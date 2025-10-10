Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 7 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Dixon’s Jagger Kemp gets by Stillman Valley’s Ethan Waugh for a TD Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Oct. 10.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. Stillman Valley is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Stillman Valley.

Dixon vs. Winnebago is live on WIXN 1460-AM.

Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Winnebago.

Amboy vs. Ridgewood is live on River County 101.7.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Ridgewood.

Mendota vs. Princeton is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Princeton.

Streator vs. Wilmington is live on Love 98.5.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Wilmington.