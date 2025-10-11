Alex Draper gives Herscher OT win over Reed-Custer: Friday’s Daily Journal football roundup

Herscher 19, Reed-Custer 13 (OT): In an Illinois Central Eight Conference thriller at Herscher, the Tigers (5-2, 4-1) got an overtime touchdown from Alek Draper to put themselves in prime position for their first postseason appearance since 2018. No individual stats were immediately available for Herscher nor Reed-Custer (3-4, 2-3).

Coal City 49, Peotone 7: On the road, Coal City (6-1, 5-0) built a 28-0 lead by the half on the way to their fifth straight win.

Connor Henline completed 10 of 20 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, all to Logan Natyshok. Natyshok turned four receptions into 123 yards, and also had seven rushes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Donnie Ladas blocked a punt that Drake Stewart returned 10 yards for a touchdown. Brody Widlowski had a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. The Coaler defense also recorded a safety.

Tucker Cain had 10 carries for 71 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, for Peotone (3-4, 2-3). Alex Chenoweth had 12 carries for 52 yards.

Manteno 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13: On the road, Manteno (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak, with the defense picking up three fourth-down stops to keep the Panther lead intact. Nick Honkisz ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Connor Harrod had 130 yards passing, 60 of those to Kalub Jankuski, and ran for two touchdowns.

Clifton Central 54, Hoopeston 0: At home, Clifton Central (6-1, 6-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) bounced back from last week’s loss to Westville in shutout fashion. Brady Shule was 8-of-12 passing for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kaden Neveau had three catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Blake Chandler threw one of those touchdowns, a 37-yarder, and had two catches for 34 yards and a score. Garrison Bailey (five carries, 63 yards), Evan Cox (seven carries, 44 yards), Derrek Rodriguez (five carries, 14 yards) and Owen Palmateer (one carry, 10 yards) all ran for touchdowns.

Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0: On the road, Momence fell to 2-5 overall and in the VVC. Erick Castillo completed 13 of 27 passes for 93 yards and an interception. Eddie Ferreira had seven catches for 54 yards and Jayden Dau had four catches for 47 yards.

Oakwood 48, Iroquois West 0: No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (1-6, 1-6 VVC).

Westville 55, Watseka 0: On the road, Watseka (1-6, 1-6 VVC) was the latest team to fall victim to unblemished Westville. Frankie Shervino had 10 carries for 22 yards and tied Dale Hebert and Zach Wichtner for a team-high three solo tackles.