartans, who face Nazareth in Green Division play next.

IC Catholic Prep’s Nate Lang, Alex Mitchell combine for 5 TD passes

Quarterbacks Nate Lang (junior) and Alex Mitchell (sophomore) teamed up to throw for 296 yards and five touchdowns as IC Catholic Prep secured an automatic playoff spot with a 49-9 win against St. Viator on Friday night.

Running backs Isaac Barrientos and Foley Calcagno each found the end zone, while four players including Quai McGee, who went for 141 yards and two scores on five catches, reeled in touchdowns in the win. IC Catholic Prep (6-2, 1-1 CCL/ESCC Green) will conclude divisional play against St. Rita later this week. A win and a Nazareth loss would split the division title.

Trio of Nazareth running backs spark road victory against Benet

Running backs Justin Watson, Dylan Wellner and Charles Calhoun all scored touchdowns as Nazareth cruised to a 42-14 win over Benet on Friday night.

Watson carried the ball nine times for 65 yards and two scores. Calhoun led the Roadrunners (7-1, 2-0 CCL/ESCC Green) with 99 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Quarterback Jackson Failla worked through an early turnover, completing 13 of his 18 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown to wide receiver Jake Cestone. The Roadrunners face St. Francis later this week.

Congratulations to our Week 8 award winners!#TheCelticStandard☘️ pic.twitter.com/7QWqhVepaa — Providence Catholic Football (@CelticsFootball) October 21, 2025

Providence clinches automatic playoff bid after win over Marian Catholic

Broden Mackert and Brayden McKay united for 160 rushing yards and three scores on 17 carries, while quarterback Dom Vita added two touchdown passes as Providence beat Marian Catholic 48-13 to reach the six-win mark.

Vita threw for 139 yards to aid the Celtics (6-2, 2-0 CCL/ESCC Orange). The sophomore quarterback connected with McKay and Teagan O’Brien on his two scoring throws. Linebacker Collin Shedwill compiled a team-high 10 tackles for the Providence defense, which totaled four PBUs and five TFLs.

Brother Rice beats St. Laurence, moves up playoff seeding ladder

After falling at Mount Carmel two weeks ago, Brother Rice has regained momentum heading into the postseason. The Crusaders, who crushed St. Laurence 48-6 on Friday, have scored 100 points over their last two games.

Running back Jaylin Green rumbled for 135 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries as Brother Rice (7-1, 1-1 CCL/ESCC Blue) ascended the playoff seeding ladder with another lopsided victory. Running back Jameson Davis added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback C.J. Gray threw for 116 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Lucas Strang.