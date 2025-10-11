Israel Abrams, Montini take care of business, blow out St. Viator

Montini entered Friday night’s homecoming clash with St. Viator on a mission to handle business.

Following an emotional, last-second victory at Carmel a week ago, the Broncos prepared heartily for the visiting Lions, wary of a slow start.

Much to the delight of Broncos coach Mike Bukovsky, Montini (7-0, 2-0) steamrolled St. Viator (1-6, 0-2) 49-3 Friday night in Lombard.

“We said we wanted to handle it like a business type of situation,” Bukovsky said. “We needed to get our work done tonight, do the job. St. Viator’s is a scrappy group of guys. I give credit to them; they’re banged up. We know they got some talented players over there, so we knew we needed to take care of a fast start, and our guys were ready to do that tonight.”

An ambush met the visitors on the game’s opening possession, as junior quarterback Israel Abrams completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 61 yards. On second-and-goal from the Lions’ 10-yard line, Abrams found junior wideout Luca Florio on a corner route, who high-pointed the spiraling pass for the game’s first score.

Abrams, a four-star recruit in the class of 2027 with offers from a variety of high-major programs, finished his half of play 14-of-18 through the air for 231 yards and three touchdowns. The junior added a score with his legs.

“Last week, we all knew we could have played better collectively,” Abrams said. “We all put it together this week and we played a very, very good football game. I’d say a better all-around football game than last week. That’s all that matters, getting better week by week.”

On the ensuing offensive possession, senior tailback Charles Flowers scampered through a hole for an 11-yard score to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead.

Just as the crowd settled back into their seats, Payton Nelson jumped an inadvertent pass over the middle. The senior weaved his way through traffic, surging into the end zone for a 30-yard pick-six and an early dagger for Montini, who pushed its advantage to 21-0 with the defensive touchdown.

“I saw the two slants coming across the field, backers dropped into it and affected the throw,” Nelson said. “I was just there to make the play.”

The floodgates opened from there, with Abrams showing arm talent and pocket awareness for a pair of deep touchdown passes. He found senior Nico Castaldo streaking free down the middle for a 76-yard scoring strike, before finishing his night with a 30-yard touchdown connection to Damacio Ortegon to put Montini up 42-0 entering the break.

St. Viator showed grit in the second half, driving down the field for a 39-yard field goal from junior place kicker Alex Niemiec.

“Our kids were fighting,” Lions coach Robbie Gould said. “We’re setting a new culture in our program. [Montini] is doing a great job with their program and it’s been fun to watch them. It gives us something as we’re starting a new era here at St. Viator that they can continue to compete and find a way to do what these guys are doing.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251010/prep-football/no-last-second-drama-this-week-in-montinis-win-over-st-viator/