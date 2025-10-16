BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 8, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 8. Guest picker is Brian Stocking of WQAD, The Score
|Week 8
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 59-11
|Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 56-14
|Brian Stocking
WQAD
Last week guest: 10-0
Season guests: 61-9
|Princeton at Mercer County
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Hall at Riverdale
|Riverdale
|Riverdale
|Riverdale
|BV at West Hancock
|West Hancock
|West Hancock
|West Hancock
|Peoria ND at St. Bede
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Kaneland at L-P
|Kaneland
|Kaneland
|Kaneland
|West Prairie at ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|A-W at ROWVA
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|Mon-Rose at Rockridge
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mendota at E-P
|E-P
|E-P
|E-P
|Quincy at Sterling
|Quincy
|Quincy
|Quincy