High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Downers Grove North's Oliver Thulin, left, celebrates with teammate Joey Serpico (13) after Oliver scored a touchdown during the game on Friday Oct. 10, 2025, while taking on York High School held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Downers Grove North 41, York 28: Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu threw for 388 yards and four touchdowns in his first game back after missing four games with a broken left arm, leading Downers Grove North to a 41-28 win over visiting York.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 York's Hunter Stephinach (87) catches a pass in the endzone for a touchdown during the game on Friday Oct. 10, 2025, while being defended by Downers Grove North teammates Max Troha (5) and Shawn Toth (2) held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Wheaton Warrenville South 33, St. Charles North 7: Owen Yorke put up a career-high 285 rushing yards off of 40 carries and five touchdowns as Wheaton Warrenville South ran all the way to a 33-7 victory over previously undefeated St. Charles North.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Wheaton Warrenville South's Brody Keith is tackled by St. Charles North's Matthew Plumb on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 in Wheaton. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Fenwick 48, Benet 7: Fenwick brothers Tommy and Jake Thies combined for four rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Jamen Williams threw for 210 yards and kicker Noah Sur made two field goals as the Friars beat Benet 48-7 to reach 6-1 and secure an automatic playoff berth.

Glenbard West 44, Hinsdale Central 20: Jamarcus Kelly rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns, and visiting Glenbard West defeated Hinsdale Central 44-20 to stay unbeaten and clinch a playoff bid with its sixth win.

IC Catholic Prep 57, Marmion 14: IC Catholic Prep scored touchdowns on each of its first six offensive possessions, including all five in the first half, in blowing out Marmion 57-14.

Montini 49, St. Viator 3: Israel Abrams threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for a fourth, in a half of play, and Montini took care of business in a 49-3 blowout of St. Viator.

Bishop McNamara 29, Wheaton Academy 14: Bishop McNamara started hot with 20 points in the first quarter, eventually beating Chicagoland Christian Conference opponent Wheaton Academy 29-14 to stay unbeaten on the season

Downers Grove South 30, Hinsdale South 27: Josh Muhwezi made a 32-yard field goal with 1:20 left for the game-winner for the Mustangs, who rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to keep their playoff hopes alive.

James Sobkowiak threw a 15-yard TD pass to Aidan Kanazawa for the tying score, setting the stage for the late heroics.

Glenbard East 41, West Chicago 6

Glenbard South 42, Ridgewood 7

Lemont 31, Hillcrest 24

Lyons 32, Oak Park-River Forest 6: Jack Slightom threw two TD passes to Grant Smith and one to Brady Rusk and Grant Kuhlman had a 43-yard TD run for the Lions.

Nazareth 43, De La Salle 0

Batavia 28, Wheaton North 7: Two Batavia second-half defensive stops stymied Wheaton North‘s comeback attempt, allowing the Bulldogs to grab a 28-7 DuKane Conference win Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Willowbrook 50, Proviso West 8