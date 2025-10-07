Kendall County football notebook: Sandwich’s Nick Michalek on pace for third 1,000-yard season after huge game

Sandwich's Nick Michalek flies into the end zone for a touchdown during a September 2025 game with Plano in Sandwich. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Sandwich coach Jason VanPelt plans to do some digging in the coming weeks to check where Nick Michalek stands among program rushing records.

He’s certainly moving on up.

Michalek had one of his best nights, all-around, last Friday in a 42-12 loss to Richmond-Burton.

The Sandwich senior rushed for 255 yards on 29 carries with an 80-yard touchdown run. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD.

On top of that, Michalek defensively made nine tackles and forced two fumbles.

“He was incredible,” VanPelt said. “One of the better performances that I have seen from a Sandwich football player in the last 20 years. Especially against a team like that.”

All in the night’s work for a third-year varsity player that is not interested in the spotlight. Michalek quickly turns the focus back to team success.

“I’m just trying to give my team the best chance to win, trying to do my part,” Michalek said. “We are all working toward a common goal, trying to do my part.”

Michalek is closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He’s at 845 yards with three games left.

Could he end up Sandwich’s all-time leading rusher?

“He may be already,” VanPelt said. “We haven’t kept great records at Sandwich. Since we’ve been pretty decent and I’ve been involved I can’t remember anybody that would be even close. He will probably be the all-time leading rusher and he’s going to have some more. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the touchdown leader too.”

With Michalek leading the way, Sandwich was more competitive against Richmond-Burton – ranked No. 5 in Class 3A – than the final score would indicate.

“Realistically, we were two yards away from making that a one-score game in the fourth quarter,” VanPelt said. “They stopped us on downs after Nick had a touchdown called back when he barely stepped out of bounds. Credit to them, they were able to stop us, they’re a very good team.

“We were almost right there. They only out-gained us by 40 yards. Nick played outstanding, he is a great player and made great plays. But the most impressive thing is how hard our whole team played. Our guys gave everything they had and made a game out of it.”

“We really just try to block, impose our will, stick to our side of the football,” Michalek said. “Hard-nosed football, that is what gets us through games like that.”

Michalek continues to lead the way for a short-handed Sandwich team that lost another player to injury last Friday.

“He’s a tremendous leader, representative of everything that we believe in,” VanPelt said. “Disappointed that we didn’t get the win last Friday, but at the same time proud we have confidence going forward the rest of the season.”

Yorkville at Oswego Yorkville's T.J. Harland (5) runs away from Oswego's Dontrell Young (7) during football game between Yorkville at Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

‘Still work to do’ in Yorkville

Yorkville is 6-0 for the first time since 2019, now ranked No. 9 in Class 7A by the Associated Press and one of just 45 teams statewide unbeaten.

But Foxes coach Dan McGuire, never one to get too high or too low, remains focused on getting better.

“Staying positive, but we still have work to do,” McGuire said. “We had 4-5 holding penalties in a row at one point last Friday, went from the 1-yard line to punting. Defensively we played well [in a 35-19 win over Plainfield South). They had an interception for a touchdown and scored at the end of the game.”

It’s the first interception thrown all year by quarterback Jack Beetham, who has thrown for 880 yards and nine TDs.

Meanwhile, T.J. Harland went over 100 yards for the third time in six games.

“O-line has done a good job of making some holes for him. Not to beat a dead horse but we probably had 40-50 yards called back on a variety of penalties,” McGuire said. “He’s a great running back and he can play any position – receiver, running back, quarterback. He’s done a good job of doing what we needed him to do.”

Wolves get running game back on track

Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc didn’t need long to answer what was the difference between a Week 5 loss to Bolingbrook and Week 6 win over Romeoville.

“We got back to running the ball,” LeBlanc said. “We were able to run the ball and that sets up some of our passing game.”

Indeed, Jasiah Watson rushed for 199 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. He just missed topping 200 yards in a game for the second time.

Notably, Watson has had just three rushes for negative yardage through six games.

“He’s a complete back, he runs well beyond his pads, he’s not the biggest guy but he has decent speed and good vision,” LeBlanc said. “It’s a combination of the O-line has been blocking well and he’s a good running back.”

Also on the good news front, Oswego East got receivers Lincoln Ijams and Donavin Eason back from lingering groin injuries that cost Ijams three games and Eason four. Both played last week.

The Wolves will need all hands on deck against Yorkville’s tough defense Friday.

“It helps [quarterback] Niko [Villacci] out a lot,” LeBlanc said. “Now hopefully we can be more balanced and continue to run the football to complement our passing game.”

Bolingbrook at Oswego Oswego's Kaleb Stumpenhorst (89) lines up a field goal attempt during football game between Bolingbrook at Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Kaleb Stumpenhorst’s career-best kick

Kaleb Stumpenhorst’s career-best 50-yard field goal last Friday was hardly a surprise to the Oswego senior.

He had that number in mind.

Before every game Stumpenhorst gets with his snapper and holder for reps. He sees what the wind is like, sees how the ball is flying and then gives Oswego coach Brian Cooney a number he’s good from.

“I usually stop at the 50 so I don’t kill my leg too much. I usually can tell from 50 how it’s going to go,” Stumpenhorst said. “I told him right about there, that was the number. I like to give him a little flexibility where he can get the ball to. I tell him if he needed me from the 35 (for a 52-yarder), I’ll be good from there.”

Stumpenhorst’s hit from 60 at a camp in Los Angeles over the summer, but his career-best before Friday was 47 in last year’s first-round playoff game. Stumpenhorst missed from 54 in the season opener.

“I was kicking myself about that one. Got a little under it,” Stumpenhorst said. “This was a long time coming for sure.”

A long time coming, but Stumpenhorst hasn’t been at it long.

He didn’t start kicking until his freshman year and didn’t start fully kicking until he was a junior, when Stumpenhorst gave up soccer.

He credits his strength coach, Pete Arroyo, for helping with leg strength and flexibility. Chris Nendick has been a huge help with consistency and technique.

“Even if I miss a kick it feels just as good as if I’m making it,” Stumpenhorst said.

Cooney said Stumpenhorst has made seven field goals this year. He’s also a weapon on kickoffs with 26 touchbacks.

“It’s a huge help to the team,” Stumpenhorst said. “It doesn’t matter how good a return guy is if they can’t get the ball.”