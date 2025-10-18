High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Oswego 33, Oswego East 21: Sophomore running back Ammar Banire rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a breakout game, sparking Oswego to a come-from-behind 33-21 win over visiting Oswego East in the 21st crosstown game.
Yorkville 21, Plainfield North 13: Jack Beetham completed his first seven pass attempts and closed out Yorkville’s 21-13 win over visiting Plainfield North with his third rushing touchdown of the night from a yard out.
Plano 21, Harvard 8: Dylan Saunders threw a touchdown and ran for a touchdown and James Smithey ran for 37 yards and a score as the visiting Reapers picked up their first win of the season. Cooper Beaty had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss.
Woodstock North 55, Sandwich 6: David Randecker ran for three touchdowns and Jr Fadahunsi had a pick-6 as Woodstock North traveled to Sandwich for a 55-6 win on Friday night in the Kishwaukee River Conference.