A look at Week 7 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are Week 7 area scores from the past:

10 years ago (2015)

Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Princeville 7

Dixon 44, Stillman Valley 36

Fulton 49, Bureau Valley 20

Hall 35, Riverdale 13

Kewanee 48, E-P 23

L-P 44, Ottawa 36

Marquette 65, Mooseheart 0

Mendota 57, Rock Falls 7

Morrison 20, Orion 17 (OT)

Princeton 21, St. Bede 7

Newman 54, Sherrard 7

Rockridge 57, Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 26

Streator 32, Peotone 29

Sterling 17, Geneseo 14

25 years ago (2000)

Aledo 7, Sherrard 0

Amboy 47, Bureau Valley 19

Annawan 27, Biggsville Union 6

Fulton 28, Newman 0

Geneseo 35, Kewanee 6

Hall 45, Rock Falls 0

Kewanee 20, Mendota 0

L-P 30, Streator 14

Marquette 36, Eureka 14

Morrison 21, Prophetstown 0

Riverdale 48, Erie 0

Rochelle 22, Princeton 14

Rockridge 30, Knoxville 7

St. Bede 45, Bradford-Henry-Midland 0

Sterling 34, Ottawa 6

50 years ago (1975)

Annawan 68, Wyanet 0

DePue 20, Tiskilwa 6

Geneseo 10, Rock Falls 10 (tie)

La Moille 44, Tampico 0

L-P 49, Dixon 0

Mendota 35, Hall 0

Ohio 38, Neponset 0

Ottawa 28, Kewanee 6

Princeville 44, Walnut 20

Rochelle 21, Princeton 15

Sterling 33, Streator 0

St. Bede 23, Marquette 20 (2 OT)

Toulon 24, Manlius 0

Western 45, Bradford 0

Wyoming 29, Wethersfield 8

High School Football
