High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Oswego East's Jasiah Watson (2) runs off the field after scoring a touchdown during football game between Yorkville at Oswego East Friday, Oct 10, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego East 28, Yorkville 17: Jasiah Watson had a monster game with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, powering Oswego East past previously undefeated Yorkville 28-17 in the Southwest Prairie West game.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Football: Yorkville at Oswego East Oswego East's Zamarion Taylor (3) up ends Yorkville's T.J. Harland (5) during football game between Yorkville at Oswego East Friday, Oct 10, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Minooka 10, Oswego 3: Brady Kozlowski had two sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass to help lead Minooka to a 10-3 win over Oswego.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Football: Minooka vs Oswego OCT 10 Minooka's Chase Nurczyk (2) runs the ball during the conference game against Oswego on Friday, OCT. 10, 2025, at Minooka. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Woodstock 42, Sandwich 26: Woodstock’s Caden Thompson threw four touchdowns, Matthew Cress had three total TDs, including a kick return of 82 yards, and the Blue Streaks knocked off Sandwich 42-26 Friday for their fifth win of the season.

Johnsburg 27, Plano 7: The host Skyhawks scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away from a one-score halftime game and held the Reapers to 88 total yards of offense.

Plano’s lone points came on Logan Martin’s 81-yard interception return for a TD.