Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 8, 2025 -

Football - BCR

Football - BCR

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are our picks for Week 8. Guest picker is Brian Stocking of WQAD, The Score

Week 8
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 59-11		Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 56-14		Brian Stocking
WQAD
Last week guest: 10-0
Season guests: 61-9
Princeton at Mercer CountyPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Hall at RiverdaleRiverdaleRiverdaleRiverdale
BV at West HancockWest HancockWest HancockWest Hancock
Peoria ND at St. BedeNotre DameNotre DameNotre Dame
Kaneland at L-PKanelandKanelandKaneland
West Prairie at ALOALOALOALO
A-W at ROWVAA-WA-WA-W
Mon-Rose at RockridgeMon-RoseMon-RoseMon-Rose
Mendota at E-PE-PE-PE-P
Quincy at SterlingQuincyQuincyQuincy
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

High School FootballBCR SportsBureau Valley PrepsHall PrepsPrinceton PrepsAmboy PrepsSt. Bede PrepsLaSalle-Peru PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesFriday Night Drive Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL