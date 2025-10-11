Batavia defense gets big stops to turn away Wheaton North

Two Batavia second-half defensive stops stymied Wheaton North‘s comeback attempt, allowing the Bulldogs to grab a 28-7 DuKane Conference win Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Trailing 21-7, the Falcons started their first drive of the second half from their own 35-yard line. After five plays and a defensive penalty, Wheaton North advanced to Batavia’s 7-yard line down. Facing fourth down and 3 yards to go, Falcons quarterback Burke Neibch completed a 1-yard pass to Johnny Clayton, who was immediately tackled by Bulldog Andrew Culotta to force a turnover on downs.

Batavia (5-2, 4-1) went four-and-out on its ensuing drive resulting in Wheaton North starting its next possession at its 44-yard line.

Catching a 3-yard Neibch pass and rushing for 48-yards in six plays, Max Serbick advanced his team to the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line with a new set of downs. On Serbick’s eighth play of the drive, Batavia’s Sai’mar Howell tackled the Falcons running back in the backfield for a 3-yard loss. On the next play, Bulldog Gavin Pecor sacked Neibch at the 20-yard line. Batavia’s defense ended the drive by breaking up two Neibch passes.

“The sack was great. My teammate Nick Jansey and I have great teamwork. It was just overall, good communication,” Pecor said.

Howell also ended Wheaton North’s last drive of the game by picking off a Neibch pass.

“They were huge. It was really something,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said about the stops. “Those kids are working. I’m just glad that they are getting a little bit of an edge. We had a big sack, a big pass breakup and a big interception at the end of the game. I’m real happy with where things are at.”

Batavia quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren and receiver Brett Berggren teamed up for Batavia’ first-half TDs.

Under heavy pressure from the Falcons defense, Vander Luitgaren threw a 24-yard pass to Berggren in the middle of the end zone to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with 9:49 left in the second quarter.

On Batavia’s next drive, the Bulldogs QB again found Berggren in the end zone for 11-yard TD strike.

Vander Luitgaren completed 16 of 21 passes for 196 yards. Berggren caught six for a total of 94 yards.

With 18 seconds left until halftime, Wheaton North (2-5, 1-4) cut Batavia’s lead in half 14-7 on a 14-yard pass from Neibch to Drew Mazeska. The Falcons quarterback finished the night completing 16 of 27 passes for 177 yards.

Batavia returned the margin to two scores on its opening possession of the third quarter. Vander Luitgaren ended an 8-play, 66-yard drive with a 10-yard strike to Brennon Zeng.

The Bulldogs closed out the game’s scoring with 2:24 left to play on a 9-yard Charles Rosegren run. The junior running back rushed for 89 yards on 16 carriers.

