FCW, Dwight record critical fifth wins; Fieldcrest falls: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 42, Peoria Heights 30: At Peoria Heights, the Falcons earned the Illinois 8-man Football Association victory over the Patriots.

Brezdyn Simons (60 yards) and Logan Ruddy (50 yards) had TD runs in the win for FCW (5-3).

Gibson City/Melvin/Sibley 34, Fieldcrest 6: At Gibson City, the Knights (1-7, 0-3) trailed 21-0 at halftime in the Heart of Central Illinois Medium Division loss to the Falcons.

Lucas Anson had 134 yards on 26 carries for Fieldcrest, while Zach Overocker rushed for 69 yards and a TD.

Dwight 28, Warrensburg-Latham 13: At Dwight, the Trojans improved to 5-3 and likely locked up a playoff bid with the win over the Cardinals.

Boys soccer

Serena 2, Earlville 1: At Serena in the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional, the No. 7-seeded Huskers advanced to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 Somonauk/Leland/Newark with the win over the No. 10 Red Raiders.

Easton Bucz (assist by Justin Delgado) and Ethan Stark (assist from Payton Twait) scored goals for Serena (9-14-3).

Elgin St. Edward 3, Sandwich 0: At Elgin in the Class 1A Mendota Regional, the Indians closed their season with a loss to the Green Wave.