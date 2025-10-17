Shaw Local

A look at Week 8 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Football - BCR

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are Week 8 area scores from the past:

10 years ago (2015)

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Ridgewood 6

Bureau Valley 55, Riverdale 0

Dixon 47, Rock Falls 14

Kaneland 31, L-P 12

Kewanee 48, Sherrard 6

Geneseo 42, Ottawa 0

Marquette 28, Chicago Hope 26 (OT)

Oregon 27, Mendota 20

Morrison 40, Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 33

Orion 47, St. Bede 20

Princeton 39, E-P 22

Newman 22, Hall 21

Rockridge 48, Fulton 28

Sterling 35, Rochelle 0

Streator 38, Reed-Custer 7

25 years ago (2000)

Aledo 28, Orion 0

Dixon 55, L-P 14

Eureka 42, Amboy 0

Fulton 20, Morrison 0

Geneseo 24, Ottawa 0

Kewanee 49, Rock Falls 14

Marquette 28, Bureau Valley 0

Newman 36, Erie 6

Peotone 52, LaMoille 0

Princeton 41, Mendota 14

Rockridge 49, Monmouth 28

Riverdale 19, Prophetstown 0

Rochelle 54, Hall 13

Sherrard 48, Farmington 8

St. Bede 45, Bradford-Henry-Midland 0

Sterling 44, Streator 0

Wethersfield 29, Annawan 8

50 years ago (1975)

Annawan 31, Ohio 6

DePue 21, La Moille 14

Dixon 37, Kewanee 7

Dunlap 17, Walnut 14

Geneseo 28, Princeton 14

L-P 26, Streator 0

Mendota 12, Rock Falls 6 (OT)

Princeville 27, Manlius 0

Rockford Guilford 10, St. Bede 6

Rochelle 32, Hall 20

Sterling 39, Ottawa 7

Tampico 30, Wyanet 12

Tiskilwa 39, Neponset 12

Toulon 7, Wethersfield 0

Western 40, Elmwood 6

Wyoming 6, Bradford 0

