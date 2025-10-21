Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: St. Francis sophomore DB Javonte Williams

St. Francis sophomore defensive back Javonte Williams (center, with belt) is the Weekl 8 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. (Joshua Welge)

Javonte Williams played wide receiver as a kid, but defense is in the DNA.

His uncle, Malik Rainey, starred at defensive back at Bolingbrook, and later played collegiately at Cincinnati and Eastern Illinois.

Williams, too, clearly has ball skills.

Williams did not get to play much defense his freshman year last season at Joliet Catholic. He has found a home at defensive back upon transferring to St. Francis.

Williams had two interceptions, two pass breakups and four tackles in a 35-14 win over DePaul Prep last Friday as St. Francis earned its sixth win to clinch a playoff bid.

For his efforts, Williams was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP with a total of 431 votes. Here is his Q&A with sports editor Joshua Welge.

[ Friday Night Drive Team of the Week ]

Coach was telling me that that second interception you had last week was one of the better interceptions he’s seen. What happened on that play?

Williams: I was just guarding him, I thought he was running a post stop, I got in front of him, saw the quarterback throw it and I just went up and got it.

Have you had any other interceptions this season?

Williams: I had another one against IC Catholic, that’s the first one I had.

What’s the secret to getting coverage like that and ball skills?

Williams: Just get your hands on them and being physical with receivers.

What do you like about playing defensive back?

Williams: I like guarding people, stopping teams’ best guys.

You practice against some pretty good receivers here. What’s that like and how has that helped you out?

Williams: Practicing and going against Zach [Washington] and Dario [Milivojevic] has helped me out a lot, to guard receivers in the CCL.

It’s your first year here, what made you decide to come to St. Francis [from Joliet Catholic] and what’s that adjustment been like?

Williams: It was a way better program for me. Coach Bob [McMillen] has been really great, the players wanted me to come here, it was really easy.

I got to ask, I’ve seen on social media your nickname is “Hank.” Where does that come from?

Williams: I don’t even know, it was one of the nicknames from other kids growing up.

Do you have any players that you look up to, that you like to watch?

Williams: My uncle [Malik Rainey] used to play at the University of Cincinnati, he started the tradition of me playing DB because at first I was a receiver. He wanted me to play DB so I changed.

What was that change like? A lot of times guys want to play receiver, catch all those touchdowns and stuff? Defensive back, it take a different mentality.

Williams: It was a good change, not many people can play DB but I knew I could do it.

Tough game this week with Nazareth, they got some good receivers. What do you guys have to do to be successful?

Williams: We have to play as a team and I think we can do it. We just have to get our chemistry down.