A look at Week 7 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Here are Week 7 area scores from the past:
10 years ago (2015)
Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Princeville 7
Dixon 44, Stillman Valley 36
Fulton 49, Bureau Valley 20
Hall 35, Riverdale 13
Kewanee 48, E-P 23
L-P 44, Ottawa 36
Marquette 65, Mooseheart 0
Mendota 57, Rock Falls 7
Morrison 20, Orion 17 (OT)
Princeton 21, St. Bede 7
Newman 54, Sherrard 7
Rockridge 57, Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 26
Streator 32, Peotone 29
Sterling 17, Geneseo 14
25 years ago (2000)
Aledo 7, Sherrard 0
Amboy 47, Bureau Valley 19
Annawan 27, Biggsville Union 6
Fulton 28, Newman 0
Geneseo 35, Kewanee 6
Hall 45, Rock Falls 0
Kewanee 20, Mendota 0
L-P 30, Streator 14
Marquette 36, Eureka 14
Morrison 21, Prophetstown 0
Riverdale 48, Erie 0
Rochelle 22, Princeton 14
Rockridge 30, Knoxville 7
St. Bede 45, Bradford-Henry-Midland 0
Sterling 34, Ottawa 6
50 years ago (1975)
Annawan 68, Wyanet 0
DePue 20, Tiskilwa 6
Geneseo 10, Rock Falls 10 (tie)
La Moille 44, Tampico 0
L-P 49, Dixon 0
Mendota 35, Hall 0
Ohio 38, Neponset 0
Ottawa 28, Kewanee 6
Princeville 44, Walnut 20
Rochelle 21, Princeton 15
Sterling 33, Streator 0
St. Bede 23, Marquette 20 (2 OT)
Toulon 24, Manlius 0
Western 45, Bradford 0
Wyoming 29, Wethersfield 8