Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 7 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Oct. 10.
Click the links below to listen live.
Oregon vs. Stillman Valley is live on 95.7 The Rock.
Click here to listen live to Oregon vs. Stillman Valley starting at 6:40 p.m.
Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Stillman Valley.
Dixon vs. Winnebago is live on WIXN 1460-AM.
Click here to listen live to Dixon vs. Winnebago starting at 6:45 p.m.
Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Winnebago.
Amboy vs. Ridgewood is live on River County 101.7.
Click here to listen live to Amboy vs. Ridgewood starting at 6:45 p.m.
Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Ridgewood.
Mendota vs. Princeton is live on 100.1 WGLC.
Click here to listen live to Mendota vs. Princeton starting at 7 p.m.
Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Princeton.
Streator vs. Wilmington is live on Love 98.5.
Click here to listen live to Streator vs. Wilmington starting at 7 p.m.
Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Wilmington.