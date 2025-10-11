High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Oswego East 28, Yorkville 17: Jasiah Watson had a monster game with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, powering Oswego East past previously undefeated Yorkville 28-17 in the Southwest Prairie West game.
Minooka 10, Oswego 3: Brady Kozlowski had two sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass to help lead Minooka to a 10-3 win over Oswego.
Woodstock 42, Sandwich 26: Woodstock’s Caden Thompson threw four touchdowns, Matthew Cress had three total TDs, including a kick return of 82 yards, and the Blue Streaks knocked off Sandwich 42-26 Friday for their fifth win of the season.
Johnsburg 27, Plano 7: The host Skyhawks scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away from a one-score halftime game and held the Reapers to 88 total yards of offense.
Plano’s lone points came on Logan Martin’s 81-yard interception return for a TD.