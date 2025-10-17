A look at Week 8 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Here are Week 8 area scores from the past:
10 years ago (2015)
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Ridgewood 6
Bureau Valley 55, Riverdale 0
Dixon 47, Rock Falls 14
Kaneland 31, L-P 12
Kewanee 48, Sherrard 6
Geneseo 42, Ottawa 0
Marquette 28, Chicago Hope 26 (OT)
Oregon 27, Mendota 20
Morrison 40, Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 33
Orion 47, St. Bede 20
Princeton 39, E-P 22
Newman 22, Hall 21
Rockridge 48, Fulton 28
Sterling 35, Rochelle 0
Streator 38, Reed-Custer 7
25 years ago (2000)
Aledo 28, Orion 0
Dixon 55, L-P 14
Eureka 42, Amboy 0
Fulton 20, Morrison 0
Geneseo 24, Ottawa 0
Kewanee 49, Rock Falls 14
Marquette 28, Bureau Valley 0
Newman 36, Erie 6
Peotone 52, LaMoille 0
Princeton 41, Mendota 14
Rockridge 49, Monmouth 28
Riverdale 19, Prophetstown 0
Rochelle 54, Hall 13
Sherrard 48, Farmington 8
St. Bede 45, Bradford-Henry-Midland 0
Sterling 44, Streator 0
Wethersfield 29, Annawan 8
50 years ago (1975)
Annawan 31, Ohio 6
DePue 21, La Moille 14
Dixon 37, Kewanee 7
Dunlap 17, Walnut 14
Geneseo 28, Princeton 14
L-P 26, Streator 0
Mendota 12, Rock Falls 6 (OT)
Princeville 27, Manlius 0
Rockford Guilford 10, St. Bede 6
Rochelle 32, Hall 20
Sterling 39, Ottawa 7
Tampico 30, Wyanet 12
Tiskilwa 39, Neponset 12
Toulon 7, Wethersfield 0
Western 40, Elmwood 6
Wyoming 6, Bradford 0