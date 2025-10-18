High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Oswego's Ammar Banire (34) reacts after scoring his first touchdown during football game between Oswego East at Oswego Friday, Oct 17, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego 33, Oswego East 21: Sophomore running back Ammar Banire rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a breakout game, sparking Oswego to a come-from-behind 33-21 win over visiting Oswego East in the 21st crosstown game.

Oswego's Ammar Banire (34) runs in a late touchdown during football game between Oswego East at Oswego Friday, Oct 17, 2025 in Oswego.

Yorkville 21, Plainfield North 13: Jack Beetham completed his first seven pass attempts and closed out Yorkville’s 21-13 win over visiting Plainfield North with his third rushing touchdown of the night from a yard out.

Plano 21, Harvard 8: Dylan Saunders threw a touchdown and ran for a touchdown and James Smithey ran for 37 yards and a score as the visiting Reapers picked up their first win of the season. Cooper Beaty had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss.

Woodstock North 55, Sandwich 6: David Randecker ran for three touchdowns and Jr Fadahunsi had a pick-6 as Woodstock North traveled to Sandwich for a 55-6 win on Friday night in the Kishwaukee River Conference.